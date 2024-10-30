LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net Income was $255 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.39 , up 16% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 11% year-over-year to $4.16 Gross profit* increased 12% year-over-year to $1,128 million Core G&A* increased 5% year-over-year to $359 million Adjusted EBITDA* increased 12% year-over-year to $566 million





Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 29% year-over-year to $1.6 trillion Advisory assets increased 35% year-over-year to $892 billion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 56.0%, up from 53.5% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $27 billion , representing 7% annualized growth Excluding a $6 billion outflow related to a planned separation from misaligned large OSJs, total organic net new assets were $33 billion, translating to a 9% annualized growth rate Organic net new advisory assets were $23 billion, representing 11% annualized growth. Excluding the impact of the planned separations, total organic net new advisory assets were $28 billion, translating to a 14% annualized growth rate.

Recruited assets (1) were $26 billion Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $87 billion, up approximately 12% from a year ago

Advisor count (2) was 23,686 , up 224 sequentially and 1,282 year-over-year

Total client cash balances were $46 billion , an increase of $2 billion sequentially and a decrease of $ 1 billion y ear-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 2.9%, in-line with the prior quarter and down from 3.8% a year ago





Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $708 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 1.61x

Dividends paid were $22.4 million



Key Updates

M&A: Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"): In October 2024, closed the acquisition of Atria, a wealth management solutions holding company. Atria supports ~2,200 advisors and ~160 banks and credit unions, managing ~$110 billion of brokerage and advisory assets. Conversion is expected to be completed in mid-2025. Estimated run-rate EBITDA has increased from $140 million at announcement to $150 million The Investment Center, Inc. ("The Investment Center"): Announced a definitive agreement to acquire The Investment Center, a firm with ~240 advisors serving ~$9 billion of brokerage and advisory assets. We expect to close and convert the acquisition in the first half of 2025. Liquidity & Succession : Deployed approximately $34 million of capital to close six deals, including our first three external practices

Prudential Advisors ("Prudential"): On track to onboard the retail wealth management business of Prudential during Q4 Estimated run-rate EBITDA has increased from $60 million at announcement to $70 million

On track to onboard the retail wealth management business of Prudential during Q4 Core G&A* : While there are variable costs associated with supporting our strong levels of organic growth, given our ongoing focus on efficiency, we are tightening our 2024 Core G&A* outlook to a range of $1,475 million to $1,485 million Additionally, we are increasing the range by $35 million to $40 million to include costs related to the acquisition of Atria and onboarding of Prudential, resulting in an updated range of $1,510 million to $1,525 million

: Share Repurchases: We plan to resume our share repurchase program in Q4 2024, with an estimated $100 million of repurchases planned during the fourth quarter



*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, reporting net income of $255 million or $3.39 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $2.91 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 and $244 million, or $3.23 per share, in the prior quarter.

"I joined LPL with the mandate to accelerate our growth, and for the past six years, have worked closely with Matt Audette and the rest of our leadership team, to set our strategic vision, and to build and execute on the plan to achieve that vision," said Rich Steinmeier, CEO. "Looking forward, our opportunity is clear – to assert our leadership and shape both the advisor and institutional markets. Our focus is on creating the culture, workplace environment, and capabilities, to achieve sustainable outperformance through becoming an indispensable partner to our advisors and institutions, while delivering long-term value to shareholders."

"We’re operating from a position of strength with a leadership team that is focused on supporting our advisors’ success through innovative solutions," said Matt Audette, President and CFO. "In my expanded role, I look forward to the opportunity to help extend our leadership position in the advisor-mediated markets and to enhance value for our shareholders. Specific to the third quarter, we delivered strong organic growth in both our traditional and new markets. As a complement, we announced our acquisition of The Investment Center, and early in the fourth quarter we closed our acquisition of Atria. As we look ahead, we remain excited by the opportunities we have to serve and support our advisors, while continuing to deliver an industry leading value proposition."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on December 2, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of November 14, 2024.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events .

