Societe Generale: Third quarter 2024 earnings





RESULTS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2024





Press release

Paris, 31 October 2024

SOLID BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN Q3 24,

GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 1.4 BILLION

Revenues of EUR 6.8 billion, up +10.5% vs. Q3 231, driven notably by the strong rebound in net interest income in France, in line with end of year estimate, and by another solid performance of Global Banking and Investor Solutions, in particular in Equities and Transaction Banking

Strong positive jaws, control of operating expenses, down by -0.8% vs. Q3 23

Cost-to-income ratio at 63.3% in Q3 24, improved by 7.1 points vs. Q3 23

Stable cost of risk at 27 basis points in Q3 24

Profitability (ROTE) at 9.6% vs. 3.8% for Q3 23

9M 24 NET INCOME UP 53% VS. 9M 23 AT EUR 3.2 BILLION,

DRIVEN BY THE IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Revenues of EUR 20.2 billion, up +5.3% vs. 9M 23

Stable operating expenses, +0.1% vs. 9M 23

Cost-to-income ratio at 68.8%, improved by 3.6 percentage points vs. 9M 23

Profitability (ROTE) at 7.1% vs. 5.0% for 9M 23

SOLID CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY RATIOS

CET 1 ratio of 13.2%2 at end of Q3 24, around 300 basis points above the regulatory requirement

Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 152% at end of Q3 24

Distribution provision of EUR 1.663 per share at end-September 2024

DECISIVE EXECUTION OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

Capital build-up ahead of Capital Markets Day trajectory

Continuous improvement in efficiency and profitability

Reshaping of the business portfolio well underway

Slawomir Krupa, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are publishing solid quarterly results that continue to show strong improvement. It demonstrates that we are executing our strategic plan which is impacting our results in a positive and tangible way. Our revenues are up thanks to the solid performance of our businesses with a strong rebound of the net interest income in France and another remarkable contribution from Global Banking and Investor Solutions. Operating expenses are stable and cost of risk is contained. We are posting a clear improvement of cost-to-income ratio and profitability, and our capital ratio continues to strengthen.

For the past year we have been working relentlessly. Our teams are mobilized and we have made progress in three fundamental areas: capital build-up, improvement of profitability, and the reshaping of our business portfolio. We continue to implement our various strategic initiatives such as BoursoBank’s development, LeasePlan’s integration within Ayvens and the acceleration of our contribution to the energy transition. Our goal remains unchanged: a sustainable performance that will create long-term value.”

GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 Change 9M 24 9M 23 Change Net banking income 6,837 6,189 +10.5% +11.8%* 20,167 19,147 +5.3% +6.5%* Operating expenses (4,327) (4,360) -0.8% -0.3%* (13,877) (13,858) +0.1% +0.5%* Gross operating income 2,511 1,829 +37.3% +41.0%* 6,290 5,289 +18.9% +22.4%* Net cost of risk (406) (316) +28.4% +30.5%* (1,192) (664) +79.6% +81.0%* Operating income 2,105 1,513 +39.1% +43.2%* 5,098 4,625 +10.2% +13.9%* Net profits or losses from other assets 21 6 x 3.5 x 3.4* (67) (92) +27.5% +27.3%* Income tax (535) (624) -14.3% -12.7%* (1,188) (1,377) -13.7% -11.3%* Net income 1,591 563 x 2.8 x 3.0* 3,856 2,836 +35.9% +41.3%* O.w. non-controlling interests 224 268 -16.5% -16.1%* 696 774 -10.1% -11.2%* Reported Group net income 1,367 295 x 4.6 x 5.1* 3,160 2,062 +53.2% +62.2%* ROE 8.4% 0.9% 6.2% 3.6% +0.0% +0.0%* ROTE 9.6% 3.8% 7.1% 5.0% +0.0% +0.0%* Cost to income 63.3% 70.4% 68.8% 72.4% +0.0% +0.0%*

Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on 30 October 2024 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined Societe Generale Group’s results for Q3 24 and for the first nine months of 2024.

Net banking income

Net banking income stood at EUR 6.8 billion, up by +10.5% vs. Q3 23.

Revenues of French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance were up by +18.7% vs. Q3 23 and totalled EUR 2.3 billion in Q3 24. Net interest income continued its rebound in Q3 24 (+43% excluding PEL/CEL provision vs. Q3 23), in line with latest estimates, in the context of a still muted loan environment and the pursuit of increasing interest-bearing deposits. Assets under management in the Private Banking and Insurance businesses continued to rise, respectively recording a growth of +8% and +10% in Q3 24 vs. Q3 23. Last, BoursoBank continued its controlled client acquisition, onboarding once again more than 300,000 new clients over the quarter, reaching close to 6.8 million clients at end-September 2024. Likewise, assets under administration rose by over 14% vs. Q3 23. As in Q2 24, BoursoBank posted a positive contribution to Group net income in Q3 24.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions registered a +4.9% increase in revenues relative to Q3 23. Revenues totalled EUR 2.4 billion over the quarter, still driven by strong dynamics of Global Markets’ and Global Transaction & Payment Services’ activities, with revenues increasing by a respective +7.6% and +9.0% in Q3 24 vs. Q3 23. Within Global Markets, revenues of Equity businesses grew by +10.1%. This is the second best third quarter ever. Fixed income and Currencies also recorded a solid performance, with a +6.1% increase in revenues amid a falling interest rates. Financing and Advisory’s revenues totalled EUR 843 million, stable vs. Q3 23. The commercial momentum in the securitisation businesses remained very solid and the performance of financing activities continued to be good, albeit slower relative to an elevated Q3 23. Likewise, Global Transaction & Payment Services’ activities posted an +9.0% increase in revenues vs. Q3 23, driven by a favourable market environment and sustained commercial development in the cash management and correspondent banking activities.

Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services’ revenues were down by -5.4% vs. Q3 23 mainly owing to base effects at Ayvens. International Retail Banking recorded a +1.4% increase in revenues vs. Q3 23 to EUR 1.1 billion, driven by favourable momentum across all regions. Mobility and Financial Services’ revenues contracted by -11.4% vs. Q3 23 owing to an unfavourable non-recurring base effect on Ayvens.

The Corporate Centre recorded revenues of EUR +54 million in Q3 24. They include the booking of exceptional proceeds of approximately EUR 0.3 billion4.

Over 9M 24, net banking income increased by +5.3% vs. 9M 23.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 4,327 million in Q3 24, down -0.8% vs. Q3 23.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 63.3% in Q3 24, a sharp decrease vs. Q3 23 (70.4%) and Q2 24 (68.4%).

Over 9M 24, operating expenses were stable (+0.1% vs. 9M 23) and the cost-to-income ratio came to 68.8% (vs. 72.4% for 9M 23), which is lower than the 71% target set for FY 2024.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk was stable and contained over the quarter at 27 basis points, i.e., EUR 406 million. This comprises a EUR 400 million provision for doubtful loans (around 27 basis points) and a provision on performing loan outstandings for EUR +6 million.

At end-September 2024, the Group’s provisions on performing loans amounted to EUR 3,122 million, down by a slight EUR -56 million relative to 30 June 2024 notably as per the application of IFRS5 accounting standards on activities under disposal. The EUR -450 million contraction relative to 31 December 2023 is mainly owing to the application of IFRS 5 accounting standards for activities under disposal.

The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.95%5,6 at 30 September 2024, down vs. end of June 2024 (3.03%). The net coverage ratio on the Group’s non-performing loans stood at 84%7 at 30 September 2024 (after netting of guarantees and collateral).

Net profits from other assets

In Q3 24, the Group booked net profit of EUR 21 million driven, on the one hand, by the sale of the headquarters of KB in the Czech Republic and, on the other hand, by the accounting impacts mainly owing to the current sale of assets.

Group net income

Group net income stood at EUR 1,367 million in Q3 24, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 9.6%.

Over 9M 24, Group net income came to EUR 3,160 million, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 7.1%.

2. STRATEGIC PLAN FULLY ON TRACK





Since announcing its strategic plan in September 2023, the Group has made significant progress in its implementation, the benefits of which are starting to materialise, including on financials aspects. Fundamental milestones have notably been reached in three major areas: capital build-up, the continuous improvement in efficiency and profitability and the reshaping of the business portfolio.

Regarding the business portfolio, the Group has been proactive in recent months, announcing the disposal of several non-core and non-synergistic assets. These latest divestments not only contribute to simplifying the Group but will also reinforce the capital ratio by around 60 basis points, of which around 15 basis points are expected by year-end.

At the same time, the Group is preparing the future by investing in our core franchises, as demonstrated by the development of BoursoBank, the integration of LeasePlan in Ayvens, the creation of Bernstein, the partnership with Brookfield, the merger of our networks in France and the digitalization of our networks in the Czech Republic.

The rollout of our ESG roadmap is also progressing well, particularly on the alignment of our portfolio. The Group has already reduced by more than 50% its upstream Oil & Gas exposure at Q2 24 compared to 20198.

Last quarter, the Group reached its EUR 300 billion sustainable finance target set between 2022-2025. Societe Generale announces today a new sustainable finance target to facilitate EUR 500 billion over the 2024-2030 period that breaks down as follows:

- EUR 400 billion in financing and EUR 100 billion in sustainable bonds9

- EUR 400 billion in environmental activities and EUR 100 billion in social

A major portion of financing will be for dedicated transactions in clean energy, sustainable real estate, low carbon mobility, and other industry and environmental transition topics.

3. THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE





At 30 September 2024, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.2%10, around 300 basis points above the regulatory requirement. Likewise, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was well ahead of regulatory requirements at 152% at end-September 2024 (156% on average for the quarter), and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 116% at end-September 2024.

All liquidity and solvency ratios are well above the regulatory requirements.

