Toll Brothers Opens Regency at Rivington 55+ Community in Danbury, Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Regency at Rivington, a new 55+ community, is now open for sale in Danbury, Connecticut. Regency at Rivington offers a unique blend of luxury and lifestyle, featuring beautifully designed single-family homes and an impressive array of exclusive amenities for active adults. The new community is located at Vista Point Drive in Danbury, and the Sales Center is currently open nearby at 5 Reserve Road in the Rivington master plan.





“We are thrilled to introduce Regency at Rivington to the Danbury area,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President for Toll Brothers in Connecticut. “This community is designed to offer an exceptional lifestyle for active adults, with modern home designs, resort-style amenities, and a convenient location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

Regency at Rivington offers an array of modern open-concept single- and two-story home designs ranging from 1,948 to 2,759+ square feet, featuring 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, first-floor primary bedroom suites, flex spaces, full basements with the option to finish, and 2-car garages. Homes in the community are priced from the low $800,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community with various timelines for delivery in the spring and summer of 2025.

Residents of Regency at Rivington will enjoy an incredible array of private amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor heated pool, fitness center, pickleball court, cabana, and outdoor kitchen. The community is designed to provide a resort-style experience exclusively for Regency residents, fostering a true sense of connection with neighbors and friends.

Conveniently located just minutes from Interstate 84, Regency at Rivington offers easy access to numerous opportunities for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the Danbury area. The community also provides a low-maintenance lifestyle with landscaping maintenance and snow removal included, allowing residents more time to do the things they love.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Rivington, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 999-8655 or visit RegencyAtRivington.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