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2024

2024

Change 2023 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,378,050 $ 1,288,163 7 % $ 1,081,562 27 % Commission: Sales-based 429,132 423,070 1 % 311,792 38 % Trailing 377,400 363,976 4 % 331,808 14 % Total commission 806,532 787,046 2 % 643,600 25 % Asset-based: Client cash 353,855 341,475 4 % 360,518 (2 %) Other asset-based 272,336 259,533 5 % 224,614 21 % Total asset-based 626,191 601,008 4 % 585,132 7 % Service and fee 145,729 135,000 8 % 135,648 7 % Transaction 58,546 58,935 (1 %) 50,210 17 % Interest income, net 49,923 47,478 5 % 40,773 22 % Other 43,423 14,139 n/m (14,542 ) n/m Total revenue 3,108,394 2,931,769 6 % 2,522,383 23 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,948,065 1,819,027 7 % 1,488,432 31 % Compensation and benefits 266,415 274,000 (3 %) 243,759 9 % Promotional 164,538 136,125 21 % 131,645 25 % Depreciation and amortization 78,338 70,999 10 % 64,627 21 % Occupancy and equipment 69,879 69,529 1 % 61,339 14 % Interest expense on borrowings 67,779 64,341 5 % 48,363 40 % Amortization of other intangibles 32,461 30,607 6 % 27,760 17 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 29,636 32,984 (10 %) 24,793 20 % Professional services 26,295 22,100 19 % 18,699 41 % Communications and data processing 17,916 19,406 (8 %) 19,634 (9 %) Other 59,724 62,580 (5 %) 75,660 (21 %) Total expense 2,761,046 2,601,698 6 % 2,204,711 25 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 347,348 330,071 5 % 317,672 9 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 92,045 86,271 7 % 93,381 (1 %) NET INCOME $ 255,303 $ 243,800 5 % $ 224,291 14 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 3.41 $ 3.26 5 % $ 2.95 16 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.39 $ 3.23 5 % $ 2.91 16 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 74,776 74,725 — % 76,062 (2 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,405 75,548 — % 77,147 (2 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

Change REVENUE Advisory $ 3,866,024 $ 3,050,184 27 % Commission: Sales-based 1,237,437 896,825 38 % Trailing 1,102,587 973,386 13 % Total commission 2,340,024 1,870,211 25 % Asset-based: Client cash 1,047,712 1,157,208 (9 %) Other asset-based 780,208 639,387 22 % Total asset-based 1,827,920 1,796,595 2 % Service and fee 412,901 377,757 9 % Transaction 174,739 146,081 20 % Interest income, net 140,926 116,103 21 % Other 110,222 52,088 112 % Total revenue 8,872,756 7,409,019 20 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 5,500,579 4,307,829 28 % Compensation and benefits 814,784 708,972 15 % Promotional 427,282 332,433 29 % Depreciation and amortization 216,495 179,058 21 % Occupancy and equipment 205,672 186,517 10 % Interest expense on borrowings 192,202 132,389 45 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 93,152 80,067 16 % Amortization of other intangibles 92,620 78,593 18 % Professional services 61,674 51,011 21 % Communications and data processing 57,066 57,903 (1 %) Other 159,619 143,259 11 % Total expense 7,821,145 6,258,031 25 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,051,611 1,150,988 (9 %) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 263,744 302,293 (13 %) NET INCOME $ 787,867 $ 848,695 (7 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 10.55 $ 10.97 (4 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 10.45 $ 10.82 (3 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 74,688 77,339 (3 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,424 78,439 (4 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,474,954 $ 1,318,894 $ 465,671 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,382,867 1,530,150 2,007,312 Restricted cash 104,881 109,618 108,180 Receivables from clients, net 622,015 563,923 588,585 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 53,763 74,432 50,069 Advisor loans, net 1,913,363 1,757,727 1,479,690 Other receivables, net 802,186 763,632 743,317 Investment securities ($94,694, $73,463 and $76,088 at fair value at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 111,096 89,853 91,311 Property and equipment, net 1,144,676 1,066,395 933,091 Goodwill 1,868,193 1,860,062 1,856,648 Other intangibles, net 782,426 783,031 671,585 Other assets 1,681,455 1,586,010 1,390,021 Total assets $ 11,941,875 $ 11,503,727 $ 10,385,480 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 2,039,140 $ 1,963,988 $ 2,266,176 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 211,054 212,394 163,337 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 252,881 240,370 216,541 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 4,441,913 4,442,840 3,734,111 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 485,927 461,277 485,963 Other liabilities 1,739,209 1,667,511 1,440,373 Total liabilities 9,170,124 8,988,380 8,306,501 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 130,779,259, 130,746,590 shares and 130,233,328 shares issued at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 131 131 130 Additional paid-in capital 2,059,207 2,038,216 1,987,684 Treasury stock, at cost — 55,968,552, 55,985,188 shares and 55,576,970 shares at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (4,102,319 ) (4,101,955 ) (3,993,949 ) Retained earnings 4,814,732 4,578,955 4,085,114 Total stockholders’ equity 2,771,751 2,515,347 2,078,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,941,875 $ 11,503,727 $ 10,385,480