30.09.2024 31.12.2023 Requirements CET1(1) 13.2% 13.1% 10.22% CET1 fully loaded 13.2% 13.1% 10.22% Tier 1 ratio (1) 15.5% 15.6% 12.15% Total Capital(1) 18.2% 18.2% 14.71% Leverage ratio (1) 4.25% 4.25% 3.60% TLAC (% RWA)(1) 27.8% 31.9% 22.29% TLAC (% leverage)(1) 7.6% 8.7% 6.75% MREL (% RWA)(1) 32.2% 33.7% 27.56% MREL (% leverage)(1) 8.8% 9.2% 6.23% End of period LCR 152% 160% >100% Period average LCR 156% 155% >100% NSFR 116% 119% >100%





In EURbn 30.09.2024 31.12.2023 Total consolidated balance sheet 1,580 1,554 Group shareholders’ equity 67 66 Risk-weighted assets 392 389 O.w. credit risk 331 326 Total funded balance sheet 948 970 Customer loans 453 497 Customer deposits 608 618

At 11 October 2024, the parent company had issued a total of EUR 38.0 billion in medium/long-term debt, of which EUR 17.5 billion in vanilla notes. The 2024 long-term vanilla funding programme is completed. The subsidiaries had issued EUR 4.6 billion. In all, the Group has issued a total of EUR 42.6 billion.

The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) FitchRatings - long-term rating “A-”, stable outlook, senior preferred debt rating “A”, short-term rating “F1” (ii) Moody’s - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A1”, negative outlook, short-term rating “P-1” (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook, short-term rating “A-1”.

4. FRENCH RETAIL, PRIVATE BANKING AND INSURANCE





In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 Change 9M 24 9M 23 Change Net banking income 2,254 1,900 +18.7% 6,390 6,090 +4.9% Net banking income excl. PEL/CEL 2,259 1,895 +19.2% 6,392 6,090 +5.0% Operating expenses (1,585) (1,608) -1.4% (4,962) (5,073) -2.2% Gross operating income 669 292 x 2.3 1,428 1,017 +40.5% Net cost of risk (178) (144) +23.4% (597) (342) +74.7% Operating income 491 148 x 3.3 831 675 +23.1% Net profits or losses from other assets (1) 0 n/s 7 4 x 2.1 Reported Group net income 368 109 x 3.4 631 506 +24.8% RONE 9.4% 2.8% 5.4% 4.4% Cost to income 70.3% 84.7% 77.7% 83.3%

Commercial activity

SG Network, Private Banking and Insurance

Average outstanding deposits of the SG Network amounted to EUR 236 billion in Q3 24, up by +0.6% vs. the previous quarter (-1% vs. Q3 23), with a continued rise in interest-bearing deposits and financial savings.

The SG Network’s average loan outstandings contracted by -5% vs. Q3 23 to EUR 195 billion. Outstanding loans to corporate and professional clients were stable vs. Q3 23 (excluding government-guaranteed PGE loans), with the share of medium to long-term loans increasing relative to Q2 24. Home loan production continued its recovery (2.4x vs. Q3 23 and +15% vs. Q2 24).

The average loan to deposit ratio came to 82.5% in Q3 24, down by -3.3 percentage points relative to Q3 23.

Private Banking activities saw their assets under management11 reach a new record of EUR 154 billion in Q3 24, up by +8% vs. Q3 23. Net gathering stood at EUR 5.9 billion in 9M 24, the net asset gathering pace (net new money divided by AuM) has risen by +5.5% since the start of the year. Net banking income stood at EUR 368 million over the quarter, stable vs. Q3 23. Over 9M 24, net banking income came to EUR 1,121 million, a +1% increase vs. 9M 23.

Insurance, which covers activities in and outside France, posted a very strong commercial performance. Life insurance outstandings increased sharply by +10% vs. Q3 23 to reach a record EUR 145 billion at end-September 2024. The share of unit-linked products remained high at 40%. Gross life insurance savings inflows amounted to EUR 3.6 billion in Q3 24, up by +35% vs. Q3 23.

Personal protection and P&C premia were up by +5% vs. Q3 23.

BoursoBank

BoursoBank registered almost 6.8 million clients at end-September 2024, a +27% increase vs. Q3 23 (an increase of around 1.4 million clients year on year). The pace of new client acquisition (around 310,000 new clients in Q3 24) is fully in line with the target of 7 million clients by the end of 2024. BoursoBank can build on an active, loyal and high-quality client base. The brokerage activity registered two million transactions, up by +18% vs. Q3 23. Last, proof of the efficiency of the model and of the very high client satisfaction level, the churn rate has remained low at around 3% and below the market rate.

Average loan outstandings rose by +4,2% compared to Q3 23, at EUR 15 billion in Q3 24.

Average outstanding savings including deposits and financial savings were +13.8% higher vs. Q3 23 at EUR 63 billion. Deposits outstanding totalled EUR 38 billion at Q3 24, posting another sharp increase of +16.2% vs. Q3 23. Life insurance outstandings came to EUR 12 billion in Q3 24 and rose by +7.3% vs. Q3 23 (o/w 47% unit-linked products, a +3.3 percentage points increase vs. Q3 23). The activity continued to register strong gross inflows over the quarter (+55% vs. Q3 23, around 53% unit-linked products).

For the second quarter in a row, BoursoBank recorded a positive contribution to Group net income in Q3 24.

