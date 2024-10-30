Whitestone REIT Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt.

“Whitestone delivered a very strong quarter, delivering 4.6% Same Store Net Operating Income growth, GAAP leasing spreads of 25.3% and occupancy of 94.1%. We raised our SS NOI guidance by 75 basis points on the bottom end and 25 basis points on the top end and are now estimating SS NOI growth in the 3.75 – 4.75% range. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, improving our Debt to EBITDAre ratio by 0.8 turns sequentially from the second quarter to 7.2 times, and further laddered our debt maturities and fixing interest rates through the entry into a new $20 million term loan in October, due in 2028 with a fixed interest rate of 5.2%. The proceeds from the new term loan were used to pay down our floating rate line of credit. The leasing environment in our markets remains robust, extending our streak of 10 consecutive quarters with leasing spreads of 17% or greater. Our curated portfolio in some of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. provides clear visibility on continued earnings growth to enhance shareholder value. We are reiterating our 2024 Core FFO per share guidance, which provides for 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $38.6 million versus $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $7.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, versus $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $13.0 million versus $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

FFO per diluted share of $0.25 versus $0.23 for the third quarter of 2023.

Core FFO per diluted share was $0.25 versus $0.23 for the third quarter of 2023.

EBITDAre of $21.6 million versus $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 4.6% to $24.2 million versus $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 3.6% to $23.65, compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Third Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 94.1% 92.7% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 97.4% 96.0% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 92.2% 90.8% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 4.6% 4.9% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 25.3% 24.4% New Leases 22.7% 23.6% Renewal Leases 25.9% 24.6% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 26 29 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $7.6 $11.2 Number of Renewal Leases 46 58 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $15.3 $15.7





Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of September 30, 2024, Whitestone had total debt of $634.6 million, along with capacity and availability of $121.0 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On September 4, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12375 per common share and OP unit for the fourth quarter of 2024, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04125 in October, November, and December of 2024.

2024 Full Year Guidance

The Company has updated its 2024 full-year guidance for net income attributable to Whitestone REIT, same store net operating income growth, general and administrative expense, the gain on sale of properties to include the impact of the gain recognized on the sale of Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch and Fountain Hills Plaza, interest expense expectations partially related to timing differences of property sales and acquisitions, and the impact of proxy contest costs. The guidance update is as follows:

Q3 2024 Revised Guidance 2024 Original Guidance (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT(1)(2) $24,602 - $27,602 $16,600 - $19,600 Core FFO(3) $50,985 - $53,985 $50,985 - $53,985 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.47 - $0.53 $0.32 - $0.38 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit(3) $0.98 - $1.04 $0.98 - $1.04 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth(4) 3.75% - 4.75% 2.5% - 4.0% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.60% - 1.10% 0.60% - 1.10% General and administrative expense(1) $22,057 - $23,557 $19,700 - $21,200 Interest expense $33,400 - $34,900 $32,600 - $34,100 Ending occupancy 93.8% - 94.8% 93.8% - 94.8% Gain on sale of properties(2) $10,212 $0 Net Debt to EBITDAre Ratio(5) 7.0X - 6.6X 7.0X - 6.6X





(1) 2024 revised guidance includes estimated proxy contest costs of $1,757. (2) 2024 revised guidance includes a gain on sale of properties that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (3) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. (4) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees. (5) Fourth quarter annualized EBITDAre. For EBITDAre and Debt/EBITDAre, non-GAAP financial measures, please see the respective reconciliation tables.

Portfolio Statistics

As of September 30, 2024, Whitestone wholly owned 55 Community-Centered Properties™ with 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Five of the 55 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas and 24 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (6), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (13), Phoenix (24), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities. The Company also owned an 81.4% equity interest in eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP. On January 25, 2024, the Company exercised its notice of redemption for substantially all of its investment in Pillarstone OP. As of September 30, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,466 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.1% of annualized base rental revenues. No single tenant exceeded 2.1% of total revenue. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy and the real estate industry, both in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation, which may increase our operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix metropolitan area markets makes us susceptible to potential local economic downturns; natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change may adversely affect our returns and adversely impact our existing and prospective tenants; increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters; financial institution disruptions; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; risks related to generative artificial intelligence tools and language models, along with the potential interpretations and conclusions they might make regarding our business and prospects, particularly concerning the spread of misinformation; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and unrest in the Middle East; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of our operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all the ultimate amount we will collect in connection with the redemption of our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP (“Pillarstone” or “Pillarstone OP.”); and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.

Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,243,067 $ 1,221,466 Accumulated depreciation (243,500 ) (229,767 ) Total real estate assets 999,567 991,699 Investment in real estate partnership — 31,671 Cash and cash equivalents 2,534 4,572 Restricted cash — 68 Escrows and deposits 3,667 24,148 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts(1) 32,541 30,592 Receivable from partnership redemption 31,643 — Receivable due from related party 15,186 1,513 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 14,148 13,783 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 2,826 4,765 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,449 10,428 Total assets $ 1,112,561 $ 1,113,239 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 633,552 $ 640,172 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 36,185 36,513 Payable due to related party 1,577 1,577 Tenants' security deposits 9,175 8,614 Dividends and distributions payable 6,279 6,025 Finance lease liabilities 789 721 Total liabilities 687,557 693,622 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 50,645,877 and 49,610,831 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 51 50 Additional paid-in capital 636,192 628,079 Accumulated deficit (216,044 ) (216,963 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (679 ) 2,576 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 419,520 413,742 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,484 5,875 Total equity 425,004 419,617 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,112,561 $ 1,113,239









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (1)Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 17,064 $ 16,287 Accrued rents and other recoveries 28,312 26,751 Allowance for doubtful accounts (14,451 ) (13,570 ) Other receivables 1,616 1,124 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 32,541 $ 30,592 (2)Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 67 $ 109 (3)Operating lease liabilities $ 67 $ 112









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental(1) $ 38,107 $ 36,667 $ 112,328 $ 108,405 Management, transaction, and other fees 526 467 1,116 1,040 Total revenues 38,633 37,134 113,444 109,445 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,921 8,332 26,242 24,538 Operating and maintenance 7,303 6,862 20,667 19,847 Real estate taxes 4,838 4,693 12,988 14,168 General and administrative 4,878 5,392 17,610 15,651 Total operating expenses 25,940 25,279 77,507 74,204 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,506 8,400 25,813 24,563 Gain on sale of properties (3,762 ) (5 ) (10,212 ) (9,626 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 111 480 183 500 Interest, dividend and other investment income (3 ) (11 ) (15 ) (49 ) Total other expenses 4,852 8,864 15,769 15,388 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 7,841 2,991 20,168 19,853 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — (375 ) (28 ) (1,627 ) Provision for income tax (118 ) (95 ) (327 ) (339 ) Net Income 7,723 2,521 19,813 17,887 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 35 257 248 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 7,624 $ 2,486 $ 19,556 $ 17,639









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.39 $ 0.36 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 50,297 49,534 50,067 49,472 Diluted 51,305 50,637 51,106 50,399 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net income $ 7,723 $ 2,521 $ 19,813 $ 17,887 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities (8,946 ) 4,094 (3,296 ) 6,602 Comprehensive income (loss) (1,223 ) 6,615 16,517 24,489 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 35 257 248 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (115 ) 56 (41 ) 91 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Whitestone REIT $ (1,207 ) $ 6,524 $ 16,301 $ 24,150









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 27,114 $ 26,521 $ 81,350 $ 78,780 Recoveries 11,338 10,535 32,009 30,571 Bad debt (345 ) (389 ) (1,031 ) (946 ) Total rental $ 38,107 $ 36,667 $ 112,328 $ 108,405









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,813 $ 17,887 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,242 24,538 Amortization of deferred loan costs 823 820 Gain on sale of properties (10,212 ) (9,626 ) Loss on disposal of assets 183 500 Bad debt 1,031 946 Share-based compensation 2,805 2,485 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership 28 1,627 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 65 72 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and deposits 6,238 2,282 Accrued rents and accounts receivable (2,980 ) (4,359 ) Receivable due from related party (40 ) (128 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (1,992 ) (2,644 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,705 2,432 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,114 ) (1,011 ) Payable due to related party — 16 Tenants' security deposits 561 17 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,156 35,854 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (50,137 ) (25,474 ) Additions to real estate (15,485 ) (12,748 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 46,444 13,447 Net cash used in investing activities (19,178 ) (24,775 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (18,325 ) (17,754 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (240 ) (249 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs 7,620 — Payments of exchange offer costs (81 ) — Net (payments of) proceeds from credit facility (17,000 ) 34,000 Repayments of notes payable (47,950 ) (29,823 ) Proceeds from notes payable 56,340 — Payments of loan origination costs (789 ) — Repurchase of common shares (2,641 ) (525 ) Payment of finance lease liability (18 ) (10 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,084 ) (14,361 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,106 ) (3,282 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,640 6,355 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 2,534 $ 3,073