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Change

Q3 2023

Change Gross Profit ( 6 ) Advisory $ 1,378,050 $ 1,288,163 7 % $ 1,081,562 27 % Trailing commissions 377,400 363,976 4 % 331,808 14 % Sales-based commissions 429,132 423,070 1 % 311,792 38 % Advisory fees and commissions 2,184,582 2,075,209 5 % 1,725,162 27 % Production-based payout ( 7 ) (1,910,634 ) (1,812,050 ) 5 % (1,506,080 ) 27 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 273,948 263,159 4 % 219,082 25 % Client cash ( 8 ) 372,333 361,316 3 % 377,782 (1 %) Other asset-based ( 9 ) 272,336 259,533 5 % 224,614 21 % Service and fee 145,729 135,000 8 % 135,648 7 % Transaction 58,546 58,935 (1 %) 50,210 17 % Interest income, net ( 10 ) 31,428 27,618 14 % 23,485 34 % Other revenue ( 11 ) 3,392 6,621 (49 %) 4,113 (18 %) Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,157,712 1,112,182 4 % 1,034,934 12 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (29,636 ) (32,984 ) (10 %) (24,793 ) 20 % Gross Profit ( 6 ) 1,128,076 1,079,198 5 % 1,010,141 12 % G&A Expense Core G&A ( 12 ) 359,134 370,912 (3 %) 341,728 5 % Regulatory charges ( 13 ) 24,879 7,594 n/m 48,083 (48 %) Promotional (ongoing) ( 14 )( 15 ) 175,605 147,830 19 % 140,171 25 % Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 22,243 36,876 (40 %) 5,989 n/m Employee share-based compensation 20,289 19,968 2 % 15,748 29 % Total G&A 602,150 583,180 3 % 551,719 9 % EBITDA ( 16 ) 525,926 496,018 6 % 458,422 15 % Depreciation and amortization 78,338 70,999 10 % 64,627 21 % Amortization of other intangibles 32,461 30,607 6 % 27,760 17 % Interest expense on borrowings 67,779 64,341 5 % 48,363 40 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 347,348 330,071 5 % 317,672 9 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 92,045 86,271 7 % 93,381 (1 %) NET INCOME $ 255,303 $ 243,800 5 % $ 224,291 14 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.39 $ 3.23 5 % $ 2.91 16 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,405 75,548 — % 77,147 (2 %) Adjusted EBITDA ( 16 ) $ 566,169 $ 532,894 6 % $ 504,411 12 % Adjusted EPS ( 17 ) $ 4.16 $ 3.88 7 % $ 3.74 11 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Change