Net banking income

Over the quarter, revenues came to EUR 2,254 million, up +19% vs. Q3 23 and up +6% vs Q2 24. Net interest income grew by +43% vs. Q3 23 (excluding PEL/CEL) and +19% (EUR 169 million) vs. Q2 24. Fee income rose by +5.0% relative to Q3 23.

Over 9M 24 revenues came to EUR 6,390 million, up by +4.9% vs. 9M 23. Net interest income excluding PEL/CEL was up by +15.9% vs. 9M 23. Fee income increased by +1.7% relative to 9M 23.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses came to EUR 1,585 million, down -1.4% vs. Q3 23. Operating expenses for Q3 24 include EUR 12 million in transformation costs. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 70.3% for Q3 24, improving by more than +14 percentage points vs. Q3 23.

Over 9M 24, operating expenses came to EUR 4,962 million (-2.2% vs. 9M 23). The cost-to-income ratio stood at 77.7% and improved by +5.7 percentage points vs. 9M 23.

Cost of risk

In Q3 24, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 178 million or 30 basis points stable on Q2 24

(29 basis points).

Over 9M 24, the cost of risk totalled EUR 597 million or 34 basis points.

Group net income

Over the quarter, Group net income totalled EUR 368 million. RONE stood at 9.4% in Q3 24.

Over 9M 24, Group net income totalled EUR 631 million. RONE stood at 5.4% in 9M 24.

5. GLOBAL BANKING AND INVESTOR SOLUTIONS





In EUR m Q3 24 Q3 23 Variation 9M 24 9M 23 Change Net banking income 2,422 2,309 +4.9% +5.2%* 7,666 7,457 +2.8% +2.8%* Operating expenses (1,494) (1,478) +1.1% +1.3%* (4,898) (5,187) -5.6% -5.5%* Gross operating income 928 831 +11.6% +12.0%* 2,768 2,270 +21.9% +21.8%* Net cost of risk (27) (14) +95.3% x 2.0* (29) 8 n/s n/s Operating income 901 817 +10.2% +10.5%* 2,739 2,278 +20.2% +20.0%* Reported Group net income 699 645 +8.2% +8.5%* 2,160 1,814 +19.1% +18.8%* RONE 18.0% 16.8% +0.0% +0.0%* 19.0% 15.6% +0.0% +0.0%* Cost to income 61.7% 64.0% +0.0% +0.0%* 63.9% 69.6% +0.0% +0.0%*

Net banking income

Global Banking and Investor Solutions continued to deliver very strong performances, posting revenues of EUR 2,422 million, up +4.9% versus Q3 23.

Over 9M 24, revenues climbed by +2.8% vs. 9M 23 (EUR 7,666 million vs. EUR 7,457 million).

Global Markets and Investor Services recorded a rise in revenues over the quarter vs. Q3 23 of +7.6% to EUR 1,579 million. Over 9M 24, revenues totalled EUR 5,063 million, i.e., a +3.1% increase vs. 9M 23. Growth was mainly driven by Global Markets which recorded revenues of EUR 1,410 million in Q3 24, up by +8.6% relative to Q3 23 amid a positive environment that was particularly conducive to Equities. Over 9M 24, revenues totalled EUR 4,553 million, up by +4.5% vs. 9M 23.

The Equities business again delivered a solid performance, recording revenues of EUR 880 million in Q3 24, up by a strong +10.1% vs. Q3 23, notably on the back of a very good performance from derivatives amid favourable market conditions. This is the second best third quarter ever. Over 9M 24, revenues increased sharply by +12.9% relative to 9M 23 to EUR 2,739 million.

Fixed Income and Currencies registered a +6.1% increase in revenues to EUR 530 million in Q3 24, notably owing to robust demand for rates and forex flow activities, particularly from US clients. Over 9M 24, revenues decreased by -6.0% to EUR 1,814 million.

Securities Services’ revenues were up +0.6% versus Q3 23 at EUR 169 million, but increased by +9.9% excluding the impact of equity participations. The business continued to reap the benefit of a positive fee generation trend and robust momentum in private market and fund distribution. Over 9M 24, revenues were down by -8.2%, but rose by +2.1% excluding equity participations. Assets under Custody and Assets under Administration amounted to EUR 4,975 billion and EUR 614 billion, respectively.

The Financing and Advisory business posted revenues of EUR 843 million, stable versus Q3 23. Over 9M 24, revenues totalled EUR 2,602 million, up by +2.3% vs. 9M 23.

The Global Banking and Advisory business posted a -3.2% decline in revenues relative to Q3 23. Securitised products again delivered a solid performance and momentum was strong in the distribution activity. Financing activities posted a good performance, albeit down on the high baseline in Q3 23. Investment banking activities turned in resilient performances. Over 9M 24, revenues dipped slightly by -0.3% relative to 9M 23.

Global Transaction & Payment Services again delivered a very robust performance compared with Q3 23, posting an +9.0% increase in revenues, driven by strong momentum in cash management and the correspondent banking activities. Over 9M 24, revenues grew by +10.1%.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 1,494 million over the quarter and included EUR 21 million in transformation costs. Operating expenses rose by +1.1% compared with Q3 23, equating to a cost-to-income ratio of 61.7% in Q3 24.

