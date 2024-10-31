The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for Q3 2024





During the Investor Conference Webinar by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner introduced the Bank’s financial results for Q3 2024 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording of it can be found on Šiaulių Bankas youtube channel here.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

