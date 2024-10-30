Nine Out of Ten Danes Would Gladly Buy Italian Fruit and Vegetables, Preferably Organic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danes love Italian fruit and vegetables, better if organic, and tricolour food in general. This was revealed by a survey carried out in recent weeks by SEC Newgate Italia for CSO Italy, the main organisation in the sector that associates around 60% of Italian fruit and vegetable producers, and presented during an event dedicated to Danish large-scale retail in Copenhagen, as part of Made in Nature, a project for the promotion and information of organic fruit and vegetables, financed by the European Union and conceived by CSO Italy.

The following Italian companies are also participating in the Made in Nature project: Brio, Canova, Ceradini, Conserve Italia, Orogel and Veritas Bio frutta.

The research, carried out at the beginning of October, was conducted among a representative sample of the Danish population, aged between 18 and 65. A total of 511 people from four generations were interviewed: Boomers (8%), Generation X (35%), Millenials (38%) and Generation Z (19%).

Surprising are the results on the consumption of fruit and vegetables in the Land of the Little Mermaid: more than 98% consume it and almost 90% prefer organic; more than 60% buy it three or more times a week. Also noteworthy is the willingness to pay a premium for organic fruit and vegetables: 8% of Danes would be willing to pay even more than 30%, 31% more than 20% and 34% more than 10% compared to the price of conventional fruit and vegetables.

There is also a great love for fruit and vegetables and Italian cuisine as a whole: only 1 in 4 Danes gave a low score between 1 and 6 on their love for the produce of the Bel Paese and the excellent quality of the food. But over 75 % rated it between 7 and 10. In fact, 9 out of 10 Danes (91%) finally stated that they would certainly or very probably buy Italian fruit and vegetables if only they were available in their supermarket or shop of choice.

‘It is not surprising that the Danes prefer organic and choose it for their daily purchases,’ said Luca Mari, Marketing & Project Manager at CSO Italy. ‘But it is pleasing to discover that there is still a lot of room for manoeuvre for our companies: compared to 18% who do not see any clear differences between organic and conventional products, perhaps because they are not very aware of the value of organic, there is also 10% who are still forming their opinion. The workshop and the B2B meetings we organised today,' Luca Mari concluded, ‘go precisely in the direction of supporting companies that want to enter or to strengthen their presence in Denmark.’

The event was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Denmark, Stefania Rosini, who stressed the importance of developing projects such as Made In Nature, in line with the promotion of the Mediterranean diet, a food model that combines health and sustainability to offer high quality products. A project that helps companies enter Danish territory and communicate their high standards.





