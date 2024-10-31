Interim Report Q3 2024





The Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2024 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“This quarter, we once again supported our customers through times of high volatility and low visibility. We reaffirmed our commitment to profitable growth and operational progress, driving results across all business areas through continued rigorous focus on cost discipline, productivity gains, and efficient asset utilization. In Logistics & Services, our focused effort led to steady margin improvements and growth through new customer wins. In Terminals, we drove additional improvements, building on already high performance. Our Ocean team responded to the recurring network disruptions with high agility by leveraging our hub terminals and investing in capacity and equipment to mitigate the supply chain impact on our customers while optimizing unit costs.”

