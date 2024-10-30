Prenetics Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics, (NASDAQ: PRE) a leading health sciences company, announced today that management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference being held on November 13-14, 2024.

Prenetics’ Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Lo will present virtually on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.prenetics.com/ .

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, November 13th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Prenetics’ management, please contact your Sidoti representative or reach out to investor relations at PRE@mzgroup.us .

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand and Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our $200 million venture focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. This is followed by ACT Genomics, which has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors, and CircleDNA, which uses NGS to offer comprehensive DNA tests. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com