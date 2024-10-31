Company announcement for the first nine months of 2024

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the third quarter of 2024:

“The result for the third quarter is stable and is on track with expectations for the full year of 2024.

For both the private market and the commercial market, loan impairment charges continued to be at low levels.

Following a slow start to the year, activity in the housing market has returned to a more normal level, albeit not nearly to the high level we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic and up until 2022.

There has been a stable trend in total home finance lending in the Danske Bank Group across mortgage and bank home loans. We see that customers appreciate the focus that Realkredit Danmark and Danske Bank have on providing advice on home finance across our bank home loan and mortgage credit products. Customers also value our holistic approach to advice regarding their financial situation and plans for the future.

The introduction of climate adaptation loans for personal customers and a favourable offer for advisory services in relation to climate-proofing of homes are testament to our focus on the green transition and the challenges that climate change is already now posing.

In the commercial market, Realkredit Danmark and Danske Bank have further strengthened the focus on the green transition by entering into partnerships with Sweco, one of Europe’s largest architecture and engineering consultancies, and climate tech company Comundo. Through the new partnerships, our business customers have easier access to an overview of energy data and to the right advice on how to improve the energy efficiency of their properties. On the basis of this information and the customer’s ESG strategy, we can together prepare a customised financing plan that enables the customer to reach their ESG targets.

Realkredit Danmark winning the Euronext Securities award for the largest issue of green bonds in 2024 is further testament to our work on helping our customers with their green transition.”

First nine months of 2024

For the first nine months of 2024, Realkredit Danmark’s net profit was DKK 3,186 million (Q1-Q3 2023: DKK 3,218 million). The topline increased, driven by the higher interest rate levels, although the increase was offset by model-based loan impairment charges.

Expenses amounted to DKK 772 million (Q1-Q3 2023: DKK 766 million).

Credit quality remained solid, and loan impairment charges amounted to DKK 336 million in the first nine months of 2024 (Q1-Q3 2023: net reversal of DKK 18 million). Loan impairment charges were affected by a planned model change of DKK 100 million and a net increase in post-model adjustments of DKK 75 million, which related partly to the agriculture segment to counter potential CO 2 taxation. At 30 September 2024, the total allowance account amounted to DKK 2,997 million (end-2023: DKK 2,738 million).

Mortgage lending at nominal value decreased DKK 6.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024. Gross lending amounted to DKK 62.1 billion (Q1-Q3 2023: DKK 75.0 billion). Total green bond lending amounted to DKK 28.4 billion at 30 September 2024.

Realkredit Danmark has a proprietary portfolio of DKK 52.5 billion, of which DKK 31.1 billion is managed through a hold-to-collect portfolio. This portfolio is reported at amortised cost, and at 30 September 2024, the market value was DKK 0.2 billion lower (end-2023: DKK 0.8 billion).

Realkredit Danmark expects net profit in 2024 to be on level with net profit in 2023.

Mortgage market

The Danish economy as a whole and the labour market have continued to perform reasonably well. This supports the housing market, as does the decline in mortgage bond yields in step with the prospect of central bank rate cuts. In September, we saw a comeback for the 3.5% 30-year fixed rate loan, but the 4% loan was, however, still the bench-mark loan. This is due to the price of the 4% bond being closer to par, which means that the price risk is lower for the customer.

Furthermore, momentum in real wages was strong due to high wage increases and low inflation. An analysis made in the summer also showed that the income requirement for buying a house for a typical family fell in 91 out of 98 municipalities in Denmark when taking the income development into account.

Looking at the most recent housing market indicators, we see that sales activity has recovered since the downturn at the beginning of the year, and we have close to ‘normal’ housing market activity, although it is far from the high levels witnessed during the pandemic and towards 2022.

House prices have seen an upward trend at a moderate pace in 2024. Also, prices of owner-occupied flats in Copenhagen are almost 3% higher than at the end of 2023, even though the permanent tax rebate was discontinued at the turn of the year.

In the market for commercial properties, the underlying cashflow derived from the properties remained healthy, reflecting a period with a high level of occupancy. We also see that the balance between the return on properties and the financing rate continues on a positive trajectory, which supports the transaction market after a period with low activity.

Contact: Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, tel. +45 45 13 20 82.

Financial highlights – Realkredit Danmark Group

INCOME STATEMENT Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Index Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Full year (DKK millions) 2024 2023 24/23 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Administration margin 4,155 4,200 99 1,386 1,382 1,387 1,393 1,394 5,593 Net interest income 1,112 724 154 403 342 367 390 314 1,114 Net fee income -32 -85 38 -85 3 50 15 -87 -70 Income from investment portfolios 101 139 73 65 25 11 44 42 183 Other income 71 62 115 29 22 20 22 23 84 Total income 5,407 5,040 107 1,798 1,774 1,835 1,864 1,686 6,904 Expenses 772 766 101 261 233 278 289 250 1,055 Profit before loan impairment charges 4,635 4,274 108 1,537 1,541 1,557 1,575 1,436 5,849 Loan impairment charges 336 -18 - 109 28 199 -96 -4 -114 Profit before tax 4,299 4,292 100 1,428 1,513 1,358 1,671 1,440 5,963 Tax 1,113 1,074 104 371 389 353 495 363 1,569 Net profit for the period 3,186 3,218 99 1,057 1,124 1,005 1,176 1,077 4,394 BALANCE SHEET (END OF PERIOD) (DKK millions) Due from credit institutions etc. 15,693 13,759 114 15,693 12,030 16,632 11,618 13,759 11,618 Mortgage loans 758,532 726,741 104 758,532 744,296 746,880 753,624 726,741 753,624 Bonds and shares 47,629 45,827 104 47,629 48,045 53,949 49,580 45,827 49,580 Other assets 2,347 1,803 130 2,347 2,076 2,888 1,441 1,803 1,441 Total assets 824,201 788,130 105 824,201 806,447 820,349 816,263 788,130 816,263 Due to credit institutions etc. 2,000 2,000 100 2,000 2,000 2,005 2,000 2,000 2,000 Issued mortgage bonds 761,675 728,989 104 761,675 746,434 760,589 756,509 728,989 756,509 Other liabilities 7,113 8,064 88 7,113 5,660 6,529 7,531 8,064 7,531 Shareholders' equity 53,413 49,077 109 53,413 52,353 51,226 50,223 49,077 50,223 Total liabilities and equity 824,201 788,130 105 824,201 806,447 820,349 816,263 788,130 816,263 RATIOS AND KEY FIGURES Net profit for the period as % p.a. of average shareholders' equity 8.2 8.7 8.0 8.7 7.9 9.5 8.9 8.8 Impairment charges as % p.a. of mortgage lending 0.06 -0.01 0.06 0.02 0.11 -0.05 -0.01 -0.02 Cost/income ratio (%) 14.3 15.2 14.5 13.1 15.1 15.5 14.8 15.3 Total capital ratio (%) 30.6 29.3 30.6 31.6 31.4 31.5 29.3 31.5 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 30.6 28.8 30.6 31.6 31.4 31.1 28.8 31.1 Mortgage loans, nominal value 799,342 807,956 799,342 801,855 801,172 806,154 807,956 806,154 Full-time-equivalent staff (end of period) 231 231 231 226 224 229 231 229

The company announcement for the first nine months of 2024 is not presented in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reports of issuers of listed bonds.

Attachment