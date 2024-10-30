ICIC to provide free training, education, and mentorship to Shreveport small business owners

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is bringing the Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program to Shreveport. This tuition-free, comprehensive, 40-hour "mini-MBA" program is specifically designed to empower entrepreneurs in underserved communities by providing them with advanced education, actionable insights, networking, and personalized coaching, which drives economic development and enhances quality of life. Delivered by leading university professors, local experts, and financial institutions, the ICCC program aims to foster sustainable growth and facilitate connections with vital capital sources.

“The ICCC program is a transformative force for small businesses in underserved communities. By combining top-tier education with practical tools and connections to capital, we're not just supporting entrepreneurs; we're catalyzing sustainable economic development and job creation at the local level. Our commitment is to continuously adapt and respond to the evolving needs of our business owners, ensuring they have the resources to thrive in an ever-changing market." said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman.

As a key sponsor, Ochsner LSU Health is helping to bring this program to Shreveport, which aligns with its goal of inspiring healthier lives and a stronger community. The opportunity for economic stability provided by educational opportunities like ICCC enables access to other social determinants of health, like food and housing security, and quality healthcare. As a valued community partner, Ochsner LSU Health has created thousands of jobs in northwest Louisiana and offers a number of training programs to continue growing the healthcare workforce.

"Ochsner LSU Health is proud to support the Inner City Capital Connections educational program," said Corwin Harper, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health System. "At Ochsner LSU Health, we are focused on improving the lives of people in the communities we serve. We do this within our health system and through our involvement in programs outside the walls of our organization that directly impact our communities. Socio-economic factors greatly contribute to a person’s physical health and wellbeing. Giving people the tools they need to make their entrepreneurial dreams a reality leads to a stronger workforce, a thriving local business economy and a healthier community."

The 2024 cohort marks the first time ICCC has been offered to the region’s small businesses. Since 2005, the national program has helped more than 6,585 businesses access $2.5 billion in capital, achieve 153% revenue growth, and create more than 28,000 jobs in their communities. In 2023, the program served more than 800 businesses, with 88% identifying as BIPOC-owned and 64% as woman-owned businesses.

The ICCC program focuses on addressing the specific challenges identified by small business owners as critical roadblocks to their growth. Key areas such as capital access, marketing and customer acquisition, talent recruitment and retention, technology adoption and integration (including digital marketing and artificial intelligence), and strategic business planning are integral components of the curriculum. ICIC is committed to providing the most relevant and impactful resources to help entrepreneurs overcome these obstacles.

“This program has exceeded my wildest expectations. So excited to delve into expert materials to gain traction! The ICCC staff has proven to be extremely competent, walking the path of integrity, caring, seriousness, and making a difference. Beyond grateful to have this opportunity and meet others who share my journey of growth/scaling,” said MPATH, LLC. founder and 2023 ICCC participant Mirette Seireg Ohman.

Small business owners in Shreveport and the surrounding areas are encouraged to apply for the cohort by Friday, November 8. Entrepreneurs accepted into the ICCC program will participate in 40 hours of high-impact in-person and virtual learning divided into four components designed to maximize each participant’s experience and accommodate their busy schedules. The cohort will launch with an in-person Opening Seminar on Monday, November 18, at Riverview Hall.

Visit ICIC’s website to apply or nominate a business. For more information or to speak with an ICCC subject matter expert, please contact Indhira Taveras at itaveras@icic.org or 617-238-3030.

About ICIC

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is the widely-recognized authority on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities. Founded by renowned Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization, today ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in underserved communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is a tuition-free executive leadership training program designed by ICIC to help business owners in under-resourced communities build capacity for sustainable growth in revenue, profitability, and employment. ICCC is uniquely designed to provide three critical elements for sustainable growth: capacity-building education, one-on-one coaching, and connections to capital and capital providers.