Alignment Health Plan Named a “Best” Medicare Advantage Insurer in California by U.S. News & World Report

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage (MA) Honor Roll in California. With more than 400 MA plans offered in California, Alignment is one of only six insurers in the state to earn the “Best” ranking badge, which recognizes insurers with a U.S. News rating above 3.8 on a 5-point scale.1

To calculate its 2025 rankings, U.S. News & World Report consulted with Medicare experts to identify more than 30 quality measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider's plans were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to plans having the highest enrollments.

“We are honored to be recognized once again for delivering high-quality, affordable care that supports the diverse health needs of our members,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, markets of Alignment Health. “With our California HMO earning 4 stars or higher for eight consecutive years and our PPO achieving 4.5 stars, we’re proud to offer plans that provide both quality and choice. We look forward to helping more seniors find the plan that best serves their unique needs this annual enrollment period.”

Alignment is offering a broad portfolio of MA plans across California in 2025, including HMO, PPO and special needs plans (SNPs), available to nearly 5.8 million Medicare-eligible seniors across 22 counties.2 Members who enroll with Alignment during the annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) will have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge for health-related questions, scheduling medical appointments and arranging transportation at no additional cost.

Key highlights of Alignment’s California plans:

PPO plans, including Balance PPO and My Choice PPO, which earned 4.5 star from CMS, offering more flexible care options than an HMO. 3

$0 to low premium and $0 copay for Part D generic prescription drugs in its HMO plans, which earned 4 stars in California, marking the eighth straight year as a 4-star or greater plan.

Two new HMO chronic condition SNPs for members with lung conditions and chronic or disabling mental health conditions, available in select counties.

In addition to California, Alignment offers a diverse range of 2025 product offerings, benefits and services in select counties in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. To learn more, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_25443EN_M

1 Best Medicare Advantage Plans in California 2025

2 5,782,233 as of October 2024 in Alameda, Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Merced, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Ventura and Yolo; Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, October 2024 MA State/County Penetration

3 Every year, CMS evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating, with 5 stars representing “excellent” performance.



