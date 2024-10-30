Hexagon Purus ASA: Private placement successfully placed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company") on 30 October 2024 regarding a contemplated private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement"). The Company hereby announces that it has allocated 145,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Private Placement at a price of NOK 6.90 per New Share, raising approximately NOK 1 billion in gross proceeds. The Private Placement, which was significantly oversubscribed, took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process after close of markets on 30 October 2024, conducted by ABG Sundal Collier ASA as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Arctic Securities AS and Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch as Joint Bookrunners (together, the "Managers").

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to finance the Company's business plan and are intended to fully fund the company well past the point of cash flow break-even. With the multi-year capacity expansion program close to completion, the Company now has sufficient capacity to cover the expected growth over the next few years. The Company’s focus for the coming years will be to optimize the utilization of existing capacity, drive operational improvements and profitability, and minimize further capital spend.

The New Shares in the Private Placement were allocated in two tranches as follows: (i) one tranche with 55,541,400 New Shares ("Tranche 1"); and (ii) a second tranche with 89,458,600 New Shares. The New Shares in Tranche 1 have been resolved issued by the Board pursuant to the board authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2024 (the "Board Authorization"). The issuance of Offer Shares in Tranche 2 is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 22 November 2024 (the "EGM").

The pre-committing investors, Hexagon Composites ASA and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., were allocated the following number of New Shares:

Hexagon Composites ASA: 55,507,246 New Shares

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.: 36,231,884 New Shares

The above-mentioned investors will receive a substantial proportion of their allocation in Tranche 2.

The following primary insiders were allocated New Shares at the price of NOK 6.90 per share in the Private Placement:

Morten Holum, CEO, was allocated 72,464 New Shares

Salman Alam, CFO, was allocated 72,464 New Shares

Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hydrogen Mobility & Infrastructure, was allocated 43,478 New Shares

Todd Sloan, EVP Battery Systems & Vehicle Integration, was allocated 43,478 New Shares

Anne Lise Hjelseth, EVP People & Culture, was allocated 43,478 New Shares

Heiko Chudzick, EVP Operations, was allocated 28,985 New Shares

Notification of allocation (which is conditional with respect to Tranche 2) is expected to be sent to the applicants by the Managers on or about 31 October 2024. The New Shares allocated in Tranche 1 are expected to be settled on or around 4 November 2024 through a delivery versus payment (DVP) transaction on a regular T+2 basis by delivery of the new shares resolved issued pursuant to the Board Authorization. The New Shares allocated in Tranche 1 will be tradable after the share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the New Shares in Tranche 1 is registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, expected on or about 1 November 2024 (T+1). The New Shares in Tranche 1 are expected to be pre-paid by the Managers pursuant to a pre-payment agreement (the "Pre-Payment Agreement") between the Company and the Managers, in order to facilitate prompt registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the New Shares in Tranche 1 with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and DVP settlement.

The New Shares allocated in Tranche 2 are expected to be settled on or around 27 November 2024, subject to due payment having been received and the conditions for completion of Tranche 2 having been met, including Tranche 2 having been approved by the EGM.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the issuance of New Shares in the Private Placement (i.e. both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2), the Company will have a share capital of NOK 42,270,719.80 divided on 422,707,198 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

Completion of Tranche 2 is subject to a resolution by the EGM to issue the New Shares in Tranche 2. Further, completion of the Private Placement is subject to the Pre-Payment Agreement being entered into and remaining in full force and effect, the share capital increases pertaining to the issuance of the allocated New Shares being validly registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and the allocated New Shares being validly issued and registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository - Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS). The Private Placement as a whole (including Tranche 1), or only Tranche 2, may be cancelled if the relevant conditions are not fulfilled and may be cancelled by the Company in its sole discretion for any other reason.

Completion of the Private Placement implies a deviation from the preemptive rights of the existing shareholders of the Company under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. When resolving to allocate and issue New Shares in the Private Placement, the Board considered this deviation and also the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and is of the opinion that the Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. By structuring the transaction as a private placement, the Company meet its requirements to raise capital in an efficient manner, and with a lower discount to the current trading price and with significantly lower completion risks compared to a rights issue. On this basis and based on an assessment of the current equity markets, the Board has considered the Private Placement to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders. Further, the Subsequent Offering (as defined below), if implemented, will secure that eligible shareholders will receive the opportunity to subscribe for new shares at the same subscription price as that applied in the Private Placement.

The Company intends to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 21,750,000 new shares in the Company which, subject to applicable securities law, will be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 30 October 2024 (as registered in the VPS two trading days thereafter), who (i) were not allocated New Shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action. Whether or not such Subsequent Offering will ultimately take place, will depend inter alia on the development of the price of the shares in the Company after completion of the Private Placement, and the Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering. Further, the Subsequent Offering is subject to, inter alia, completion of the Private Placement, approval by the board of directors and the EGM, and the approval and publication of a prospectus.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA is acting as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Arctic Securities AS and Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch as Joint Bookrunners in the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Mathias Meidell, Director, Investor Relations of Hexagon Purus ASA, on 30 October 2024 at 23:00 (CET).

For further information:

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

