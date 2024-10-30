Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2024

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) a small-cap, growth healthcare company and a leading provider of healthcare software as a service, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. Visit Amwell’s investor relations website at investors.amwell.com to view the third quarter 2024 earnings report.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET, Oct. 30. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at investors.amwell.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2008 for U.S. participants or 1-646-960-0306 for international participants, referencing conference ID number 7830032. A replay of the call will be available via webcast shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

