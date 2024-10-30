Galapagos Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

We are advancing our pipeline and accelerating innovation through focused execution of our Forward, Faster strategy.

We are committed to addressing the high unmet needs of patients through a growing cell therapy and small molecule pipeline with breakthrough potential. This includes more than 20 programs, with four assets in clinical development across 11 indications, and more than 15 preclinical programs in oncology and immunology.

We achieved a major regulatory milestone with the FDA clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the Phase 1/2 ATALANTA-1 study of our CD19 CAR-T candidate, GLPG5101, in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R NHL), marking an important step forward in our cell therapy pipeline using our innovative decentralized manufacturing platform.

We resumed recruitment in the Phase 1/2 PAPILIO-1 study with our BCMA CAR-T candidate, GLPG5301, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

As part of our collaboration agreement with Blood Centers of America (BCA), we selected Excellos in the San Diego area as the first decentralized manufacturing unit (DMU) within BCA’s nationwide network to manufacture GLPG5101 for the ATALANTA-1 study sites in the region.

We further advanced our early-stage proprietary pipeline and progressed a next-generation armed, bispecific CAR-T candidate in hemato-oncology and a potential best-in-class small molecule candidate in immunology into IND-enabling studies, targeting clinical development in 2025-2026.

We have €3.3 billion in cash and financial investments as of September 30, 2024, supporting our pipeline. We reconfirm the full-year 2024 cash burni guidance of €370 million to €410 million.

Mechelen, Belgium; October 30, 2024, 21:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced financial results for the first nine months of 2024 and provided a business update.

“I am proud of our team’s commitment in executing our Forward, Faster strategy,” said Paul Stoffels1, MD, Galapagos’ CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors. “The FDA's clearance of the ATALANTA-1 study of GLPG5101, produced on our decentralized manufacturing platform in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, marks a pivotal step towards realizing our vision of transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation. This is the first-ever FDA clearance for a clinical study in the U.S. with a fresh CAR-T product candidate delivered in a median vein-to-vein time of seven days. We remain focused on advancing our clinical pipeline in 11 indications and our potential best-in-class early-stage programs across multiple modalities and indications.”

“With more than 20 active cell therapy and small molecule programs in oncology and immunology, we are accelerating our internal pipeline while we continue to assess business development opportunities. We reaffirm our 2024 cash burn guidance in the range of €370-410 million,” Thad Huston, Galapagos’ CFO and COO, added.



Third quarter and recent business highlights and anticipated milestones

Regulatory and pipeline:

The investigational new drug (IND) application for the Phase 1/2 ATALANTA-1 study of our CD19 candidate, GLPG5101, in R/R NHL has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our goal is to activate clinical study sites and start enrolling patients in the U.S. before the end of 2024.

We expect to submit an IND in early 2025 for the Phase 1/2 EUPLAGIA-1 study in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL) and Richter transformation (RT) of our CD19 CAR-T candidate, GLPG5201.

Following the submission of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Phase 2 dose expansion study of GLPG5201 in R/R CLL and RT, we aim to start enrolling patients in 2025.

We resumed enrolment in the Phase 1/2 PAPILIO-1 study of our BCMA CAR-T candidate, GLPG5301, in R/R MM.

We will present new data from the ATALANTA-1 and EUPLAGIA-1 studies along with pre-clinical data for uza-cel, our TCR-T cell therapy candidate produced on our decentralized manufacturing platform in collaboration with Adaptimmune, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December.

We continued enrolling patients in the ongoing Phase 2 GALARISSO study in dermatomyositis (DM) and the Phase 2 GALACELA study in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with our oral small molecule TYK2 inhibitor, GLPG3667.

We further advanced our early-stage proprietary pipeline and progressed a next-generation armed, bispecific CAR-T candidate in hemato-oncology and a potential best-in-class small molecule candidate in immunology into IND-enabling studies, targeting clinical development in 2025-2026.

We are accelerating our early-stage pipeline of more than 15 programs in oncology and immunology with the objective of launching at least four IND/CTA-enabling studies in 2025 across different modalities and indications. From 2026 onward, our ambition is to fuel the clinical pipeline with at least two new clinical assets annually in various indications and across our cell therapy and small molecule portfolio.

Operational:

As part of our collaboration agreement with Blood Centers of America (BCA), we selected Excellos in the San Diego area as the first decentralized manufacturing unit (DMU) within BCA’s nationwide network to manufacture GLPG5101 for the ATALANTA-1 study sites in the region.