Over 9M 24, operating expenses decreased by -5.6% compared with 9M 23 and the cost-to-income ratio came to 63.9%.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk was low at EUR 27 million, or 7 basis points vs. 3 basis points in Q3 23.

Over 9M 24, the cost of risk was EUR 29 million, or 2 basis points.

Group net income

Group net income increased by +8.2% vs. Q3 23 to EUR 699 million. Over 9M 24, Group net income rose sharply by +19.1% to EUR 2,160 million.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported high RONE of 18.0% for the quarter and RONE of 19.0% for 9M 24.

6. MOBILITY, INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES





In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 Change 9M 24 9M 23 Change Net banking income 2,108 2,228 -5.4% -2.8%* 6,403 6,491 -1.4% +1.8%* Operating expenses (1,221) (1,239) -1.4% +0.3%* (3,832) (3,479) +10.2% +12.7%* Gross operating income 887 989 -10.4% -6.6%* 2,570 3,013 -14.7% -10.9%* Net cost of risk (201) (175) +14.9% +18.1%* (572) (349) +63.7% +65.9%* Operating income 685 814 -15.8% -12.0%* 1,998 2,663 -25.0% -21.2%* Net profits or losses from other assets 94 1 x 77.0 x 76.7* 98 0 x 375.7 x 304.1 Non-controlling interests 223 237 -6.1% -3.6%* 623 674 -7.6% -7.8%* Reported Group net income 367 377 -2.4% +3.1%* 956 1,325 -27.8% -22.1%* RONE 14.1% 14.9% 12.2% 18.6% Cost to income 57.9% 55.6% 59.9% 53.6%

(122)()

Commercial activity

International Retail Banking

International Retail Banking1 posted robust commercial momentum in Q3 24, with an increase in loan outstandings of +4.2%* vs. Q3 23 (+1.8%, outstandings of EUR 68 billion in Q3 24) and growth of +4.1%* vs. Q3 23 (+1.2%, outstandings of EUR 83 billion in Q3 24).

Activity in Europe was solid across client segments for both entities. Loan outstandings increased by +6.0%* vs. Q3 23 (+3.1% at current perimeter and exchange rates, outstandings of EUR 43 billion in Q3 24), driven by home loans and medium and long-term corporate loans in a lower rates environment. Deposit outstandings increased by +4.6%* vs. Q3 23 (+1.9% at current perimeter and exchange rates, outstandings of EUR 55 billion in Q3 24), mainly on interest-bearing products.

In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, loan outstandings totalled EUR 25 billion in Q3 24 (+1.2%* vs. Q3 23, stable at current perimeter and exchange rates) on back of a +5.6%* rise vs. Q3 23 in sub-Saharan Africa (stable vs. Q3 23 at current perimeter and exchange rates). Deposit outstandings totalled EUR 27 billion at Q3 24. They increased by +3.0%* vs. Q3 23 (stable at current perimeter and exchange rates) across all client segments in Africa.

Mobility and Financial Services

Overall, Mobility and Financial Services maintained a good commercial performance.

Ayvens’ earning assets totalled EUR 53.1 billion at end-September 2024, a +5.8% increase vs. end-September 2023.

The Consumer Finance business posted loans outstanding of EUR 23 billion for Q3 24, down -4.5% vs. Q3 23 in a still uncertain environment.

Equipment Finance posted outstandings of EUR 15 billion in Q3 24, the same level as in Q3 23.

Net banking income

Over the quarter, Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services’ revenues totalled EUR 2,108 million, a decrease of -2.8%* vs. Q3 23 (-5.4% at current perimeter and exchange rates).

Over 9M 24, revenues came to EUR 6,403 million, up slightly by +1.8%* vs. 9M 23 (-1.4% at current perimeter and exchange rates).

International Retail Banking recorded a solid performance over the quarter, with a net banking income of EUR 1,058 million, up by +5.1%* vs. Q3 23 (+1.4% at current perimeter and exchange rates). Over 9M 24, revenues totalled EUR 3,131 million, a +4.0%* increase vs. 9M 23 (stable at current perimeter and exchange rates).

Europe recorded revenues of EUR 506 million in Q3 24, an increase for both entities (+3.0%* vs. Q3 23, stable at current perimeter and exchange rates).

The Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories region continued to post robust commercial momentum with revenues of EUR 552 million in Q3 24. These increased by +7.2%* vs. Q3 23 (+2.8% at current perimeter and exchange rates), driven by a significant rise in net interest income in Africa (+10.5%* vs. Q3 23).

In Q3 24, Mobility and Financial Services’ revenues decreased by -11.4% vs. Q3 23 to EUR 1,049 million. Over the first nine months of 2024, they contracted by -2.9% to EUR 3,271 million.

Ayvens’ net banking income stood at EUR 732 million, a decrease of -14,8% in Q3 24 vs. Q3 23 and of

-4,0% restated from non-recurring items13. The amount of underlying margins was stable vs. Q3 23 at around EUR 690 million1. The average used car sale result per vehicle (UCS) continued to normalise but remained at a high level of EUR 1,4201 per unit in Q3 24 vs. EUR 1,4801 in Q2 24.