(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Supplemental Disclosures

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 25,384 $ 23,223 Cash paid for taxes $ 432 $ 435 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 29 $ 864 Financed insurance premiums $ 2,638 $ 3,002 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 56 $ 55 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 355 $ 16 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ (3,296 ) $ 6,602 Accrued capital expenditures $ 1,439 $ — Receivable from partnership redemption $ 31,643 $ — Recognition of finance lease liability $ 86 $ —





September 30, 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,534 $ 2,976 Restricted cash — 97 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,534 $ 3,073









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 7,624 $ 2,486 $ 19,556 $ 17,639 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,904 8,294 26,169 24,417 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2) — 403 111 1,209 Loss on disposal of assets 111 480 183 500 Gain on sale of properties (3,762 ) (5 ) (10,212 ) (9,626 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 35 257 248 FFO (NAREIT) $ 12,976 $ 11,693 $ 36,064 $ 34,387 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO: Proxy contest costs — — 1,757 — Core FFO $ 12,976 $ 11,693 $ 37,821 $ 34,387 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 12,976 $ 11,693 $ 36,064 $ 34,387 Core FFO $ 12,976 $ 11,693 $ 37,821 $ 34,387 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 50,297 49,534 50,067 49,472 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 649 694 654 694 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 50,946 50,228 50,721 50,166 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,008 1,103 1,039 927 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 51,954 51,331 51,760 51,093 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.75 $ 0.69 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.73 $ 0.67





(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and through January 25, 2024, the redemption date. (2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 7,624 $ 2,486 $ 19,556 $ 17,639 General and administrative expenses 4,878 5,392 17,610 15,651 Depreciation and amortization 8,921 8,332 26,242 24,538 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership(1) — 375 28 1,627 Interest expense 8,506 8,400 25,813 24,563 Interest, dividend and other investment income (3 ) (11 ) (15 ) (49 ) Provision for income taxes 118 95 327 339 Gain on sale of properties (3,762 ) (5 ) (10,212 ) (9,626 ) Management fee, net of related expenses — — — 16 Loss on disposal of assets, net 111 480 183 500 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — 667 183 1,883 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 35 257 248 NOI $ 26,492 $ 26,246 $ 79,972 $ 77,329 Non-Same Store NOI(2) (1,330 ) (1,074 ) (5,389 ) (4,228 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — (667 ) (183 ) (1,883 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 25,162 24,505 74,400 71,218 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (695 ) (833 ) (2,581 ) (2,390 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (221 ) (214 ) (600 ) (607 ) Same Store lease termination fees (30 ) (300 ) (298 ) (600 ) Same Store NOI(3) $ 24,216 $ 23,158 $ 70,921 $ 67,621





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. As of September 30, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. (2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the three months ended September 30, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before July 1, 2023, and not sold before September 30, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024 and properties sold between January 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. (3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the three months ended September 30, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before July 1, 2023 and not sold before September 30, 2024. For purposes of comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2023 and not sold before September 30, 2024. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.









Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 7,624 $ 2,486 $ 19,556 $ 17,639 Depreciation and amortization 8,921 8,332 26,242 24,538 Interest expense 8,506 8,400 25,813 24,563 Provision for income taxes 118 95 327 339 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 35 257 248 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership(1) — 375 28 1,627 EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership(1) — 223 136 169 Gain on sale of properties (3,762 ) (5 ) (10,212 ) (9,626 ) Loss on disposal of assets 111 480 183 500 EBITDAre $ 21,617 $ 20,421 $ 62,330 $ 59,997





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. As of September 30, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP.











Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Initial & Revised Full Year Guidance for 2024

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

Q3 Revised Range Full Year 2024(1) Projected Range Full Year 2024 Low High Low High FFO and Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 24,602 $ 27,602 $ 16,600 $ 19,600 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 34,705 34,705 34,252 34,252 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) 133 133 133 133 Gain on sale of properties (10,212 ) (10,212 ) — — FFO $ 49,228 $ 52,228 $ 50,985 $ 53,985 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO Proxy contest costs 1,757 1,757 — — Core FFO $ 50,985 $ 53,985 $ 50,985 $ 53,985 Denominator: Diluted shares 51,262 51,262 51,262 51,262 OP Units 695 695 695 695 Diluted share and OP Units 51,957 51,957 51,957 51,957 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 0.38 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.95 $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 1.04 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 0.98 $ 1.04 $ 0.98 $ 1.04





(1) Includes a $10,212 gain on the sale of properties and $1,757 in proxy contest costs.





