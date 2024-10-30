TAB Bank Secures Nearly $100 Million in Q3 Financing Deals, Empowering 385 Businesses Nationwide

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank successfully closed $98.4 million in credit facilities across 385 deals during the third quarter of 2024. The financing includes a diverse range of loans such as working capital, equipment, commercial real estate, small business lines of credit and accounts receivable funding across numerous sectors, including homeware, restaurant, manufacturing, real estate, transportation, and more. TAB Bank remains a solid financial partner for businesses nationwide, offering crucial capital for growth and success to turn goals into reality.

Highlights of the largest Q3 2024 deals include:

$12 million–A multifamily community developer based in Texas.

$10 million–Mobility Trust Group, a company based in Virginia, specializing in financing wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAV) and home mobility equipment for people living with disabilities.

$5 million–CoreCentric Solutions, a leader in the repair, remanufacture and product returns industry based in Illinois.

$4.5 million–The Fiesta Tableware Co., the American-made tableware company based in West Virginia.

$4 million–A full-service metal manufacturer based in Colorado serving the aerospace, defense, medical, marine and renewable energy industries.

$2 million–Dirty Dough, a rapidly expanding gourmet cookie company based in Utah.

With its roots in serving over-the-road truckers and the broader transportation industry for over 25 years, TAB Bank provided term loans and lines of credit in the third quarter ranging from $30,000 to $250,000 to transportation and logistics companies to help create consistent operational cash flow.

“At TAB Bank, we’re all about providing personalized financial solutions to empower businesses to thrive. Whether businesses need working capital to sustain growth or equipment loans to expand operations, we deliver flexible financing options designed to meet unique needs,” said Tyler Heap, President at TAB Bank. “We are proud of our work in Q3 and remain committed to helping companies, especially those in underserved markets, access the capital they need to scale and succeed."

The bank’s services include working capital, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans. TAB Bank’s specialists ensure each client is matched with the right financial product for their industry and growth stage. The bank supports businesses with stellar credit and those without, requiring alternative assessments. To determine creditworthiness, the bank considers various factors, such as income and operational history.

For more information on TAB Bank’s capital financing and credit solutions, visit TABBank.com .

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .