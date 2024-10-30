Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Increasing Focus on Lifestyle Management and Preventive Care Sustains Demand f

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors was estimated at US$2.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the ACE inhibitors market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and the increasing focus on preventive healthcare. As the global population ages and the incidence of chronic diseases rises, the demand for effective cardiovascular treatments is expanding. The growing awareness of hypertension management and the availability of affordable generic ACE inhibitors are also contributing to market growth. Additionally, ongoing research into new drug combinations and personalized medicine approaches is opening up new opportunities in the market, further driving its expansion.



Why Are ACE Inhibitors Important in Cardiovascular Disease Management?



Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are a cornerstone in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, particularly hypertension and heart failure. These medications work by inhibiting the enzyme that converts angiotensin I to angiotensin II, a substance that narrows blood vessels. By relaxing blood vessels and reducing blood pressure, ACE inhibitors lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events.

They are often prescribed as a first-line treatment for patients with high blood pressure or other cardiovascular conditions and are sometimes combined with other medications such as diuretics or calcium channel blockers for more comprehensive management. ACE inhibitors play a critical role in improving patient outcomes and reducing mortality in high-risk individuals.



What Are the Key Segments in the ACE Inhibitors Market?



Common drug classes include enalapril, lisinopril, and ramipril, each of which is used based on patient-specific needs and physician preferences. Applications of ACE inhibitors primarily focus on treating hypertension, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease, with additional uses in preventing cardiovascular complications in diabetic patients.

Distribution channels for ACE inhibitors include hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online platforms. The market is heavily concentrated in developed regions such as North America and Europe, where cardiovascular diseases are prevalent, but emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are experiencing rapid growth due to increased healthcare access and rising cardiovascular disease rates.



How Are Technological Innovations Influencing the ACE Inhibitors Market?



Technological advancements in drug formulation and delivery are enhancing the efficacy and patient compliance of ACE inhibitors. Extended-release formulations allow for more convenient dosing schedules, improving patient adherence to treatment regimens. Additionally, innovations in personalized medicine are enabling healthcare providers to tailor ACE inhibitor therapies based on genetic factors, leading to more effective and targeted treatments.

Clinical trials are also exploring new combinations of ACE inhibitors with other cardiovascular drugs, offering potential for enhanced therapeutic outcomes. These developments are making ACE inhibitors more accessible and effective for a wider range of patients, particularly those with complex or coexisting conditions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hypertension Treatment segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Heart Failure Treatment segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $751.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $744.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Demand for ACE Inhibitors

Technological Innovations in Drug Formulation Strengthen Business Case for Advanced ACE Inhibitors

Increasing Focus on Managing Hypertension Expands Addressable Market for ACE Inhibitors

Surge in Aging Population Propels Demand for Cardiovascular Treatments, Including ACE Inhibitors

Growing Use of ACE Inhibitors in Combination Therapies Expands Treatment Options

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Enhance Patient Compliance for ACE Inhibitors

Rising Awareness of Preventive Healthcare Drives Adoption of ACE Inhibitors for Hypertension Management

Technological Innovations in Personalized Medicine Propel Growth in Cardiovascular Drug Market

Rising Importance of Preventing Cardiovascular Events Drives Demand for ACE Inhibitors

Technological Advancements in Pharmacogenomics Enhance ACE Inhibitor Efficacy

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospitalizations Due to Cardiovascular Diseases Propels Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Lifestyle Management and Preventive Care Sustains Demand for ACE Inhibitors