We continue to expand our DMU network in Europe and the U.S. to manufacture our cell therapy candidates for clinical development and to support pivotal and commercial readiness.

External innovation:

We are exploring strategic partnerships, early-stage research collaborations, licensing, and bolt-on acquisitions in areas of high unmet medical need to accelerate our cell therapy and small molecule pipeline in oncology and immunology.



Corporate:

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Oleg Nodelman as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director by way of co-optation effective October 7, 2024, replacing Dr. Dan Baker who stepped down on October 6, 2024.



Financial performance

Key figures for the first nine months of 2024 (consolidated)

(€ millions, except basic & diluted earnings per share)

Nine months ended September 30 % Change



2024 2023 Supply revenues 19.1 - Collaboration revenues 181.0 179.8 +1% Total net revenues 200.1 179.8 +11% Cost of sales (19.1) - R&D expenses (238.2) (167.2) +42% G&Aii and S&Miii expenses (93.2) (87.4) +7% Other operating income 24.8 32.9 -25% Operating loss (125.6) (41.9) Fair value adjustments and net exchange differences 31.8 36.3 -12% Net other financial result 71.7 54.0 +33% Income taxes 1.7 (12.2) Net profit/loss (-) from continuing operations (20.4) 36.2 Net profit from discontinued operations, net of tax 69.2 17.9 Net profit of the period 48.8 54.1 Basic and diluted earnings per share (€) 0.7 0.8 Current financial investments, cash & cash equivalents 3,338.8 3,811.7

DETAILS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024

As a consequence of the transfer of our Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma, the revenues and costs related to Jyseleca® for the first nine months of 2024 are presented separately from the results of our continuing operations in the line ‘Net profit from discontinued operations, net of tax’ in our consolidated income statement. The comparative first nine months of 2023 have been restated accordingly for the presentation of the results related to the Jyseleca® business.

Results from our continuing operations

Total operating loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was €125.6 million, compared to an operating loss of €41.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to €200.1 million, compared to €179.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The revenue recognition related to the exclusive access rights granted to Gilead for our drug discovery platform amounted to €172.7 million for the first nine months of both 2024 and 2023. Our deferred income balance on September 30, 2024, includes €1.1 billion allocated to our drug discovery platform that is recognized linearly over the remaining period of our 10-year collaboration.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to €200.1 million, compared to €179.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The revenue recognition related to the exclusive access rights granted to Gilead for our drug discovery platform amounted to €172.7 million for the first nine months of both 2024 and 2023. Our deferred income balance on September 30, 2024, includes €1.1 billion allocated to our drug discovery platform that is recognized linearly over the remaining period of our 10-year collaboration. Cost of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to €19.1 million and related to the supply of Jyseleca® to Alfasigma under the transition agreement. The related revenues are reported in total net revenues.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to €19.1 million and related to the supply of Jyseleca® to Alfasigma under the transition agreement. The related revenues are reported in total net revenues. R&D expenses in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €238.2 million, compared to €167.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. This increase was primarily explained by higher costs for cell therapy and small molecule programs in oncology.

in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €238.2 million, compared to €167.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. This increase was primarily explained by higher costs for cell therapy and small molecule programs in oncology. G&A and S&M expenses amounted to €93.2 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €87.4 million in the first nine months of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in legal and professional fees, mainly related to business development activities and due to an increase in S&M expenses due to investments in strategic marketing for oncology. Both increases were partly offset by a decrease in G&A personnel expenses, mainly due to a decreased cost for our subscription rights plans.

amounted to €93.2 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €87.4 million in the first nine months of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in legal and professional fees, mainly related to business development activities and due to an increase in S&M expenses due to investments in strategic marketing for oncology. Both increases were partly offset by a decrease in G&A personnel expenses, mainly due to a decreased cost for our subscription rights plans. Other operating income amounted to €24.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €32.9 million for the same period last year. This decrease is mainly driven by lower grants and R&D incentives.