Consumer Finance activities, down by -3.5% vs. Q3 23, have stabilised since Q2 24 with the business posting net banking income of EUR 218 million in Q3 24. Equipment Finance revenues were also stable vs. Q3 23 (EUR 99 million in Q3 24).

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses were stable (+0.3%* vs. Q3 23, -1.4%) at EUR 1,221 million and included EUR 29 million in transformation costs. The cost-to-income ratio came to 57.9% in Q3 24.

Over 9M 24, operating expenses totalled EUR 3,832 million, up +12.7%* vs. 9M 23 (+10.2% at current perimeter and exchange rates). They include around EUR 148 million of transformation charges.

In a context of a strong transformation, International Retail Banking costs rose by +3.4%* vs. Q3 23 (stable at current perimeter and exchange rates, EUR 567 million in Q3 24), notably due to the impact of a new banking tax in Romania which entered into force in January 2024.

The Mobility and Financial Services business recorded a decrease in operating expenses compared to Q3 23 (-2.4% vs. Q3 23, EUR 654 million in Q3 24).

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk normalised at 48 basis points (or EUR 201 million).

Over 9M 24, the cost of risk stood at 45 basis points vs. 32 basis points in 9M 23.

Group net income

Over the quarter, Group net income came to EUR 367 million, down -2.4% vs. Q3 23. RONE stood at 14.1% in Q3 24. RONE was 21.4% for International Retail Banking (positive impact on Group net income of around EUR 40 million related to the sale of KB head office premises), and 9.2% in Mobility and Financial Services in Q3 24.

Over 9M 24, Group net income came to EUR 956 million, down by -27.8% vs. 9M 23. RONE stood at 12.2% for 9M 24. RONE was 16.4% in International Retail Banking, and 9.5% in Mobility and Financial Services in 9M 24.

7. CORPORATE CENTRE





In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 Change 9M 24 9M 23 Change Net banking income 54 (249) n/s n/s (291) (891) +67.3% +67.8%* Operating expenses (27) (35) -22.8% -25.8%* (185) (119) +55.2% +48.2%* Gross operating income 27 (283) n/s n/s (476) (1,010) +52.9% +54.2%* Net cost of risk 1 17 +95.9% +95.9%* 6 19 +70.6% +70.6%* Net profits or losses from other assets (73) 4 n/s n/s (172) (96) -78.9% -79.1%* Income tax (26) (214) -87.7% -87.5%* 118 (85) n/s n/s Reported Group net income (67) (836) +92.0% +92.2%* (587) (1,582) +62.9% +63.7%*

The Corporate Centre includes:

the property management of the Group’s head office,

the Group’s equity portfolio,

the Treasury function for the Group,

certain costs related to cross-functional projects, as well as several costs incurred by the Group that are not re-invoiced to the businesses.

Net banking income

Over the quarter, the Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR +54 million vs. EUR -249 million in Q3 23. It includes the booking of exceptional proceeds received of approximately EUR 0.3 billion14.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses totalled EUR 27 million vs. EUR 35 million in Q3 23.

Net losses from other assets

Pursuant notably to the application of IFRS 5, the Group booked in Q3 24 various impacts from ongoing disposals of assets.

Group net income

Over the quarter, the Corporate Centre’s Group net income totalled EUR -67 million vs. EUR -836 million in Q3 23.

8. 2024 AND 2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR





2024 and 2025 Financial communication calendar



February 6th, 2025 Fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

April 30th, 2025 First quarter 2025 results

May 20th, 2025 2024 Combined General Meeting





The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets and tangible net assets are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.







9. APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA





GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS

In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 Variation 9M 24 9M 23 Variation French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 368 109 x 3.4 631 506 +24.8% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 699 645 +8.2% 2,160 1,814 +19.1% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 367 377 -2.4% 956 1,325 -27.8% Core Businesses 1,434 1,131 +26.7% 3,747 3,644 +2.8% Corporate Centre (67) (836) +92.0% (587) (1,582) +62.9% Group 1,367 295 x 4.6 3,160 2,062 +53.2%

MAIN EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Net Banking Income - Total exceptional items 287 0 287 (240) One-off legacy items - Corporate Centre 0 0 0 (240) Exceptional proceeds received - Corporate Centre 287 0 287 0 Operating expenses - Total one-off items and transformation charges (62) (145) (538) (662) Transformation charges (62) (145) (538) (627) Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance (12) (46) (139) (330) Of which Global Banking & Investor Solutions (21) (41) (204) (102) Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services (29) (58) (148) (195) Of which Corporate Centre 0 0 (47) 0 One-off items 0 0 0 (35) Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 0 0 0 60 Of which Global Banking & Investor Solutions 0 0 0 (95) Other one-off items - Total 13 (625) 13 (704) Net profits or losses from other assets 13 (17) 13 (96) Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services 86 0 86 0 Of which Corporate Centre (73) (17) (73) (96) Goodwill impairment - Corporate Centre 0 (338) 0 (338) Provision of Deferred Tax Assets - Corporate Centre 0 (270) 0 (270)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In EUR m 30.09.2024 31.12.2023 Cash, due from central banks 199,140 223,048 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 528,259 495,882 Hedging derivatives 8,265 10,585 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 93,795 90,894 Securities at amortised cost 29,908 28,147 Due from banks at amortised cost 87,153 77,879 Customer loans at amortised cost 446,576 485,449 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (330) (433) Insurance and reinsurance contracts assets 438 459 Tax assets 4,535 4,717 Other assets 75,523 69,765 Non-current assets held for sale 39,940 1,763 Investments accounted for using the equity method 384 227 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 60,970 60,714 Goodwill 5,031 4,949 Total 1,579,587 1,554,045





