Hexagon Purus ASA – Key information relating to subsequent offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 30 October 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 145,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent repair offering of up to 21,750,000 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). The Subsequent Offering will, subject to applicable securities law, be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 30 October 2024 (as registered in the VPS two trading days thereafter), who (i) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action.

The following key information is provided with respect to the Subsequent Offering:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were announced: 30 October 2024

Last day including right: 30 October 2024

Ex-date: 31 October 2024

Record date: 1 November 2024

Date of approval: On or about 22 November 2024 (expected date of extraordinary general meeting)

Maximum number of new shares: 21,750,000

Subscription price: NOK 6.90 per share

Shall the rights be listed: No

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to, inter alia, completion of the Private Placement, approval by the board of directors and an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, and the approval and publication of a prospectus. Whether or not the Subsequent Offering will ultimately take place, will depend inter alia on the development of the price of the shares in the Company after completion of the Private Placement, and the Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations for Oslo Børs.