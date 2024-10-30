Greenhouse Treatment Center Joins Elite Group of Veteran Ready Addiction Treatment Providers with New PsychArmor Certification

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center recently achieved Veteran Ready Certification from PsychArmor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to military culture training. This certification reflects Greenhouse’s commitment to providing culturally competent care for our nation’s heroes.

With more than 10% of Veterans in the U.S. struggling with substance use disorders , and many also living with co-occurring disorders, such as PTSD and depression, the need for addiction treatment providers to be well-versed in the most effective ways to care for this population is critical.

“The Veteran experience is a unique one, and it often translates to very specific needs in treatment. We must tailor our approach to address those needs,” said Satisha Kidd-Grijialiva, Greenhouse Treatment Center’s Clinical Director. “As a PsychArmor-certified organization, we have the tools to address the needs of our Veteran patients to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Being a Veteran Ready Organization means that at least 85% of clinical and medical staff have completed the entirety of the PsychArmor training. With a majority of staff trained in military and Veteran culture, Greenhouse is poised to improve its already robust Veteran care. According to the global think tank and research institution, the Rand Corporation , emphasizes that culturally competent organizations develop better patient-provider relationships and are more easily able to identify the issues leading to a Veteran’s issues with substance use.

“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

This certification is the most recent step in a years-long effort to reach Veterans in need of specialized treatment. Greenhouse Treatment Center runs a dedicated program for Veterans, which offers trauma-informed care and clinical groups designed for Veterans on topics such as grief, hypervigilance, and stress management. Greenhouse is also a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network.

Greenhouse Treatment Center has treated more than 19,000 patients and offers a full continuum of care for addiction and co-occurring disorders, including medical detox, inpatient rehab, and outpatient treatment.

About Greenhouse Treatment Center:

Greenhouse Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers facility, is a leading provider of addiction treatment services near Dallas, TX. The center offers comprehensive care for Veterans seeking recovery, with medical detox, inpatient rehab, and outpatient services for addiction and co-occurring disorders, as well as a specialized treatment program for Veterans. Greenhouse Treatment Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate treatment to individuals struggling with addiction.

About PsychArmor

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create learning journeys, from continuing education to customized training, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media.

