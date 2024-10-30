DEADLINE ALERT for IREN, AILE, and EW: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)

Class Period: June 20, 2023 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated Iris Energy’s prospects with data centers and high performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy’s Childress County, Texas site; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Iris Energy shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE)

Class Period: April 22, 2024 – August 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s “Technology Partner” was an undisclosed related party; (2) that the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report “largely fake” revenue and expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an iLearningEngines shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)

Class Period: February 6, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company did not possess reliable information pertaining to projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth; (2) the Company’s growth was at risk of decelerating; (3) the Company’s “patient activation activities” failed to reach the perceived low-treatment-rate population TAVR’s growth relied upon obtaining; (4) the Company overstated hospital desire to continue to utilize the Company’s TAVR procedures over newer, innovative structural heart therapies; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Edwards shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com