Net financial income in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €103.5 million, compared to net financial income of €90.3 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange results in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €31.8 million, compared to fair value adjustments and net currency exchange gains of €36.3 million for the first nine months of 2023, and were primarily attributable to €3.1 million of unrealized currency exchange losses on our cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments at amortized cost in U.S. dollars, and to €35.7 million of positive changes in fair value of current financial investments.

in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €31.8 million, compared to fair value adjustments and net currency exchange gains of €36.3 million for the first nine months of 2023, and were primarily attributable to €3.1 million of unrealized currency exchange losses on our cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments at amortized cost in U.S. dollars, and to €35.7 million of positive changes in fair value of current financial investments. Net other financial income in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €71.7 million, compared to net other financial income of €54.0 million for the first nine months of 2023, and was primarily attributable to €70.6 million of interest income, which increased significantly due to the increase in interest rates.

Net tax income in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €1.7 million, compared to net tax expenses of €12.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. The net tax expenses in 2023 were primarily due to the re-assessment of net deferred tax liabilities and corporate income tax payables as a result of a one-off intercompany transaction.

Net loss from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2024 was €20.4 million, compared to a net profit from continuing operations of €36.2 million for the first nine months of 2023.



Results from discontinued operations

(€ millions)

Nine months ended September 30 % Change



2024 2023 Product net sales 11.4 82.1 -86% Collaboration revenues 26.0 187.0 -86% Total net revenues 37.4 269.1 -86% Cost of sales (2.2) (13.5) -84% R&D expenses (13.6) (145.0) -91% G&A and S&M expenses (10.8) (94.7) -89% Other operating income 55.2 7.1 Operating profit 66.0 23.0 Net financial result 3.3 (3.7) Income taxes (0.1) (1.4) Net profit from discontinued operations 69.2 17.9

Total operating profit from discontinued operations amounted to €66.0 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to an operating profit of €23.0 million in the same period last year.

Product net sales of Jyseleca® in Europe were €11.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 consisting of sales to customers in January 2024. Product net sales to customers for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to €82.1 million. As from February 1, 2024, all economics linked to the sales of Jyseleca® in Europe are to the benefit of Alfasigma.

of Jyseleca® in Europe were €11.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 consisting of sales to customers in January 2024. Product net sales to customers for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to €82.1 million. As from February 1, 2024, all economics linked to the sales of Jyseleca® in Europe are to the benefit of Alfasigma. Collaboration revenues for the development of filgotinib with Gilead amounted to €26.0 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to €187.0 million for the same period last year. The sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma on January 31, 2024, led to the full recognition in revenue of the remaining deferred income related to filgotinib.

for the development of filgotinib with Gilead amounted to €26.0 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to €187.0 million for the same period last year. The sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma on January 31, 2024, led to the full recognition in revenue of the remaining deferred income related to filgotinib. Cost of sales related to Jyseleca® net sales were €2.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. Cost of sales related to Jyseleca® net sales for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to €13.5 million.

related to Jyseleca® net sales were €2.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. Cost of sales related to Jyseleca® net sales for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to €13.5 million. R&D expenses for the development of filgotinib for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €13.6 million, compared to €145.0 million in the first nine months of 2023. As from February 1, 2024, all filgotinib development expenses still incurred during the transition period are recharged to Alfasigma.

for the development of filgotinib for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €13.6 million, compared to €145.0 million in the first nine months of 2023. As from February 1, 2024, all filgotinib development expenses still incurred during the transition period are recharged to Alfasigma. G&A and S&M expenses related to the Jyseleca® business amounted to €10.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €94.7 million in the first nine months of 2023. As from February 1, 2024, all remaining G&A and S&M expenses relating to Jyseleca® are recharged to Alfasigma.

expenses related to the Jyseleca® business amounted to €10.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €94.7 million in the first nine months of 2023. As from February 1, 2024, all remaining G&A and S&M expenses relating to Jyseleca® are recharged to Alfasigma. Other operating income for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €55.2 million (€7.1 million for the same period last year) and comprised €52.3 million related to the gain on the sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma. This result as of September 30, 2024, of the transaction is considering the following elements: €50.0 million of upfront payment received at closing of the transaction of which €40.0 million was paid on an escrow account. This amount will be kept in escrow for a period of one year after the closing date of January 31, 2024. We gave customary representations and warranties which are capped and limited in time (at September 30, 2024, this €40.0 million is presented as “Escrow account” in our statement of financial position). €9.8 million of cash received from Alfasigma related to the closing the transaction as well as €0.9 million of accrued negative adjustment for the settlement of net cash and working capital. €47.0 million of fair value on January 31, 2024, of the future earn-outs payable by Alfasigma to us (the fair value of these future earn-outs at September 30, 2024, is presented on the lines “Non-current contingent consideration receivable” and “Trade and other receivables”). As from February 1, 2024, we are entitled to receive royalties on net sales of Jyseleca® in Europe from Alfasigma. €40.0 million of liability towards Alfasigma on January 31, 2024, for R&D cost contributions of which €15.0 million was paid in the first nine months of 2024 (at September 30, 2024, €25.0 million of liabilities for R&D cost contribution is presented in our statement of financial position on the line “Trade and other liabilities”).

