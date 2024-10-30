Decarbonizing Upstream Oil and Gas Strategies Report 2024: Improving Efficiency, Flaring Mitigation, Electrification, Carbon Capture, and Renewables

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing Upstream Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the requirements for meeting emissions targets and introduces the energy transition interventions most suited to decarbonizing the upstream oil and gas industry. The measures discussed include improving efficiency, flaring mitigation, electrification, carbon capture, and renewables.
Scope
- Identifies the decarbonization opportunities in the upstream oil and gas sector.
- Discusses long-term benefits of decarbonization avenues such as CCS, electrification, and shifting towards renewable power.
- Discusses challenges to the decarbonization efforts being taken by oil and gas companies in the upstream sector.
- Discusses case studies of oil and gas companies in decarbonizing upstream sector.
- Evaluates competitive position of oil and gas companies in their decarbonization efforts.
Reasons to Buy
- Evaluates decarbonization opportunities for oil and gas companies in the upstream oil and gas sector.
- Presents oil and gas case studies for upstream decarbonization.
- Benchmarks select oil and gas companies on the basis of their decarbonization efforts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Upstream carbon emissions
- Oil and gas production outlook
- Upstream sector's progress towards net-zero
- Company emission reduction targets
- Introduction to decarbonization technologies
- Five key decarbonisation technologies for the upstream sector
- Assessing decarbonization technologies
- Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization
- Improving upstream process efficiency
- Upstream oil and gas segments
- Improving process efficiency - examples
- Electrification in the upstream sector
- Electrification opportunities
- Shift towards renewable energy
- Renewables growth outlook
- Oil and gas companies: renewables commitments
- Gas flaring mitigation
- Impact on climate change
- Gas flaring data
- Mitigation strategies and commitments
- Gas flaring targets of leading oil and gas companies
- CCS in upstream sector
- CCS capacity in upstream oil and gas
- Examples of oil and gas companies using CCS technology
- Involvement of oil and gas companies in global upcoming CCS capacities
- Key takeaways
