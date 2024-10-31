No. 11 2024 We reconfirm our EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m for 2024

EBITDA was in line with expectations despite a slower market recovery than initially expected. Consequently, EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at DKK 600m, whereas we revise revenue guidance downwards from DKK 12,500m to DKK 12,300m.

CEO Jens Andersen says:

“In September, adjusted organic growth amounted to -0.6%. This shows that recovery continues to take root, especially in Denmark. Other markets are also showing signs of quarter-by-quarter recovery, but at a slower pace than initially expected.

As for industrial high-capacity heat pumps we are seeing an increase in the conversion rate, which results in increasing orders.

Consequently, we reconfirm our EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m for 2024.”





Q3 key financial messages

Q3 EBITDA is on par with expectations.

Continuous improvement in EBITDA quarter by quarter.

2024 EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m reconfirmed.

Financial highlights (DKK million) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Revenue 2,860 2,965 8,990 9,871 EBITDA 202 187 427 681 Cash flow from operating activities -196 190 13 369 Financial ratios (%) Organic growth adj. for number of working days -5.3 -4.7 -9.4 0.5 EBITDA margin 7.1 6.3 4.7 6.9 Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM) 16.8 16.6 16.8 16.6 Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times 2.7 1.5 2.7 1.5 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 6.8 16.9 6.8 16.9





Guidance

Due to a slower recovery than expected, revenue guidance has been revised downwards from DKK 12,500m to DKK 12,300m. EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at DKK 600m.

General assumption

Our 2024 guidance continues to be impacted by the unpredictable market outlook caused by macroeconomic uncertainties. However, we expect the macroeconomic situation to recover towards the end of the year albeit at a slower pace than initially expected.