Q3 2023

Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,762 5,460 6 % 4,288 34 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,230 2,048 9 % 1,785 25 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 527 533 (6bps) 526 1bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 892.0 $ 829.1 8 % $ 662.7 35 % Brokerage assets 700.1 668.7 5 % 575.7 22 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,592.1 $ 1,497.8 6 % $ 1,238.4 29 % Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 56.0 % 55.4 % 60bps 53.5 % 250bps Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets ( 19 ) $ 618.8 $ 567.8 9 % $ 444.4 39 % Independent RIA advisory assets ( 19 ) 273.2 261.3 5 % 218.3 25 % Brokerage assets 700.1 668.7 5 % 575.7 22 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,592.1 $ 1,497.8 6 % $ 1,238.4 29 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 20 ) $ 138.1 $ 126.9 9 % $ 100.5 37 % Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.5 % 15.3 % 20bps 15.2 % 30bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Change Q3 2023

Change Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 23.2 $ 26.6 n/m $ 22.7 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 3.8 2.5 n/m 10.5 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 27.0 $ 29.0 n/m $ 33.2 n/m Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ 0.5 $ 0.3 n/m $ — n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 0.1 4.8 n/m — n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 0.6 $ 5.0 n/m $ — n/m Total Net New Assets ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 23.7 $ 26.8 n/m $ 22.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets 3.8 7.2 n/m 10.5 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 27.5 $ 34.0 n/m $ 33.2 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 22 ) $ 3.5 $ 3.7 n/m $ 2.7 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 23 ) 11.2 % 13.4 % n/m 13.7 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 23 ) 7.2 % 8.1 % n/m 10.7 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 21 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 24.0 $ 23.4 n/m $ 17.0 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets (0.3 ) 3.4 n/m 5.7 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 23.7 $ 26.8 n/m $ 22.7 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 21 ) $ 4.4 $ 4.4 n/m $ 4.4 n/m Net buy (sell) activity ( 24 ) $ 37.7 $ 39.3 n/m $ 35.6 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Client Cash Data

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Change

Q3 2023

Change Client Cash Balances (in billions) ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 32.1 $ 31.0 4 % $ 33.6 (4 %) Deposit cash account sweep 9.6 9.2 4 % 9.1 5 % Total Bank Sweep 41.7 40.2 4 % 42.7 (2 %) Money market sweep 2.3 2.3 — % 2.6 (12 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 44.0 42.5 4 % 45.3 (3 %) Client cash account (CCA) ( 26 ) 1.8 1.5 20 % 1.5 20 % Total Client Cash Balances $ 45.8 $ 44.0 4 % $ 46.9 (2 %) Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 2.9 % 2.9 % —bps 3.8 % (90bps)

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest-Earnings Assets Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 27 ) Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 27 ) Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 27 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 31.1 $ 259,503 332 $ 31.7 $ 250,804 318 $ 34.5 $ 276,944 318 Deposit cash account sweep 9.2 92,765 400 9.0 89,070 399 9.1 81,826 357 Total Bank Sweep 40.3 352,268 348 40.7 339,874 336 43.6 358,770 326 Money market sweep 2.3 1,587 28 2.3 1,601 28 2.4 1,748 29 Total Client Cash Held By Third Parties 42.6 353,855 330 43.0 341,475 320 46.0 360,518 311 Client cash account (CCA) ( 26 ) 1.6 18,478 472 1.7 19,841 472 1.5 17,264 454 Total Client Cash 44.2 372,333 335 44.7 361,316 326 47.5 377,782 315 Margin receivables 0.5 11,199 885 0.5 10,521 889 0.5 10,740 883 Other interest revenue 1.5 20,229 533 1.3 17,097 545 0.9 12,745 576 Total Client Cash and Interest Income, Net $ 46.2 $ 403,761 348 $ 46.5 $ 388,934 337 $ 48.9 $ 401,267 326

