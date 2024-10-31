Shell plc publishes third quarter 2024 press release

London, October 31, 2024

"Shell delivered another set of strong results. We continue to deliver more value with less emissions, whilst enhancing the resilience of our balance sheet. Today, we announce another $3.5 billion buyback programme for the next three months, making this the 12th consecutive quarter in which we have announced $3 billion or more in buybacks."

Shell plc Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan





STRONG RESULTS, CONSISTENT DISTRIBUTIONS

Q3 2024 Adjusted Earnings 1 of $6.0 billion, despite the lower crude prices and weaker refining margins, reflect strong operational performance in Integrated Gas, Upstream and Marketing.

of $6.0 billion, despite the lower crude prices and weaker refining margins, reflect strong operational performance in Integrated Gas, Upstream and Marketing. CFFO of $14.7 billion for the quarter includes a working capital inflow of $2.7 billion; net debt reduced to $35.2 billion ($9.6 billion excluding lease liabilities).

Cash capex for 2024 is expected to be below the lower end of the $22 - 25 billion range.

Commencing a $3.5 billion share buyback programme, expected to be completed by Q4 2024 results announcement. Over the last 4 quarters, total shareholder distributions paid were 43% of CFFO. Dividend stable at $0.344 per ordinary share.





$ million1 Adj. Earnings Adj. EBITDA CFFO Cash capex Integrated Gas 2,871 5,234 3,623 1,236 Upstream 2,443 7,871 5,268 1,974 Marketing 1,182 2,081 2,722 525 Chemicals & Products2 463 1,240 3,321 761 Renewables & Energy Solutions (162) (75) (364) 409 Corporate (643) (346) 115 45 Less: Non-controlling interest (NCI) 126 Shell Q3 2024 6,028 16,005 14,684 4,950 Q2 2024 6,293 16,806 13,508 4,719

1Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q3 2024 is $4.3 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available at www.shell.com/investors.

2Chemicals & Products Adjusted Earnings at a subsegment level are as follows - Chemicals $(0.1) billion and Products $0.6 billion.

CFFO of $14.7 billion for Q3 2024 includes a working capital inflow of $2.7 billion mainly due to lower prices. CFFO reflects tax payments of $3.0 billion. Net debt reduced by $3.1 billion over the quarter to $35.2 billion ($9.6 billion excluding lease liabilities).





$ billion1 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Divestment proceeds 0.3 0.6 1.0 0.8 0.2 Free cash flow 7.5 6.9 9.8 10.2 10.8 Net debt 40.5 43.5 40.5 38.3 35.2

1 Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available at www.shell.com/investors.











Q3 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS





INTEGRATED GAS

Key data Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 68 63 — Realised gas price ($/thousand scf) 7.6 7.9 — Production (kboe/d) 980 941 900 - 960 LNG liquefaction volumes (MT) 6.9 7.5 6.9 - 7.5 LNG sales volumes (MT) 16.4 17.0 —





Adjusted Earnings were higher than in Q2 2024, due to higher LNG liquefaction volumes. Trading and optimisation results

were in line with a strong Q2 2024.

were in line with a strong Q2 2024. Q4 2024 production outlook reflects scheduled maintenance at Pearl GTL in Qatar.





UPSTREAM

Key data Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 78 75 — Realised gas price ($/thousand scf) 6.2 6.6 — Liquids production (kboe/d) 1,297 1,321 — Gas production (million scf/d) 2,818 2,844 — Total production (kboe/d) 1,783 1,811 1,750 - 1,950





Adjusted Earnings were higher than in Q2 2024, as lower prices were offset by lower well write-offs than in the previous quarter.

MARKETING

Key data Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 outlook Marketing sales volumes (kb/d) 2,868 2,945 2,550 - 3,050 Mobility (kb/d) 2,078 2,119 — Lubricants (kb/d) 84 81 — Sectors & Decarbonisation (kb/d) 706 745 —

Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals & Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024.

Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals & Product segment has been revised.





Adjusted Earnings were higher than in Q2 2024 due to improved Mobility unit margins and impact of seasonally higher volumes.





CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS

Key data Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 outlook Refinery processing intake (kb/d) 1,429 1,305 — Chemicals sales volumes (kT) 3,052 3,015 — Refinery utilisation (%) 92 81 75 - 83 Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation (%) 80 76 72 - 80 Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl) 7.7 5.5 — Global indicative chemical margin ($/t) 155 164 —

Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals & Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024.

Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals & Products segment has been revised.

Lower refining margins in Q3 2024 were driven by a stabilising market with increased supply. Chemicals Adjusted Earnings

were lower than in Q2 2024 due to lower utilisation and lower realised prices.

were lower than in Q2 2024 due to lower utilisation and lower realised prices. Trading and optimisation results were in line with Q2 2024.





RENEWABLES & ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Key data Q2 2024 Q3 2024 External power sales (TWh) 74 79 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (TWh) 148 148 Renewables power generation capacity (GW)* 7.1 7.3 in operation (GW) 3.3 3.4 under construction and/or committed for sale (GW) 3.8 3.9

*Excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.









Adjusted Earnings were in line with Q2 2024.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions.

It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.





CORPORATE

Key data Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 outlook Adjusted Earnings ($ billion) (0.6) (0.6) (0.8) - (0.6)





The Adjusted Earnings outlook is a net expense of $2.2 - 2.4 billion for the full year 2024.

