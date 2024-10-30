EllisDon Corporation Announces Wayne Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Services

Mississauga, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation is pleased to share Wayne Ferguson has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of its Services division. Wayne previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Construction, Buildings, encompassing Ottawa, Quebec, and the Atlantic Canada regions. With the acceptance of this new role, Wayne will leverage his construction expertise to maintain, strengthen, and enhance the company's service offerings in Facilities Management, Project Management, Furniture, Equipment & Design, and Energy and Digital Services.

“Wayne Ferguson has proven over the course of his career that he exhibits exemplary leadership qualities,” said Kieran Hawe, President & CEO of EllisDon Corporation. “He is very well respected in the industry, exhibits our core values daily, and is a very thoughtful and forward-thinking leader. I want to personally thank him for his hard work thus far and wish him tremendous success in his new role.”

Wayne Ferguson is a 27-year veteran with EllisDon, having joined in 1998, and brings an educational background in construction management. Fast-forward ten years, Wayne significantly contributed to projects such as Toronto South Detention Centre, Toronto Western Hospital, and the Art Gallery of Ontario Transformation, along with many other flagship projects. He was appointed to the board of the Canadian Construction Association (CCA) in 2020, representing 18,000 member firms to inspire a progressive, innovative, and sustainable construction industry.

“It brings me much excitement to accept this new role to work with our services group alongside passionate, hardworking leaders and colleagues,” said Wayne Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Services, EllisDon. “I am looking forward to maintaining and growing this segment of the business and continuing to strengthen EllisDon as a global leader in construction services and technology.”