for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to €55.2 million (€7.1 million for the same period last year) and comprised €52.3 million related to the gain on the sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma. This result as of September 30, 2024, of the transaction is considering the following elements:

Net profit from discontinued operations related to Jyseleca® amounted to €69.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to a net profit amounting to €17.9 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and current financial investments totaled €3,338.8 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to €3,684.5 million as of December 31, 2023. Total net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments amounted to €345.7 million during the first nine months of 2024, compared to a net decrease of €282.4 million during the first nine months of 2023. This net decrease was composed of (i) €321.3 million of operational cash burn including €80.4 million cash impact of business development activities, (ii) €36.9 million for the acquisition of financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income, (iii) €26.2 million of net cash in related to the sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma of which €40.0 million has been transferred to an escrow account, offset by (iv) €26.3 million of negative exchange rate differences, positive changes in fair value of current financial investments and variation in accrued interest income.

Financial guidance

As of September 30, 2024, we have €3.3 billion in cash and current financial investments to continue to fund our proprietary pipeline and pursue select, value-enhancing deals. We reiterate our cash burn guidance, including business development year-to-date, for the full year 2024, which is expected to be in the range of €370 million to €410 million.

About Galapagos’ Forward, Faster Strategy

Our Forward, Faster strategy is focused on accelerating growth and value creation by reimagining how we innovate and operate, driven by our purpose to transform patient outcomes for more years of life and quality of life across the globe. This strategy focuses on three pillars:

Patient-centric research and development to address medical needs in our key therapeutic areas of oncology and immunology. Build on our current capabilities and de-risking R&D through multiple drug modalities, including cell therapy, and by focusing on best-in-class validated targets with shorter time-to-patient potential. Expanding business development efforts to complement our pipeline, continuing to work with our collaboration partner Gilead, to bring transformational medicines to the broadest patient population possible.



About Galapagos

We are a biotechnology company with operations in Europe and the U.S. dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation for more years of life and quality of life. Focusing on high unmet medical needs, we synergize compelling science, technology, and collaborative approaches to create a deep pipeline of best-in-class small molecules and cell therapies in oncology and immunology. With capabilities from lab to patient, including a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform, and the financial strength to invest strategically for the near- and long-term, we are committed to challenging the status quo and delivering results for our patients, employees, and shareholders. Our goal is not just to meet current medical needs but to anticipate and shape the future of healthcare, ensuring that our innovations reach those who need them most. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Addendum

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income/loss (-) (unaudited)

Consolidated income statement

Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of €, except per share data) 2024 2023 Supply revenues 19,124 - Collaboration revenues 181,030 179,784 Total net revenues 200,154 179,784 Cost of sales (19,124) - Research and development expenses (238,270) (167,211) Sales and marketing expenses (10,177) (3,884) General and administrative expenses (83,013) (83,556) Other operating income 24,813 32,950 Operating loss (125,617) (41,916) Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange differences 31,762 36,251 Other financial income 72,553 55,096 Other financial expenses (814) (1,056) Profit/loss (-) before tax (22,116) 48,375 Income taxes 1,710 (12,158) Net profit/loss (-) from continuing operations (20,406) 36,217 Net profit from discontinued operations, net of tax 69,181 17,921 Net profit 48,775 54,138 Net profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 48,775 54,138 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.82 Basic and diluted earnings/loss (-) per share from continuing operations (0.31) 0.55

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income/loss (–)

Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of €) 2024 2023 Net profit 48,775 54,138 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Re-measurement of defined benefit obligation 74 - Fair value adjustment financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income (1,329) - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences, arisen from translating foreign activities 338 318 Realization of translation differences upon sale of foreign operations 4,095 - Other comprehensive income, net of income tax 3,178 318 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 51,953 54,456 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent arises from: Continuing operations (21,587) 36,731 Discontinued operations 73,540 17,725 Total comprehensive income, net of income tax 51,953 54,456

Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)





(thousands of €) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Goodwill 69,465 69,557 Intangible assets other than goodwill 173,431 127,906 Property, plant and equipment 132,234 126,321 Deferred tax assets 1,153 1,126 Non-current R&D incentives receivables 133,401 141,252 Non-current contingent consideration receivable 42,726 - Equity investments 49,125 13,575 Other non-current assets 11,239 16,069 Non-current assets 612,774 495,807 Inventories 65,563 73,978 Trade and other receivables 45,426 28,449 Current R&D incentives receivables 41,801 37,436 Current financial investments 3,283,256 3,517,698 Cash and cash equivalents 55,523 166,803 Escrow account 40,880 - Other current assets 26,979 15,140 Current assets from continuing operations 3,559,428 3,839,504 Assets in disposal group classified as held for sale - 22,085 Total current assets 3,559,428 3,861,589 Total assets 4,172,202 4,357,396 Equity and liabilities Share capital 293,937 293,937 Share premium account 2,736,994 2,736,994 Other reserves (7,041) (5,890) Translation differences 3,128 (1,201) Accumulated losses (164,448) (228,274) Total equity 2,862,570 2,795,566 Retirement benefit liabilities 2,291 2,293 Deferred tax liabilities 20,966 23,607 Non-current lease liabilities 7,240 4,944 Other non-current liabilities 30,904 31,570 Non-current deferred income 896,999 1,071,193 Non-current liabilities 958,400 1,133,607 Current lease liabilities 4,225 4,652 Trade and other liabilities 115,858 135,201 Current tax payable 216 56 Current deferred income 230,933 256,270 Current liabilities from continuing operations 351,232 396,179 Liabilities directly associated with assets in disposal group classified as held for sale - 32,044 Total current liabilities 351,232 428,223 Total liabilities 1,309,632 1,561,830 Total equity and liabilities 4,172,202 4,357,396

Consolidated cash flow statements (unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of €) 2024 2023 Net profit of the period 48,775 54,138 Adjustment for non-cash transactions 24,291 44,344 Adjustment for items to disclose separately under operating cash flow (71,525) (40,165) Adjustment for items to disclose under investing and financing cash flows (68,206) (11,809) Change in working capital other than deferred income (50,804) (50,329) Cash used for other liabilities related to the sale of subsidiaries (3,598) - Decrease in deferred income (198,927) (359,259) Cash used in operations (319,994) (363,081) Interest paid (592) (3,729) Interest received 60,523 35,063 Corporate taxes paid (594) (7,357) Net cash flows used in operating activities (260,657) (339,104) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,300) (11,073) Purchase of and expenditure in intangible fixed assets (65,110) (222) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 2,304 Purchase of current financial investments (2,021,246) (2,615,112) Investment income received related to current financial investments 15,511 9,857 Sale of current financial investments 2,281,471 2,609,023 Cash out from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed (10,209) - Acquisition of financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income (36,880) - Net cash flows generated from/used in (-) investing activities 152,237 (5,222) Payment of lease liabilities (3,320) (5,580) Proceeds from capital and share premium increases from exercise of subscription rights - 1,770 Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,320) (3,810) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (111,740) (348,136) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 166,810 508,117 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (111,740) (348,136) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 453 (607) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 55,523 159,375

Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)





(thousands of €) Share capital Share premium account Translation differences Other reserves Accumulated losses Total On January 1, 2023 293,604 2,735,557 (1,593) (4,853) (496,689) 2,526,026 Net profit 54,138 54,138 Other comprehensive income/loss (-) 397 (79) 318 Total comprehensive income/loss (-) 397 (79) 54,138 54,456 Share-based compensation 39,308 39,308 Exercise of subscription rights 333 1,437 1,770 On September 30, 2023 293,937 2,736,994 (1,196) (4,932) (403,242) 2,621,560 On January 1, 2024 293,937 2,736,994 (1,201) (5,890) (228,274) 2,795,566 Net profit 48,775 48,775 Other comprehensive income/loss (-) 4,329 (1,151) 3,178 Total comprehensive income/loss (-) 4,329 (1,151) 48,775 51,953 Share-based compensation 15,051 15,051 On September 30, 2024 293,937 2,736,994 3,128 (7,041) (164,448) 2,862,570





