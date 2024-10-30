Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 27, 2024, to holders of record on November 13, 2024.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 447 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com

Curtis J. Scheel

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com