In EUR m 30.09.2024 31.12.2023 Due to central banks 10,134 9,718 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 391,788 375,584 Hedging derivatives 14,621 18,708 Debt securities issued 162,997 160,506 Due to banks 105,320 117,847 Customer deposits 526,100 541,677 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged



against interest rate risk (5,074) (5,857) Tax liabilities 2,516 2,402 Other liabilities 93,909 93,658 Non-current liabilities held for sale 29,802 1,703 Insurance contracts related liabilities 150,295 141,723 Provisions 3,954 4,235 Subordinated debts 15,985 15,894 Total liabilities 1,502,347 1,477,798 Shareholder's equity - - Shareholders' equity, Group share - - Issued common stocks and capital reserves 21,166 21,186 Other equity instruments 8,918 8,924 Retained earnings 34,074 32,891 Net income 3,160 2,493 Sub-total 67,318 65,494 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses 128 481 Sub-total equity, Group share 67,446 65,975 Non-controlling interests 9,794 10,272 Total equity 77,240 76,247 Total 1,579,587 1,554,045

10. APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY





1 –The financial information presented for the third quarter and nine-month 2024 was examined by the Board of Directors on October 30th, 2024 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. This information has not been audited.

2 - Net banking income

The pillars’ net banking income is defined on page 42 of Societe Generale’s 2024 Universal Registration Document. The terms “Revenues” or “Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar’s net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.

3 - Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the “Operating Expenses” as presented in note 5 to the Group’s consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2023. The term “costs” is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 42 of Societe Generale’s 2024 Universal Registration Document.

4 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings

The cost of risk is defined on pages 43 and 770 of Societe Generale’s 2024 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.

In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance







Net Cost Of Risk 178 144 597 342 Gross loan Outstandings 234,420 243,740 236,286 248,757 Cost of Risk in bp 30 24 34 18 Global Banking and Investor Solutions







Net Cost Of Risk 27 14 29 (8) Gross loan Outstandings 163,160 167,057 163,482 170,165 Cost of Risk in bp 7 3 2 (1) Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services







Net Cost Of Risk 201 175 572 349 Gross loan Outstandings 168,182 162,873 167,680 145,227 Cost of Risk in bp 48 43 45 32 Corporate Centre







Net Cost Of Risk (1) (17) (6) (19) Gross loan Outstandings 25,121 22,681 24,356 19,364 Cost of Risk in bp (1) (31) (3) (13) Societe Generale Group







Net Cost Of Risk 406 316 1,192 664 Gross loan Outstandings 590,882 596,350 591,804 583,512 Cost of Risk in bp 27 21 27 15

The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”).

5 - ROE, ROTE, RONE

The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on pages 43 and 44 of Societe Generale’s 2024 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale’s return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group’s businesses, according to the principles presented on page 44 of Societe Generale’s 2024 Universal Registration Document.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is the accounting Group net income adjusted for “Interest paid and payable to holders if deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation”. For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to the accounting equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:

ROTE calculation: calculation methodology

End of period (in EURm) Q3 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Shareholders' equity Group share 67,446 68,077 67,446 68,077 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (8,955) (11,054) (8,955) (11,054) Interest payable to holders of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (45) (102) (45) (102) OCI excluding conversion reserves 560 853 560 853 Distribution provision(2) (1,319) (1,059) (1,319) (1,059) Distribution N-1 to be paid - - - - ROE equity end-of-period 57,687 56,715 57,687 56,715 Average ROE equity 57,368 56,572 56,896 56,326 Average Goodwill(3) (4,160) (4,279) (4,079) (3,991) Average Intangible Assets (2,906) (3,390) (2,933) (3,128) Average ROTE equity 50,302 48,903 49,884 49,207 Group net Income 1,367 295 3,160 2,063 Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (165) (165) (521) (544) Cancellation of goodwill impairment - 338 - 338 Adjusted Group net Income 1,202 468 2,639 1,858 ROTE 9.6% 3.8% 7.1% 5.0%

151617

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)

In EURm Q3 24 Q3 23 Change 9M 24 9M 23 Change French Retail , Private Banking and Insurance 15,695 15,564 +0.8% 15,602 15,457 +0.9% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 15,490 15,324 +1.1% 15,149 15,485 -2.2% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 10,433 10,136 +2.9% 10,425 9,505 +9.7% Core Businesses 41,618 41,024 +1.4% 41,177 40,448 +1.8% Corporate Center 15,750 15,548 +1.3% 15,719 15,878 -1.0% Group 57,368 56,572 +1.4% 56,896 56,326 +1.0%

