FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’24 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 78,147 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.76 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.76 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 232,030

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Dividends

On October 30, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, payable on November 25, 2024 to the holders of record on November 14, 2024.

Additionally, on October 30, 2024, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, payable on December 16, 2024 to the holders of record on December 2, 2024.

Business Highlights

FTAI reports over $100 million Adjusted EBITDA in Aerospace Products(1).



(1) This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Lease income $ 65,450 $ 45,622 $ 189,365 $ 161,141 Maintenance revenue 59,917 63,925 156,894 141,131 Asset sales revenue 34,953 61,400 145,993 246,927 Aerospace products revenue 303,469 118,675 737,726 296,513 Other revenue 2,005 1,474 6,104 12,447 Total revenues 465,794 291,096 1,236,082 858,159 Expenses Cost of sales 219,496 116,707 568,157 366,909 Operating expenses 26,858 33,887 81,274 81,218 General and administrative 4,045 3,015 10,697 10,270 Acquisition and transaction expenses 9,341 4,261 23,539 10,195 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate — 4,577 8,449 13,137 Internalization fee to affiliate — — 300,000 — Depreciation and amortization 56,775 43,959 163,386 123,399 Asset impairment — — 962 1,220 Interest expense 57,937 40,185 160,840 117,976 Total expenses 374,452 246,591 1,317,304 724,324 Other income (expense) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (438 ) 46 (1,799 ) (1,669 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (13,920 ) — Other income 2,909 461 3,045 877 Total other income (expense) 2,471 507 (12,674 ) (792 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 93,813 45,012 (93,896 ) 133,043 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,331 3,705 (130 ) 7,586 Net income (loss) 86,482 41,307 (93,766 ) 125,457 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 8,335 8,334 25,005 23,460 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 78,147 $ 32,973 $ (118,771 ) $ 101,997 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.33 $ (1.17 ) $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.33 $ (1.17 ) $ 1.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 102,380,659 99,927,594 101,199,356 99,796,736 Diluted 103,395,348 100,482,309 101,199,356 100,269,203





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,888 $ 90,756 Restricted cash 150 150 Accounts receivable, net 166,338 115,156 Leasing equipment, net 2,066,337 2,032,413 Property, plant, and equipment, net 103,605 45,175 Investments 19,448 22,722 Intangible assets, net 38,001 50,590 Assets held for sale 119,012 — Goodwill 31,533 4,630 Inventory, net 490,997 316,637 Other assets 591,601 286,456 Total assets $ 3,738,910 $ 2,964,685 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 196,660 $ 112,907 Debt, net 3,218,343 2,517,343 Maintenance deposits 75,606 65,387 Security deposits 42,863 41,065 Other liabilities 86,906 52,100 Total liabilities $ 3,620,378 $ 2,788,802 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,549,679 and 100,245,905 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 1,025 $ 1,002 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 15,920,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 159 159 Additional paid in capital 292,899 255,973 Accumulated deficit (175,551 ) (81,785 ) Shareholders' equity 118,532 175,349 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries — 534 Total equity 118,532 175,883 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,738,910 $ 2,964,685

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 78,147 $ 32,973 $ 45,174 $ (118,771 ) $ 101,997 $ (220,768 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,331 3,705 3,626 (130 ) 7,586 (7,716 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,430 510 920 2,578 1,128 1,450 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 9,341 4,261 5,080 23,539 10,195 13,344 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — — 13,920 — 13,920 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges — — — 962 1,220 (258 ) Add: Incentive allocations — 4,274 (4,274 ) 7,456 12,540 (5,084 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 69,453 59,380 10,073 194,384 157,084 37,300 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 66,272 48,519 17,753 185,845 141,436 44,409 Add: Internalization fee to affiliate — — — 300,000 — 300,000 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) (382 ) 642 (1,024 ) (1,547 ) 96 (1,643 ) Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 438 (46 ) 484 1,799 1,669 130 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 232,030 $ 154,218 $ 77,812 $ 610,035 $ 434,951 $ 175,084

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $56,775 and $43,959, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,720 and $3,726 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $8,958 and $11,695, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $163,386 and $123,399, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $11,482 and $11,325 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $19,516 and $22,360, respectively.