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) September 2024 August 2024 Change July 2024 June 2024 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 892.0 $ 869.5 3 % $ 850.6 $ 829.1 Brokerage assets 700.1 690.6 1 % 678.7 668.7 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,592.1 $ 1,560.1 2 % $ 1,529.3 $ 1,497.8 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 11.0 $ 5.4 n/m $ 6.8 $ 9.2 Organic net new brokerage assets 0.5 1.1 n/m 2.2 1.6 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 11.4 $ 6.6 n/m $ 9.0 $ 10.8 Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ 0.2 $ 0.2 n/m $ — $ — Acquired net new brokerage assets 0.1 — n/m — — Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 0.3 $ 0.3 n/m $ — $ — Total Net New Assets ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 11.2 $ 5.7 n/m $ 6.8 $ 9.2 Net new brokerage assets 0.5 1.2 n/m 2.2 1.6 Total Net New Assets $ 11.7 $ 6.8 n/m $ 9.0 $ 10.8 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 22 ) $ 1.2 $ 1.3 n/m $ 1.0 $ 1.2 Client Cash Balances ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 32.1 $ 30.4 6 % $ 31.1 $ 31.0 Deposit cash account sweep 9.6 9.3 3 % 9.1 9.2 Total Bank Sweep 41.7 39.7 5 % 40.2 40.2 Money market sweep 2.3 2.2 5 % 2.3 2.3 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 44.0 41.9 5 % 42.5 42.5 Client cash account (CCA) ( 26 ) 1.8 1.4 29 % 1.5 1.5 Total Client Cash Balances $ 45.8 $ 43.3 6 % $ 44.0 $ 44.0 Net buy (sell) activity ( 24 ) $ 12.2 $ 12.6 n/m $ 12.9 $ 12.1 Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,762 5,648 2 % 5,522 5,460 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,230 2,218 1 % 2,254 2,048 Fed Funds effective rate (average bps) 513 533 (20bps) 533 533

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Change Q3 2023 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 481,852 $ 469,100 3 % $ 371,304 30 % Mutual funds 193,451 187,432 3 % 169,318 14 % Fixed income 55,707 53,192 5 % 42,286 32 % Equities 36,786 34,434 7 % 27,414 34 % Other 38,736 42,888 (10 %) 33,278 16 % Total commission revenue $ 806,532 $ 787,046 2 % $ 643,600 25 % Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 265,955 $ 260,188 2 % $ 183,974 45 % Mutual funds 42,310 42,981 (2 %) 34,718 22 % Fixed income 55,707 53,192 5 % 42,286 32 % Equities 36,786 34,434 7 % 27,414 34 % Other 28,374 32,275 (12 %) 23,400 21 % Total sales-based commissions $ 429,132 $ 423,070 1 % $ 311,792 38 % Trailing commissions Annuities $ 215,897 $ 208,912 3 % $ 187,330 15 % Mutual funds 151,141 144,451 5 % 134,600 12 % Other 10,362 10,613 (2 %) 9,878 5 % Total trailing commissions $ 377,400 $ 363,976 4 % $ 331,808 14 % Total commission revenue $ 806,532 $ 787,046 2 % $ 643,600 25 % Payout Rate ( 7 ) 87.46 % 87.32 % 14bps 87.30 % 16bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q4 2023 Cash and equivalents $ 1,474,954 $ 1,318,894 $ 465,671 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (992,450 ) (828,145 ) (410,313 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 225,886 193,342 128,327 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 708,390 $ 684,091 $ 183,685 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at the Parent $ 435,109 $ 450,505 $ 26,587 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 225,886 193,342 128,327 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 47,395 40,244 28,771 Corporate Cash $ 708,390 $ 684,091 $ 183,685 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 4,469,175 $ 4,471,850 $ 3,757,200 Total corporate cash 708,390 684,091 183,685 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 3,760,785 $ 3,787,759 $ 3,573,515 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 28 ) $ 2,340,886 $ 2,260,165 $ 2,194,807 Leverage Ratio 1.61x 1.68x 1.63x





