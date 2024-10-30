Renault SA – Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 25 to October 29, 2024

| Press Release
October 30, 2024
Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from October 25 to October 29, 2024
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 30, 2024
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from October 25 to October 29, 2024.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|25-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|210,000
|43.2034
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|25-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|105,000
|43.2104
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|25-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|20,000
|43.1832
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|25-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|15,000
|43.1891
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|28-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|200,000
|43.2913
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|28-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|55,000
|43.2739
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|28-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|43.2986
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|28-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|43.2891
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|29-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|200,000
|43.2966
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|29-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|55,000
|43.2908
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|29-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|43.3009
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|29-Oct-24
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|43.3020
|AQE
|TOTAL
|900,000
|43.2576
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program and liquidity contract / Year 2024” section.
Attachment