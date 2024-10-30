Flip AI Named Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in IT Operations Leveraging Generative AI Report

Flip AI’s Observability Intelligence Platform is Data and Platform Agnostic, Understands All Observability Modalities - Including Metrics, Events, Logs and Traces - and Generates Predictive and Incident Root Cause Analyses in Seconds

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flip AI, the company bringing the ‘holy grail of observability’ to all enterprises, today announced its inclusion in the Cool Vendors in IT Operations Leveraging Generative AI report by Gartner, Inc. 1

Flip AI emerged from stealth in November last year with its groundbreaking observability intelligence platform, Flip, powered by a LLM that predicts incidents and generates root cause analyses in seconds. Flip is trusted by well-known global enterprises, including the largest financial institutions and software providers in the world. Flip AI is also on the AWS Marketplace and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace through Micro for Startups’ Pegasus Program.

“We’re excited to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner,” said Corey Harrison, co-founder and CEO of Flip AI. “After launching out of stealth less than a year ago, this is an amazing recognition for our team, early customers and partners. We believe this is a great validation of our unique approach, an industry first, to solving a real pain for enterprises as telemetry data continues to explode, downtime impacts get worse and infrastructure spend increases. Our platform, Flip, combines our deep expertise in managing large scale enterprise systems and our domain-specific LLMs to deliver a frictionless experience that generates complex incident root cause analyses in seconds. The ‘holy grail of observability’ is here and this is just the beginning. We look forward to solving even deeper problems for leading enterprises and helping them optimize performance and customer experience.”

Most enterprises use multiple observability systems and spend millions on every year but incident volume continues to increase and the cost of downtime has grown to more than $9,000/minute. Today when an incident occurs, developers access many different systems to attempt to sort, analyze, correlate and identify a root cause. This can take hours, days, weeks or can even go undetected, impacting enterprises negatively in many ways: losing revenue, harming brand reputation and pulling developers away from innovating.

Flip automates incident resolution processes, reducing the effort to minutes for enterprise development teams. Flip’s core tenet is the notion of serving as an intelligence layer across all observability and infrastructure data sources and rationalizing through any modality of data, no matter where and how it is stored. Flip sits on top of traditional observability solutions like Datadog, Splunk and New Relic; open source solutions like Prometheus, OpenSearch and Elastic; and object stores like Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage and GCP Cloud Storage. Flip’s LLM can work on structured and unstructured data; operates on-premises, multi-cloud and hybrid; requires little to no training; ensures that an enterprise’s data stays private; and has a minimal compute footprint.

About Flip AI

Flip AI is helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their observability data. Flip AI’s observability intelligence platform is powered by a LLM that predicts incidents and generates root cause analyses in seconds. The company is backed by Factory, Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund and GTM Capital and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://www.flip.ai/.

