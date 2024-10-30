Orrön Energy AB’s Nomination Committee

Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy”) is pleased to announce the composition of the Nomination Committee for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on 5 May 2025.

The Nomination Committee has been formed with the following members:

Aksel Azrac (Nemesia S.à.r.l.)

Sussi Kvart (Handelsbanken Fonder AB)

Richard Ollerhead (JNE Partners LLP)





At the Nomination Committee’s first meeting, Aksel Azrac was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall make recommendations to the 2025 AGM regarding:

Election of the Chair of the 2025 AGM

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, distinguishing between the Chair and other members, and remuneration for Board Committee work

Election of members of the Board of Directors, including number of members

Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors

Remuneration of the auditor

Election of the auditor

Nomination Committee Process for the 2026 AGM, if any amendments are proposed to the Process for the 2025 AGM





Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the Nomination Committee regarding the above-mentioned matters, should contact the Chair of the Nomination Committee, Aksel Azrac, at nomcom@orron.com no later than 31 January 2025.





For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström

Communications Lead

Tel: +41 79 431 63 68

jenny.sandstrom@orron.com





Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy’s core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics and Europe. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.





