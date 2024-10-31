Anavex’s Blarcamesine Achieves Pre-specified Efficacy in Phase IIb/III Alzheimer’s Trial: Data Presented at CTAD Conference 2024

Data of Blarcamesine confirm upstream SIGMAR1 activation

Presented as Late Breaking Oral Communications at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference 2024

Oral, once daily blarcamesine meaningfully slowed clinical decline for early Alzheimer's disease patients with good comparative safety profile and no associated neuroimaging adverse events

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome, schizophrenia, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presented new data from the Phase IIb/III study showing that blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73), once daily orally, demonstrates pre-specified clinical efficacy through upstream SIGMAR1 activation.

Clinical data confirmed the mechanism of action (MoA) by pre-specified SIGMAR1 gene analysis in people with early Alzheimer's disease (AD). The data were presented by Marwan Noel Sabbagh, MD, Professor of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and Chairman of the Anavex Scientific Advisory Board at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, which is taking place October 29 - November 1, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

SIGMAR1 is an integral membrane protein which activates an upstream compensatory process: Blarcamesine induces autophagy through SIGMAR1 activation resulting in restoring cellular homeostasis. In Alzheimer's disease patients, mutations (variants) of genes have generally been identified as disease risk factors. Likewise, impaired SIGMAR1 function (gene mutation, variants) leads to potential suboptimal function. Hence, patients who carry the non-mutated, common SIGMAR1 wild type (WT)1 gene, are expected to have stronger beneficial response to blarcamesine than patients with a SIGMAR1 mutation (variant), who nevertheless also benefited from treatment.2

This was confirmed in the Phase IIb/III study analysis: Over 48 weeks, blarcamesine significantly slowed clinical progression by 36.3% in the primary endpoint ADAS-Cog13 [LS mean ADAS-Cog13 difference of -2.027; P=0.008] in the ITT analysis. This signal was even stronger in the pre-specified common SIGMAR1 wild type (WT) group with slowed clinical progression by 49.8% at 48 weeks in the active group vs. placebo, respectively [LS mean ADAS-Cog13 difference of -2.317; P=0.015]. Equal analysis with CDR-SB led to comparable consistent results.

“These data are very exciting, particularly featuring blarcamesine’s novel upstream mechanism of action, enhancing autophagy through SIGMAR1 activation, a key clearance mechanism that removes protein aggregates and misfolded proteins across the Alzheimer's disease continuum,” said Juan Carlos Lopez-Talavera, MD, PhD, Head of Research and Development of Anavex. “The advantage of blarcamesine is that it is a small oral molecule that exerts clinical benefits on cognition and neurodegeneration and could be appealing because of its route of administration and good comparative safety profile. We are on track for regulatory submission of blarcamesine in Europe (EMA) in the current quarter 2024.”

Overall, blarcamesine, a small molecule administered orally once daily, demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement over 48 weeks with primary endpoint ADAS-Cog13 score being larger than 2 points.3 This suggests superior numerical clinical efficacy compared to approved therapies while also slowing neurodegeneration in early AD patients. Blarcamesine’s safety profile indicates not requiring routine MRI monitoring, and given its differentiated mechanism of action, could represent a novel treatment that could be complementary or an alternative to anti-beta amyloid monoclonal antibody drugs.

“Alzheimer’s disease is such a devastating disease that affects tens of millions worldwide. We believe, the clinically meaningful study results provide the potential for patients and their families to have a better and longer quality of life,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We believe the scalable and convenient features of blarcamesine could reduce crucial barriers within the currently complex healthcare ecosystem for Alzheimer's disease and provide broader access to a diverse population with early Alzheimer's disease.”

The presentation is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.anavex.com.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Research & Business Development

Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939

Email: info@anavex.com

Investors:

Andrew J. Barwicki

Investor Relations

Tel: 516-662-9461

Email: andrew@barwicki.com

1 WT = homozygous dominant (TT)

2 Hampel H, Williams C, Etcheto A, et al. A precision medicine framework using artificial intelligence for the identification and confirmation of genomic biomarkers of response to an Alzheimer's disease therapy: Analysis of the blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73) Phase 2a clinical study. Alzheimers Dement (N Y). 2020; 6(1):e12013.

3 Muir RT, Hill MD, Black SE, Smith EE. Minimal clinically important difference in Alzheimer's disease: Rapid review. Alzheimers Dement. 2024;20(5):3352-3363. doi:10.1002/alz.13770