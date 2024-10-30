NN, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

New business wins in the quarter were $15 million, bringing year-to-date and trailing-21-month totals to $49 million and $113 million, respectively; on pace with full-year guidance;

Continuing to lower the cost structure of our North American Mobile Solutions footprint to achieve a minimum 10% adjusted EBITDA margin rate through footprint optimization and overhead cost reduction;

China sales growth continues on track with top global tier-1 customers; up 19% versus prior year period;

Implemented operational and cost reduction plans in Q3’24, including a ~$2 million annualized cost-out program, with additional cost-out initiatives in Q4’24 and first half of 2025;

Leverage ratio declined to 2.97x, as cash proceeds from the sale of Lubbock plant were deployed towards debt reduction;

Strategic refinancing process continues, evaluating future growth capital needs driven by successful new business wins program;

End markets are opportunity-rich with current focus on increasing new business wins in Stamping and Medical markets.



“We achieved a faster pace in our enterprise transformation across cost-out and growth programs within our current capital structure,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. “Our continued focus and execution across the pillars of our transformation initiatives delivered another quarter of results broadly across our business, evidenced by advances in operational efficiency, structural cost reductions, and commercial growth through our new business win program.”

“During the quarter, we remained focused on improving our profitability and launched a new round of successful cost reduction measures, which we believe will carry a meaningful impact to growing and sustaining the earnings power of our business, particularly as we begin to capture the embedded future top-line growth from the initial success of our new business program. Additionally, as was previously announced, we completed the sale of our non-core plastics products plant, which allows us to focus on our core competencies and further corrects our balance sheet.”

Mr. Bevis concluded, “NN is working to enhance its business model and adjust the revenue and margin mix, primarily in Mobile. We are underway installing new equipment to support global new wins for high-end next generation products, including steering and braking components. Additionally, as part of our focus on strategically realigning volumes in our group of underperforming plants, we announced the closure of our Dowagiac plant, reflecting our continued capacity shift towards lower cost geographies, particularly in China. We expect these optimization actions to support our adjusted EBITDA run rate and margin performance moving forward. As we look to the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, we will judiciously invest our cash flows into electrical, medical, and other high return projects, and are excited about the opportunity set in front of us. We are encouraged with the pace and results of our transformation.”

Third Quarter GAAP Results

Net sales were $113.6 million, a decrease of 8.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 net sales of $124.4 million, which was primarily due to the sale of our Lubbock operations, rationalized volume at plants undergoing turnarounds, a customer settlement received in 2023, and unfavorable foreign exchange effects of $1.1 million. Excluding these items, net sales decreased 0.5%.

Loss from operations was $3.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increased loss from operations was primarily due to lower sales volume.

Income from operations for Power Solutions was $2.5 million compared to income from operations of $3.9 million for the same period in 2023. Loss from operations for Mobile Solutions was $1.4 million compared to loss from operations of $1.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss was $2.6 million compared to net loss of $5.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Third Quarter Adjusted Results

Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $3.7 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million, or 10.2% of sales, compared to $14.5 million, or 11.6% of sales, for the same period in 2023. The prior year adjusted EBITDA benefited by $2.5 million from a customer settlement, a favorable precious metals adjustment, and results of now divested Lubbock operations, partially offset by rationalized business of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted EBITDA declined $1.3 million.

Adjusted net loss was $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Free cash flow was a generation of cash of $0.3 million compared to a generation of cash of $11.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $42.9 million compared to $45.5 million in the same period in 2023. Prior year sales were $39.9 million, excluding the recently sold Lubbock operations, an increase of $3 million. The increase in sales when removing the impact from Lubbock was primarily due to higher precious metals pass-through pricing and pricing.

Adjusted income from operations was $5.2 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to the lower revenue resulting from the sale of the Lubbock operations and unfavorable product mix.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $70.7 million compared to $79.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.5%. The decrease in sales was primarily due to rationalized volume at plants undergoing turnarounds, contractual reduction in customer pass-through material pricing, a customer settlement received in 2023, and unfavorable foreign exchange effects of $1.0 million.