September 30, 2024 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps 6.321 % 5/20/2029 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility — SOFR+135 bps 6.310 % 5/19/2025 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,019,175 SOFR+185 bps (b) 7.051 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.700% Fixed 5.700 % 5/20/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 6.750% Fixed 6.750 % 11/17/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 6.000% Fixed 6.000 % 5/20/2034 Total / Weighted Average $ 4,469,175 5.661 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Change Q3 2023 Change Advisors Advisors 23,686 23,462 1 % 22,404 6 % Net new advisors 224 578 (61 %) 462 (52 %) Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 29 ) $ 371 $ 358 4 % $ 311 19 % Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 30 ) $ 67.2 $ 63.8 5 % $ 55.3 22 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 31 ) $ 69.1 $ 61.9 12 % $ 53.7 29 % Total client accounts (in millions) 8.7 8.6 1 % 8.2 6 % Employees 7,342 7,451 (1 %) 7,124 3 % Services Group Services Group subscriptions ( 32 ) Professional Services 1,890 1,892 — % 1,867 1 % Business Optimizers 3,798 3,606 5 % 3,251 17 % Planning and Advice 735 665 11 % 456 61 % Total Services Group subscriptions 6,423 6,163 4 % 5,574 15 % Services Group advisor count 4,340 4,169 4 % 3,695 17 % AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 33 ) 97.0 % 98.4 % (140bps) 98.8 % (180bps) Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ( 34 ) $ 147.1 $ 128.9 14 % $ 95.0 55 % Acquisitions, net ($ in millions) ( 35 ) $ 34.1 $ 115.1 (70 %) $ 60.3 (43 %) Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ — $ — — % $ 250.0 (100 %) Dividends ($ in millions) 22.4 22.4 — % 22.8 (2 %) Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 22.4 $ 22.4 — % $ 272.8 (92 %)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, and certain regulatory charges, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain regulatory charges that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs and certain regulatory charges. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial and The Private Trust Company, N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2023 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Total revenue $ 3,108,394 $ 2,931,769 $ 2,522,383 Advisory and commission expense 1,948,065 1,819,027 1,488,432 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 29,636 32,984 24,793 Employee deferred compensation 2,617 560 (983 ) Gross profit $ 1,128,076 $ 1,079,198 $ 1,010,141

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,948,065 $ 1,819,027 $ 1,488,432 (Less) Plus: Advisor deferred compensation (37,431 ) (6,977 ) 17,648 Production-based payout $ 1,910,634 $ 1,812,050 $ 1,506,080 Advisory and commission revenue $ 2,184,582 $ 2,075,209 $ 1,725,162 Payout rate 87.46 % 87.32 % 87.30 %

(8) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations 372,333 $ 361,316 $ 377,782 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations ( 10 ) (18,478 ) (19,841 ) (17,264 ) Client cash on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 353,855 $ 341,475 $ 360,518

(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(10) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company disaggregated the activity previously reported in the interest income and other, net line item into its interest income, net and other revenue components. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations $ 31,428 $ 27,618 $ 23,485 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (8) 18,478 19,841 17,264 Interest income on deferred compensation 17 19 24 Interest income, net on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 49,923 $ 47,478 $ 40,773

(11) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company disaggregated the activity previously reported in the interest income and other, net line item into its interest income, net and other revenue components. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations $ 3,392 $ 6,621 $ 4,113 Interest income on deferred compensation (17 ) (19 ) (24 ) Deferred compensation 40,048 7,537 (18,631 ) Other revenue on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 43,423 $ 14,139 $ (14,542 )

(12) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 2,761,046 $ 2,601,698 $ 2,204,711 Advisory and commission (1,948,065 ) (1,819,027 ) (1,488,432 ) Depreciation and amortization (78,338 ) (70,999 ) (64,627 ) Interest expense on borrowings (67,779 ) (64,341 ) (48,363 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (29,636 ) (32,984 ) (24,793 ) Amortization of other intangibles (32,461 ) (30,607 ) (27,760 ) Employee deferred compensation (2,617 ) (560 ) 983 Total G&A 602,150 583,180 551,719 Promotional (ongoing) ( 14 )( 15 ) (175,605 ) (147,830 ) (140,171 ) Acquisition costs ( 15 ) (22,243 ) (36,876 ) (5,989 ) Employee share-based compensation (20,289 ) (19,968 ) (15,748 ) Regulatory charges ( 13 ) (24,879 ) (7,594 ) (48,083 ) Core G&A $ 359,134 $ 370,912 $ 341,728

