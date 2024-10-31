Transaction in Own Shares

31st October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:30th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:7,467
Lowest price per share (pence):741.00
Highest price per share (pence):774.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):762.4844

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON762.48447,467741.00774.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
30 October 2024 08:02:41103746.00XLON00307860248TRLO1
30 October 2024 08:04:16111741.00XLON00307861339TRLO1
30 October 2024 11:03:4348748.00XLON00307977918TRLO1
30 October 2024 11:55:3210749.00XLON00307979372TRLO1
30 October 2024 11:56:4610749.00XLON00307979399TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:01:54114751.00XLON00307979487TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:01:5534751.00XLON00307979488TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:01:5560751.00XLON00307979489TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:02:30108752.00XLON00307979518TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:06:14108752.00XLON00307979663TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:06:14139752.00XLON00307979664TRLO1
30 October 2024 12:32:5374754.00XLON00307980272TRLO1
30 October 2024 13:36:2863758.00XLON00307982714TRLO1
30 October 2024 13:36:29337758.00XLON00307982718TRLO1
30 October 2024 13:36:44330761.00XLON00307982739TRLO1
30 October 2024 13:45:28328760.00XLON00307983356TRLO1
30 October 2024 13:50:49207762.00XLON00307983685TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:03:17215762.00XLON00307984498TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:03:17108762.00XLON00307984499TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:03:18310762.00XLON00307984503TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:26:32176762.00XLON00307985813TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:26:3238762.00XLON00307985814TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:26:32106762.00XLON00307985816TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:26:32107762.00XLON00307985817TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:40111761.00XLON00307987078TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:40244761.00XLON00307987079TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:40242761.00XLON00307987080TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:40194761.00XLON00307987081TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:4355760.00XLON00307987101TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:4355760.00XLON00307987102TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:45:43105760.00XLON00307987104TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:48:3980759.00XLON00307987256TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:48:3925759.00XLON00307987258TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:48:5225759.00XLON00307987269TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:58:5825758.00XLON00307987801TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:58:5845758.00XLON00307987802TRLO1
30 October 2024 14:58:5843758.00XLON00307987803TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:03:39202758.00XLON00307988153TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:03:3922758.00XLON00307988154TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:03:3921758.00XLON00307988155TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:03:39237758.00XLON00307988156TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:46:3810765.00XLON00307990108TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:46:38314765.00XLON00307990109TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:57:45226770.00XLON00307990637TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:57:45125770.00XLON00307990638TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:57:4578770.00XLON00307990639TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:57:51413770.00XLON00307990650TRLO1
30 October 2024 15:59:54332769.00XLON00307990781TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:18:38318773.00XLON00307991756TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:19:408774.00XLON00307991809TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:20:1377774.00XLON00307991883TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:20:13360774.00XLON00307991884TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:20:2115774.00XLON00307991903TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:22:00107773.00XLON00307992049TRLO1
30 October 2024 16:26:07109774.00XLON00307992404TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970