CPHR BC & Yukon Releases Generative AI Guide for HR Professionals

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPHR BC & Yukon today issued a Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Guide for HR professionals in all organizations who are members of the organization.

Given the powerful, disruptive and fast-paced nature of AI, CPHR BC & Yukon wanted to be proactive and ensure that it created something that empowers HR professionals to move the needle on their use of AI, allowing them the opportunity to evolve, immerse, and enhance their engagement with the technology.

The AI Guide, created with CPHR BC & Yukon’s partners at A.I. Guides, is a 'how-to' for learning how to speak and interact (also known as inputting prompts) on Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. In addition, the guide is a resource designed for HR professionals to build upon the nine competencies outlined in CPHR BC & Yukon’s professional development. These competencies range from Total Health and Wellness to Organizational Development, as well as to Inclusion, Diversity, and Human Connections to name a few.

“We are among the first few organizations to have created such a guide to help our members advance their journeys on Generative AI in a responsible manner,” said Anthony Ariganello, FCPHR, CEO, CPHR BC & Yukon. “Most members have already been using AI for administrative tasks such as sifting through resumes to find potential candidates, but this Guide takes things a step further by allowing members to get AI working with them to ask the right questions and find solutions on deeper and more strategic issues and challenges facing their organizations.”

The Guide provides users with examples of the kind of prompts, language, and verbiage they should be using when using any of the existing AI tools. By refining their searches and getting AI to become better at asking and answering questions, the output HR professionals receive is that much more thorough.

As with any current AI tool however, CPHR BC & Yukon has taken steps to identify relevant checks and balances that HR professionals will want to cover off before accepting the output generated as absolute fact and truth.

And as HR professionals continue to use the AI Guide in their journey to embrace AI, the inputs allow AI to learn from itself and enhances AI’s ability to refine and evolve its output thereby enabling HR professionals to receive better and better guidance.

“Search has always been at the heart of how we find information on the Internet, and it’s no different with AI. However, how you ask for information and the exact wording and parameters you use with AI, can make all the difference in the output and counsel HR professionals receive. This AI Guide provides more than a starting point for our members as they continue to embrace AI,” added Ariganello.

To view the Guide please visit: https://cphrbc.ca/resources/ai-for-hr/. To get a chance to test it out, please contact Shafiq Jamal at sjamal@cphrbc.ca or via mobile at 778-986-5600.

About CPHR BC & Yukon

CPHR BC & Yukon is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the HR profession through education, advocacy, awareness, and professional development opportunities. Established in 1942, the association is the Voice of the HR Profession with a mandate to enhance the profession and advance member value. The organization provides leadership to more than 8,000 members and is both a founding member of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Canada (CPHR Canada) and the exclusive grantor of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation in British Columbia and the Yukon. www.cphrbc.ca

Shafiq Jamal

CPHR BC & Yukon

sjamal@cphrbc.ca

778-986-5600