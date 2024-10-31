Yilin Liu’s PlanariaScan: AI-Driven System Revolutionizing Biological Research Featured in XYZ Media’s “Next Generation of Innovators”

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leading media and marketing company at the intersection of education and technology, is excited to announce its latest feature in the “Next Generation of Innovators” series. This initiative celebrates young innovators using scientific research to tackle real-world challenges. Yilin Liu, a student researcher from Amador Valley High School, in Pleasanton, California, is recognized for her innovative work on developing PlanariaScan, the first AI-based system to monitor planarian behavior, providing a reliable way to study how drugs impact learning, memory, and regeneration using planaria as a biological model.





Yilin created PlanariaScan, the first AI-based system created to observe and analyze planarian behavior automatically. Planarians, known for their regenerative capabilities and human-like central nervous system, have been used in research for decades. Previous research on planarians required manual observation and data collection. Yilin’s research stands out by integrating video monitoring to track planarian responses to environmental stressors, drugs, and regenerative processes, and machine learning to make decisions. This innovative approach replaces labor-intensive, manual observation with an AI-based system that automatically records and analyzes planarian behavior, providing faster, more accurate insights into how various substances affect their learning, memory, and regeneration.

“By using planaria as a model organism and integrating AI with video monitoring, I’ve created a system that automates research, eliminating the need for tedious manual observation,” said Yilin Liu. “I’m excited to see how PlanariaScan opens up new research opportunities, especially in drug testing, regenerative medicine and aging effects.”

Through her research, Yilin discovered that the Carbon 60 nanoparticle has revealed its significant positive effects on learning, memory, and regeneration in planarians. This finding opens new opportunities for studying the impact of various substances on cognitive function and regeneration, offering critical insights that could advance neurodegenerative disease research.

"Yilin's work with PlanariaScan shows true innovation," said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media. "By integrating video monitoring and AI to study planarians behavior, Yilin has transformed a traditionally manual process into a highly efficient and reliable method.”

The “Next Generation of Innovators” series provides a platform to showcase young researchers making strides in critical fields. By spotlighting these achievements, XYZ Media aims to inspire other emerging scientists to pursue impactful research.

About XYZ Media

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media is dedicated to integrating educational initiatives with technological innovation. The company spotlights the achievements of young leaders who are driving change and providing solutions to global challenges. XYZ Media aims to provide a platform where emerging talents can turn ideas into tangible solutions.

