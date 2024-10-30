INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Bumble Inc.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Bumble To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Bumble between November 7, 2023 and August 7, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL) and reminds investors of the November 25, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Bumble’s 2023 fiscal year revenue and expected guidance for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in their understanding of the desires in their consumer market, growth in revenue per user on the back of the Company’s new elevated subscription tier, and a full app relaunch to integrate features the Company claimed would expand their market to more users with a focus on an increase in younger users on their platform.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning Bumble’s relaunch strategy, including: Premium Plus and base tiers, focused engagement and more personalized experiences for younger users, and enhancing premium offerings for paid subscription members. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Bumble’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth began to emerge on February 27, 2024, when Bumble issued a press release reporting disappointing fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results despite the recent launch of the Premium Plus subscription tier in December 2022. During the subsequent earnings call, management announced that the Premium Plus tier would be revamped as part of the planned Bumble app relaunch, as it “did not have a clear enough market fit” at launch. As a result, Bumble lowered its guidance for full year 2024.

In response to this news, Bumble’s stock price declined from $13.18 per share on February 27, 2024 to $11.23 per share on February 28, 2024. However, Defendants materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true risks they faced with respect to capturing the correct balance and mix of people in its customer base and effectively monetizing its subscription tiers.

Investors remained in the dark as Bumble reported its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 8, 2024. At that time Bumble reiterated the Company’s full year 2024 decreased guidance.

On August 7, 2024, Bumble issued a press release announcing mixed second quarter 2024 results. During the corresponding earnings call, Defendants disclosed that the app relaunch was not going to plan and the Company would need to “reset” its outlook to refocus on the “consumer ecosystem” and “rebalance Bumble subscription tiers,” including a pause in the revamp of the poorly received Premium Plus tier. On the back of this news, Bumble drastically cut its fiscal year guidance for a second time. As a result, the price of Bumble stock declined from $8.06 per share on August 7, 2024 to $5.71 per share on August 8, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Bumble’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Bumble Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BMBL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