Adjusted income from operations was $0.9 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower depreciation expense.

2024 Outlook



Revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $47 million to $51 million;

Free cash flow in the range of $8 million to $12 million; and

New business wins in the range of $55 million to $70 million.

Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We expect to perform within our guidance ranges, subject to market demand. Importantly, our operational transformation remains on track, and we are maintaining our outlook for new business wins to continue at a strong rate.”

Mr. Bohnert concluded, “The refinancing of our ABL and Term Loan is still in process and remains a top priority. We continue to refine based on the needs of our long-term growth capital requirements and cost reduction plans.”

Financial Tables Follow NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 113,587 $ 124,443 $ 357,777 $ 376,737 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 97,131 104,543 299,474 320,648 Selling, general, and administrative expense 10,257 11,693 37,116 35,833 Depreciation and amortization 10,844 11,577 35,152 34,643 Other operating income, net (895 ) (631 ) (3,285 ) (526 ) Loss from operations (3,750 ) (2,739 ) (10,680 ) (13,861 ) Interest expense 5,404 5,739 16,643 15,484 Other expense (income), net (5,315 ) (1,463 ) (4,623 ) 1,970 Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture (3,839 ) (7,015 ) (22,700 ) (31,315 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (903 ) 245 (1,194 ) (1,381 ) Share of net income from joint venture 2,185 1,713 6,597 3,087 Net loss $ (2,557 ) $ (5,057 ) $ (17,297 ) $ (29,609 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 3,970 (3,072 ) (1,763 ) (3,606 ) Interest rate swap: Change in fair value, net of tax — — — (230 ) Reclassification adjustments included in net loss, net of tax (109 ) (449 ) (1,007 ) (1,366 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,861 $ (3,521 ) $ (2,770 ) $ (5,202 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,304 $ (8,578 ) $ (20,067 ) $ (34,811 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.84 ) Shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per share 48,997 47,539 48,522 46,410





NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,449 $ 21,903 Accounts receivable, net 64,447 65,545 Inventories 69,600 71,563 Income tax receivable 12,956 11,885 Prepaid assets 4,095 2,464 Other current assets 10,357 9,194 Total current assets 173,904 182,554 Property, plant and equipment, net 172,947 185,812 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,821 43,357 Intangible assets, net 47,816 58,724 Investment in joint venture 39,843 32,701 Deferred tax assets 1,177 734 Other non-current assets 6,590 7,003 Total assets $ 483,098 $ 510,885 Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,983 $ 45,480 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 15,027 15,464 Income tax payable 546 524 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 8,085 3,910 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,805 5,735 Other current liabilities 14,126 10,506 Total current liabilities 88,572 81,619 Deferred tax liabilities 4,960 4,988 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 135,548 149,369 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 44,001 47,281 Other non-current liabilities 14,154 24,827 Total liabilities 287,235 308,084 Commitments and contingencies Series D perpetual preferred stock 89,289 77,799 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 499 473 Additional paid-in capital 459,245 457,632 Accumulated deficit (312,645 ) (295,348 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,525 ) (37,755 ) Total stockholders’ equity 106,574 125,002 Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity $ 483,098 $ 510,885





NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,297 ) $ (29,609 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,152 34,643 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,718 1,409 Paid-in-kind interest 2,064 1,491 Total derivative loss, net of cash settlements 582 3,139 Share of net income from joint venture, net of cash dividends received (6,597 ) 851 Gain on sale of business (7,154 ) — Share-based compensation expense 2,347 2,058 Deferred income taxes (477 ) (1,531 ) Other (658 ) (776 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,957 ) 335 Inventories (1,916 ) 9,692 Other operating assets (2,873 ) (8,223 ) Income taxes receivable and payable, net (1,078 ) (576 ) Accounts payable 1,794 5,240 Other operating liabilities 2,739 5,747 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,389 23,890 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (15,352 ) (16,292 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 266 2,876 Proceeds received from sale of business 17,000 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,914 (13,416 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 38,000 52,000 Repayments of long-term debt (75,320 ) (55,522 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (746 ) (55 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment 8,324 — Proceeds from sale-leaseback of land and buildings 16,863 — Repayments of financing obligations (492 ) — Proceeds from short-term debt — 3,648 Other (2,262 ) (1,276 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,633 ) (1,205 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (124 ) (287 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9,454 ) 8,982 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 21,903 12,808 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter $ 12,449 $ 21,790

Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

NN, Inc. Consolidated 2024 2023 GAAP loss from operations $ (3,750 ) $ (2,739 ) Professional fees 22 32 Personnel costs (1) 734 903 Facility costs (2) 874 1,893 Amortization of intangibles 3,405 3,563 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 1,285 $ 3,652 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3) 1.1 % 2.9 % GAAP net sales $ 113,587 $ 124,443





(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Power Solutions 2024 2023 GAAP income from operations $ 2,505 $ 3,936 Personnel costs (1) 113 122 Facility costs (2) 16 324 Amortization of intangibles 2,567 2,725 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 5,201 $ 7,107 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3) 12.1 % 15.6 % GAAP net sales $ 42,935 $ 45,484





(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Mobile Solutions 2024 2023 GAAP loss from operations $ (1,441 ) $ (1,283 ) Personnel costs (1) 598 462 Facility costs (2) 858 1,569 Amortization of intangibles 838 838 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 853 $ 1,586 Share of net income from joint venture 2,185 1,713 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV (a) $ 3,038 $ 3,299 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3) 4.3 % 4.2 % GAAP net sales $ 70,678 $ 78,961





(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Elimination 2023 2022 GAAP net sales $ (26 ) $ (2 )

(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, and severance costs

(2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations

(3) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations / GAAP net sales

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (2,557 ) $ (5,057 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 903 (245 ) Interest expense 5,404 5,739 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants 1,858 (2,104 ) Gain on sale of business (7,154 ) — Depreciation and amortization 10,844 11,577 Professional fees 22 32 Personnel costs (1) 734 903 Facility costs (2) 874 1,893 Non-cash stock compensation 812 1,208 Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans (164 ) 520 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 11,576 $ 14,466 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 10.2 % 11.6 % GAAP net sales $ 113,587 $ 124,443

(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, and severance costs

(2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations

(3) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (2,557 ) $ (5,057 ) Pre-tax professional fees 22 32 Pre-tax personnel costs 734 903 Pre-tax facility costs 874 1,893 Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans (164 ) 520 Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants 1,858 (2,104 ) Pre-tax change in gain on sale of business (7,154 ) — Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 4,018 4,092 Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c) (113 ) (162 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d) $ (2,482 ) $ 117 Three Months Ended

September 30, (per diluted common share) 2024 2023 GAAP net loss per diluted common share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Pre-tax personnel costs 0.01 0.02 Pre-tax facility costs 0.02 0.04 Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans — 0.01 Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants 0.04 (0.04 ) Pre-tax change in gain on sale of business (0.15 ) — Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 0.08 0.09 Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends 0.08 0.07 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (d) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 Shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share 48,997 47,539





Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,958 $ 15,247 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (6,300 ) (4,096 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 29 99 Transaction costs incurred from sale of business 1,566 — Free cash flow $ 253 $ 11,250



The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges. The costs we incur in completing acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and divestitures are excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management’s control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow provides useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

(a) Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations represents GAAP income (loss) from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from operations.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to include income taxes, interest expense, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value that was recognized in earnings, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, depreciation and amortization, charges related to acquisition and transition costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration expense, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income from discontinued operations, and non-cash impairment charges, to the extent applicable. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

(c) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the respective table. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.

(d) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of charges related to acquisition and transition costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration charges, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash impairment charges, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income (loss) from discontinued operations, and preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry.