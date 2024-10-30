Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 prior to the opening of the stock market on Thursday, October 31, 2024, and discuss these results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Date/Time: Thursday, October 31, 2024 – 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): (877) 407-0789 (International): (201) 689-8562

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website here after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the “Events and Presentations” section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the webcast link here.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses.

