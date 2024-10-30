ATPC Cyber Forum to Focus on Next Generation Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence Issues

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White House National Cyber Director, CEOs, Key Financial Services Companies, Congressional and Executive Branch Experts will discuss industry priorities for 2025 and beyond

The American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC) Cyber Council will convene “The Tie that Binds: A 21st Century Cybersecurity Dialogue,” on October 31, 2024, at the Bank of America Financial Center Tower’s Convention Hall in Atlanta. This event will feature leading cyber experts from the financial services sector, Federal agencies, the White House, and Congress to focus on pressing cybersecurity issues and ways the financial services sector is addressing these issues. It will include discussions on evolving technologies that will influence the path forward, the role of AI, supply chain security needs, and more.

“Cybersecurity is the backbone of the payment processing industry,” said H. West Richards, ATPC executive director. “The work of the ATPC Cyber Council is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding our financial ecosystem and fostering a collaborative approach to tackling the cybersecurity challenges of tomorrow.”

Key Speakers and Highlights:

The Honorable Harry Coker, Jr., White House National Cyber Director, will deliver the luncheon keynote.

The Honorable Rich McCormick (R-GA-06) will deliver a keynote address.

Moira Bergin, Subcommittee on Cybersecurity Staff Director, House Committee on Homeland Security, will discuss legislative priorities and global cybersecurity risks.

The Honorable Andre Dickens, Mayor of Atlanta, will provide a video address.

Barry McCarthy, CEO of Deluxe and Chair of the ATPC Board of Directors, will also deliver a keynote.

Bridgette Walsh, Executive Director of the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council, and Josh Magri, Founder & CEO of Cyber Risk Institute, will participate in a fireside discussion on private sector best practices.

A panel on AI in financial services will feature Clarissa Banks (Deluxe), David Excell (Featurespace), David King (Mastercard), and Donna Teevens (ACI Worldwide), moderated by Rick Van Luvender.

A panel on cyber education will include Dr. Tony Coulson (CSUSB), Dr. Albena Asenova-Belal (Gwinnett Technical College), Dr. Humayun Zafar (Kennesaw State University), and Dr. Michael Nowatkowski (Augusta University).

H. West Richards, ATPC Executive Director, will open the event with a welcome address.

Rick Van Luvender, ATPC Cyber Council Chair & SVP, Head of Cybersecurity Client Trust & International Cybersecurity Service at Fiserv, will deliver the opening remarks.

Norma Krayem, ATPC Cyber Council Director & Vice President, Chair of the Cybersecurity, Privacy & Digital Innovation Practice Group at Van Scoyoc Associates, will provide insights on future cybersecurity trends.



The forum will conclude with a fireside chat focused on “A Look to the Future: 2025: Top Cybersecurity and Critical Technology Priorities for the ATPC Cyber Council,” featuring Rick Van Luvender from Fiserv and Norma Krayem, the ATPC Cyber Council director, focusing on future cybersecurity and critical technology priorities.

Conference details are available at https://atpcoalition.com/atpc-cyber-forum/.

ATPC is a leading voice for America’s payments processors, consisting of the world’s largest, global payment processors, banks, credit card companies and financial services companies. ATPC member companies are uniquely positioned to ensure global payments move seamlessly across the world, while empowering broader and more diverse participation within the financial services system. In the race for a better tomorrow, technology solutions can advance faster than companies can keep up with cybersecurity risks. As a result, the ATPC is one of the few coalitions that created a standalone Cybersecurity Council to prioritize these key cybersecurity issues across its member companies. The ATPC Cyber Council is a unique group made up of only CISOs, CSOs, CIOs and CTOs who are on the front lines every day dealing with the operational impacts of cybersecurity. These U.S. based companies serve hundreds of millions of customer businesses across the globe daily and process hundreds of billions of transactions per year.

About the ATPC

The ATPC is a leading voice for America’s payments processors, driving awareness of the industry and its value to consumers, businesses, and the economy with legislators and regulators at federal, state, and international levels. The ATPC is rooted in Georgia’s Transaction Alley where electronic payments and the fintech industry began. Yet, our members enable payments in states across the nation and in every corner of the globe. The ATPC has a rich history of economic development, thought leadership, and engagement on legislative and regulatory topics like cybersecurity, privacy, financial inclusion, fraud, as well as emerging themes like open banking, AI, and stable coins.

About the ATPC Cyber Council

The American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC) established a dedicated Cyber Council to galvanize the efforts of the ATPC member companies in addressing cybersecurity risks. The Cyber Council’s mission is to identify best practices and areas of shared risk to help ATPC members address the evolving cyber threat across America’s payments processing system to strengthen industry’s ability to identify, protect, detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks.