(13) Regulatory charges for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include charges related to a potential settlement with the SEC to resolve the Company's civil investigation of certain elements of the Company’s Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") compliance program. Under the SEC's proposed resolution, the Company would pay an $18.0 million civil monetary penalty, and the Company has recorded an $18.0 million charge for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Regulatory charges for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include a $40.0 million charge to reflect the amount of the penalty related to the SEC's civil investigation of the Company’s compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications that was not covered by the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary. The Company reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty of $50.0 million in August 2024.

(14) Promotional (ongoing) includes $13.0 million, $12.2 million and $10.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs for the same periods.

(15) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Acquisition costs Fair value mark on contingent consideration ( 36 ) $ 5,849 $ 24,624 $ — Compensation and benefits 8,352 6,827 1,345 Professional services 6,685 3,567 2,199 Promotional ( 14 ) 1,964 539 2,260 Other (607 ) 1,319 185 Acquisition costs $ 22,243 $ 36,876 $ 5,989

(16) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 255,303 $ 243,800 $ 224,291 Interest expense on borrowings 67,779 64,341 48,363 Provision for income taxes 92,045 86,271 93,381 Depreciation and amortization 78,338 70,999 64,627 Amortization of other intangibles 32,461 30,607 27,760 EBITDA $ 525,926 $ 496,018 $ 458,422 Regulatory charges ( 13 ) 18,000 — 40,000 Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 22,243 36,876 5,989 Adjusted EBITDA $ 566,169 $ 532,894 $ 504,411

(17) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 255,303 $ 3.39 $ 243,800 $ 3.23 $ 224,291 $ 2.91 Regulatory charges ( 13 ) 18,000 0.24 — — 40,000 0.52 Amortization of other intangibles 32,461 0.43 30,607 0.41 27,760 0.36 Acquisition costs ( 15 ) 22,243 0.29 36,876 0.49 5,989 0.08 Tax benefit (14,650 ) (0.19 ) (17,816 ) (0.24 ) (9,143 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 313,357 $ 4.16 $ 293,467 $ 3.88 $ 288,897 $ 3.74 Diluted share count 75,405 75,548 77,147 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(18) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial.

(19) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(20) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(24) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(25) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Purchased money market funds $ 38.5 $ 35.7 $ 25.2

(26) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.

(27) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q4 2023 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 1,005,422 $ 974,410 $ 1,066,250 Interest expense on borrowings 246,618 227,201 186,804 Provision for income taxes 339,977 341,312 378,525 Depreciation and amortization 284,431 270,720 246,994 Amortization of other intangibles 121,238 116,537 107,211 EBITDA $ 1,997,686 $ 1,930,180 $ 1,985,784 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other ( 15 )( 37 ) $ 236,007 $ 224,687 $ 110,170 Employee share-based compensation 78,425 73,884 66,024 M&A accretion ( 38 ) 26,265 28,843 30,268 Advisor share-based compensation 2,503 2,571 2,561 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 2,340,886 $ 2,260,165 $ 2,194,807

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and institutions.

(32) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (CFO Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Admin Solutions, Advisor Institute, Bookkeeping, Partial Book Sales, CFO Essentials, and Digital Marketing) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning, Tax Planning, and High Net Worth Services) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period.

(36) Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(37) Acquisition costs and other primarily include acquisition costs, costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential, an $18.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2024 related to an investigation of the Company’s compliance with certain elements of the Company’s AML compliance program, and a $40.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2023 to reflect the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company's compliance with records preservation requirements for business-related electronic communications stored on personal devices that have not been approved by the Company.

(38) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.