Crowdfunding Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Use for Medical Expenses and Community Causes Expands Market Scope

The global market for Crowdfunding was estimated at US$2.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the crowdfunding market is driven by several factors, including the rising popularity of alternative financing models, the increasing number of entrepreneurial ventures, and advancements in online platforms that enhance user experience. Crowdfunding is particularly appealing to startups and small businesses that may face difficulties in securing traditional financing.

The shift toward social impact and community-driven initiatives has also boosted the adoption of donation-based and reward-based crowdfunding. Additionally, the expansion of equity-based crowdfunding is providing investors with more opportunities to support early-stage companies, while regulations in key markets are adapting to support this innovative funding model.

Why Is Crowdfunding Revolutionizing the Financing Landscape?



Crowdfunding has emerged as a revolutionary financing model, enabling individuals, startups, and businesses to raise capital through collective contributions, typically via online platforms. Crowdfunding has democratized the funding process, allowing entrepreneurs to bypass traditional financing routes such as banks or venture capitalists, and instead pitch their ideas directly to the public.

Platforms such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and GoFundMe have gained popularity by offering diverse funding models, including reward-based, equity-based, donation-based, and debt-based crowdfunding. This approach not only provides financial support but also helps validate market demand and build a community around a product or service before it launches.



What Are the Main Segments in the Crowdfunding Market?



Platform types include dedicated crowdfunding websites like Kickstarter and equity-based platforms that allow investors to buy shares in a company. Funding models include reward-based crowdfunding, where backers receive non-financial incentives, and equity-based crowdfunding, where investors receive a stake in the business.

Applications of crowdfunding range from technology product launches and creative projects to community initiatives and real estate developments. Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the market due to a high level of investor engagement, while Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing as digital adoption and entrepreneurial activity increase.



How Are Technological Innovations Shaping Crowdfunding Platforms?



Technological advancements are driving the growth of crowdfunding by enhancing platform functionality, security, and accessibility. Blockchain technology is being adopted to ensure transparency and accountability in crowdfunding transactions, while smart contracts automate agreements between backers and creators.

Artificial intelligence and data analytics are helping platforms recommend projects to potential investors based on their interests and behavior. Moreover, mobile-based crowdfunding applications are making it easier for users to engage with campaigns, contribute, and track project progress. These innovations are improving trust, widening participation, and increasing the success rates of crowdfunding campaigns across various industries.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Debt-based Crowdfunding segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.9%. The Equity Investment Crowdfunding segment is also set to grow at 16.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $533.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.9% CAGR to reach $925.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Crowdfunding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Crowdfunding as an Alternative to Traditional Financing Spurs Growth in the Market

Technological Innovations in Online Platforms Strengthen Business Case for Peer-to-peer Crowdfunding

Increasing Focus on Social Impact and Community-driven Projects Expands Addressable Market for Crowdfunding Solutions

Surge in Demand for Equity Crowdfunding Drives Growth in Entrepreneurial Ventures

Growing Use of Blockchain Technology and Smart Contracts in Crowdfunding Enhances Transparency and Trust

Expansion of Crowdfunding Platforms for Real Estate and Infrastructure Projects Creates New Market Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Crowdfunding for Niche Markets and Creative Industries Spurs Growth in Specialized Platforms

Technological Innovations in Crowdfunding Analytics and Data-driven Campaign Management Enhance Success Rates

Surge in Use of Crowdfunding for Startups and Small Businesses Expands Opportunities for Seed Funding

Technological Advancements in Mobile Crowdfunding Applications Expands Reach to Broader Demographics

Rising Demand for Reward-based and Donation-based Crowdfunding Fuels Growth in Non-profit Sectors

Increasing Use of Crowdfunding for Medical Expenses and Community Causes Expands Market Scope

