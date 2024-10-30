RailPort Logistics Mobile Receives CSX Select Site Platinum Designation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that the 500+ acre RailPort Logistics Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, has been designated as a Platinum CSX Select Site.

Select Sites are development-ready properties along the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been previously addressed. These properties can meet the needs of a wide variety of manufacturers, significantly reducing the time required to construct industrial facilities and ultimately bringing products to market.

Mobile is a hotspot for industrial growth with the recent expansions at the Port of Mobile. The 500+ acre RailPort Logistics Mobile park is ripe with opportunities for industrial users who need to harness the benefits of rail and proximity to the port. The property is less than three miles from two separate interchanges on Interstate 10.

In the initial phase of the development, Scannell Properties will focus on approximately 390 acres. Approximately 149 acres are to be set aside for conservation and the remainder is planned for nine industrial buildings, at least four of which will have rail service by CSX. Further, Scannell Properties has plans to invest approximately $15 million for transportation infrastructure upgrades that will also benefit the neighboring Todd Acres Industrial Park.

CSX introduced the Select Site program in 2012 to better serve new and existing customers on its network and those of its short line partners. CSX works with Austin Consulting, a nationally known site-selection consulting firm, to screen candidate sites and assist communities with the application and certification process.

To receive the Platinum CSX Select Site designation, the location must meet a rigorous list of criteria, including infrastructure and utility availability, environmental reviews, appropriate zoning and entitlement, air quality permitting, rail serviceability, proximity to highways or interstates, and other attributes.

Since their roll out in 2012, Select Sites have attracted dozens of manufacturers, with capital investments projected to reach $17.7 billion and realize nearly 14,000 new jobs.

The RailPort Logistics Mobile site is now the fourth site in Alabama to have received the Platinum CSX Select Site designation since 2012. This property is one of 28 properties across CSX’s service territory to have met this rigorous site selection criteria over the program’s history.

Quotes

“Alabama and the Gulf Coast are critical to our day-to-day operations as we connect communities across our vast rail network to the global marketplace. The Select Site in Mobile will help drive economic growth locally, create jobs, and offer innovative logistics solutions to the communities in which we live and work.” – Christina Bottomley, CSX, Vice President of business development and real estate



“Austin Consulting has been impressed with the responses we received during this site vetting process. Policies in place at the city and county level have created a true business-friendly environment. Further, while many regions across the country have limited capacity for one or more utilities, Mobile can meet the utility demands of almost all industry sectors.” – Jonathan Gemmen, Austin Consulting, Senior Director

“Having a designated Platinum CSX Select Site in our city underscores Mobile’s reputation as a growing logistics hub that can serve any industry. With a thriving deepwater shipping port, five Class 1 railroads, two major interstates, and an international airport, we are well-equipped to meet the needs of any manufacturer looking to thrive in this region. We are grateful to industry leaders like Scannell Properties and CSX for their commitment to supporting continued economic growth in our community. Together, we are paving the way for new opportunities, new jobs and a brighter future for Mobile.” – Mayor Sandy Stimpson, City of Mobile

“RailPort Logistics Mobile being named a Platinum CSX Select Site acknowledges Scannell Properties’ commitment to best practices in facility development and operations. It’s another plus for Mobile County’s growing logistics infrastructure,” – Randall Dueitt, Mobile County Commission, President

"The Platinum CSX Select Site designation for RailPort Logistics Mobile is a tremendous milestone for our region. This recognition further solidifies Mobile’s position as a premier destination for industrial development, providing manufacturers with the infrastructure and logistics they need to succeed in today’s market.” – Bradley Byrne, Mobile Chamber, President and CEO

“Scannell is thrilled to announce this commitment to Alabama's future growth and to bring real estate solutions not only to the local market, but to the international supply chain. We look forward to a continued and fruitful partnership with the Port Authority, the State of Alabama, the City of Mobile, and Mobile County.” – Bob Scannell, Scannell Properties, President and Co-Founder

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, Media Relations

855-955-6397