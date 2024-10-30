Xiao-I Corporation Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 16, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – AIXI

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Xiao-I Corporation ("Xiao-I Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIXI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Xiao-I Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 9, 2023 and July 12, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/xiao-i-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=109853&wire=3

AIXI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders’ non-compliance with foreign investment enterprises established by way of round-tripping, including the Company’s inability to use offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (ii) Xiao-I had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in preparing its financial statements; (iii) defendants had overstated Xiao-I’s efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company’s financial controls; (iv) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (v) Xiao-I had downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company’s business and financial results; (vi) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement; and (viii) as a result, the offering documents and defendants’ public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Xiao-I Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until December 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

