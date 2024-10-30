Overview of Robotics Adoption in Oil and Gas Industry, 2024 Report

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Robotics in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an overview of robotics adoption within the oil and gas sector, examining the robotics value chain and its influence on the industry. It analyzes competitive positioning, highlighting roles of both oil and gas companies and technology vendors within the robotics theme.
Robots equipped with advanced technologies are yielding increasingly positive results in improving safety and efficiency within oil and gas operations. They are proving invaluable for executing complex tasks at production facilities, thereby protecting workers from hazardous environments and reducing the likelihood of costly shutdowns. Their ability to perform repetitive and mundane tasks with minimal errors is saving time and internal resources for companies.
Additionally, the report includes case studies illustrating practical applications of robotics in the oil and gas industry.
Reasons to Buy
- Evaluates the robotics value chain and evaluates its scope for various application
- Impact analysis of robotics in oil and gas industry
- Review of some of the case studies highlighting the robotics in the oil and gas industry
- Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies using robotics in their operation
- Identify and benchmark key robotics technology providers in the oil and gas industry
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Timeline
- Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry
- Case studies
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Venture financing trends
- Patent trends
- Value Chain
- Robot manufacturing
- Hardware components
- Software components
- Services
- Companies
- Technology companies
- Oil and gas companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q195ws
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.