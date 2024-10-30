Uzbekistan Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Expand by 5.8% in Real-terms this Year, Supported by Transport, and Renewable Energy Investments - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uzbekistan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Uzbekistan to expand by 5.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by investments in transport, and renewable energy projects as well as increased foreign direct investment and government spending to promote the country's economic growth.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the country attracted UZS66.8 trillion ($5.3 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half (H1) of 2024. Compared to H1 2023, the ratio of FDI to GDP doubled from 6% to 12%. In August 2024, the deputy head of the department of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade reported that the country plans to attract UZS472.5 trillion ($37.5 billion) in foreign investment in 2024; this is 25% more than that received in 2023. Of the total UZS472.5 trillion ($37.5 billion) in foreign investment, UZS277.2 trillion ($22 billion) will be directed towards the development of industries, and UZS195.3 trillion ($16 billion) will be directed towards the development of regions.



The industry's growth in 2024 will also be supported by investments as part of the latest budget. According to the 2024 Budget unveiled by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance in December 2023, the total revenue and expenditure for 2024 is estimated to be UZS282.3 trillion ($22.4 billion) and UZS292.3 trillion ($23.2 billion), respectively.

Of the total 2024 Budget, UZS151.5 trillion ($12 billion) is earmarked for social expenditure and UZS31.7 billion ($2.5 billion) for infrastructure development. Of the total infrastructure development expenditure, UZS20.4 trillion ($1.6 billion) will be allocated for the social and manufacturing infrastructure development program, UZS7.8 trillion ($619.6 million) for activities related to development of makhalla infrastructure, and UZS3.5 trillion ($277.8 million) for social and economic development of regions according to orders of the Uzbekistani President.