6 - Net assets and tangible net assets

Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 45 of the Group’s 2024 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

1819

End of period (in EURm) 9M 24 H1 24 2023 Shareholders' equity Group share 67,446 66,829 65,975 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (8,955) (9,747) (9,095) Interest of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (45) (19) (21) Book value of own shares in trading portfolio 97 96 36 Net Asset Value 58,543 57,159 56,895 Goodwill(2) (4,178) (4,143) (4,008) Intangible Assets (2,895) (2,917) (2,954) Net Tangible Asset Value 51,471 50,099 49,933 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS(3) 796,498 787,442 796,244 Net Asset Value per Share 73.5 72.6 71.5 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 64.6 63.6 62.7

7 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see page 44 of Societe Generale’s 2024 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE.

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:

Average number of shares (thousands) 9M 24 H1 24 2023 Existing shares 802,314 802,980 818,008 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 4,548 4,791 6,802 Other own shares and treasury shares 2,930 3,907 11,891 Number of shares used to calculate EPS(4) 794,836 794,282 799,315 Group net Income (in EUR m) 3,160 1,793 2,493 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (in EUR m) (521) (356) (759) Adjusted Group net income (in EUR m) 2,638 1,437 1,735 EPS (in EUR) 3.32 1.81 2.17

20

8 - The Societe Generale Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital is calculated in accordance with applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules. The fully loaded solvency ratios are presented pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends, for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. When there is reference to phased-in ratios, these do not include the earnings for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. The leverage ratio is also calculated according to applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules including the phased-in following the same rationale as solvency ratios.

9 – Funded balance sheet, loan to deposit ratio

The funded balance sheet is based on the Group financial statements. It is obtained in two steps:

A first step aiming at reclassifying the items of the financial statements into aggregates allowing for a more economic reading of the balance sheet. Main reclassifications:





Insurance: grouping of the accounting items related to insurance within a single aggregate in both assets and liabilities.

Customer loans: include outstanding loans with customers (net of provisions and write-downs, including net lease financing outstanding and transactions at fair value through profit and loss); excludes financial assets reclassified under loans and receivables in accordance with the conditions stipulated by IFRS 9 (these positions have been reclassified in their original lines).

Wholesale funding: Includes interbank liabilities and debt securities issued. Financing transactions have been allocated to medium/long-term resources and short-term resources based on the maturity of outstanding, more or less than one year.

Reclassification under customer deposits of the share of issues placed by French Retail Banking networks (recorded in medium/long-term financing), and certain transactions carried out with counterparties equivalent to customer deposits (previously included in short term financing).

Deduction from customer deposits and reintegration into short-term financing of certain transactions equivalent to market resources.

A second step aiming at excluding the contribution of insurance subsidiaries, and netting derivatives, repurchase agreements, securities borrowing/lending, accruals and “due to central banks”.





The Group loan/deposit ratio is determined as the division of the customer loans by customer deposits as presented in the funded balance sheet.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale’s website www.societegenerale.com in the “Investor” section.

Asterisks* in the document refer to data at constant perimeter and exchange rates

1 +5.8% excluding exceptional proceeds recorded in Corporate Centre (~EUR 0.3bn)

2 Including IFRS 9 phasing, proforma including Q3 24 results

3 Based on a pay-out ratio of 50% of the Group net income, at the high-end of the 40%-50% pay-out ratio, as per regulation, restated from non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes

4 As stated in Q2 24 results press release

5 Ratio calculated according to European Banking Authority (EBA) methodology published on 16 July 2019

6 Ratio excluding loans outstanding of companies currently being disposed of in compliance with IFRS 5

7 Ratio of S3 provisions, guarantees and collaterals over gross outstanding non-performing loans

8 Target: -80% upstream exposure reduction by 2030 vs. 2019, with an intermediary step in 2025 at -50% vs. 2019

9 Only the Societe Generale participation is taken into account

10 Including IFRS 9 phasing, proforma including Q3 24 results

11 France and International, including Switzerland and United Kingdom

1 Including entities reported under IFRS 5

1 Excluding non-recurring items on either margins or UCS (mainly linked to fleet revaluation at EUR 114m in Q3 23 vs EUR 0m in Q3 24, the net impact related to prospective depreciation and Purchase Price Allocation for ~EUR 35m vs. Q3 23, hyperinflation in Turkey at EUR 46m in Q3 23 vs. EUR 10m in Q3 24 and MtM of derivatives at EUR -82m in Q3 23 vs. EUR -55m in Q3 24)

14 As stated in Q2 24 results press release

15 Interest net of tax

16 The dividend to be paid is calculated based on a pay-out ratio of 50%, restated from non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and on undated subordinated notes

17 Excluding goodwill arising from non-controlling interests

18 Interest net of tax

19 Excluding goodwill arising from non-controlling interests

20 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group (expressed in thousand of shares)

4 The number of shares considered is the average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

