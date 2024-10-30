Renault SA – Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 25 to October 29, 2024

Press Release

October 30, 2024

Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from October 25 to October 29, 2024

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 30, 2024

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from October 25 to October 29, 2024.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 25-Oct-24 FR0000131906 210,000 43.2034 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 25-Oct-24 FR0000131906 105,000 43.2104 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 25-Oct-24 FR0000131906 20,000 43.1832 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 25-Oct-24 FR0000131906 15,000 43.1891 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 28-Oct-24 FR0000131906 200,000 43.2913 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 28-Oct-24 FR0000131906 55,000 43.2739 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 28-Oct-24 FR0000131906 10,000 43.2986 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 28-Oct-24 FR0000131906 10,000 43.2891 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 29-Oct-24 FR0000131906 200,000 43.2966 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 29-Oct-24 FR0000131906 55,000 43.2908 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 29-Oct-24 FR0000131906 10,000 43.3009 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 29-Oct-24 FR0000131906 10,000 43.3020 AQE TOTAL 900,000 43.2576

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program and liquidity contract / Year 2024” section.

Attachment