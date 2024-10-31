Global RegTech Business Report 2024-2029: Key Trends, Recent Launches, Partnerships and Collaborations Influencing the Rapidly Growing Multi-Billion Dollar Market

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry Globally is expected to grow by 24.8% on annual basis to reach US$16.45 billion in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.6% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$13.18 billion in 2023 to reach US$35.41 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The global RegTech landscape is rapidly evolving, marked by increasing regulation complexity and a growing demand for innovative compliance solutions. As organizations strive to navigate this challenging environment, collaboration between regulators, technology providers, and industry stakeholders will be essential.

By addressing existing challenges, such as regulatory fragmentation and integration issues, the global RegTech sector can capitalize on emerging opportunities for growth. Teamwork between governments, banks, and tech companies is really important. It will help make rules easier to follow and ensure that more people can access financial services in different places. As RegTech continues to mature, it promises to streamline compliance processes and empower organizations with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly regulated world.



Trends in RegTech



RegTech is witnessing significant global trends as organizations strive to navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments. Key trends include.

Automation and AI Integration: Many companies use AI and machine learning to comply with rules and laws. This shift enhances efficiency by reducing manual oversight and minimizing human error, allowing organizations to respond quickly to regulatory changes.

Proactive Risk Management: There is a growing emphasis on proactive compliance strategies that anticipate regulatory challenges rather than merely react to them. This approach helps organizations maintain a culture of compliance and reduces the likelihood of fines.

Cross-Border Compliance Solutions: As businesses operate globally, the need for solutions that address diverse regulatory requirements across jurisdictions is increasing. RegTech firms are developing tools that facilitate compliance with varying international regulations.

An example of this trend is ComplyAdvantage, which provides AI-driven solutions for anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud detection. These solutions help organizations manage compliance risks effectively while adapting to changing regulations. This illustrates how RegTech is reshaping the landscape of regulatory compliance on a global scale.



Recent Launches



In the past year, several innovative RegTech solutions have emerged globally. A notable example is ComplyAdvantage, launched an enhanced AI-driven platform for real-time transaction monitoring and risk assessment. This platform allows financial institutions to detect suspicious activities effectively and comply with anti-money laundering regulations more efficiently.



By automating these processes, ComplyAdvantage not only reduces businesses' compliance burden but also enhances the accuracy of risk assessments, positioning itself as a leader in the global RegTech market.



Partnerships and Collaborations



Strategic partnerships are critical for fostering innovation in the RegTech space. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and various RegTech firms collaborated significantly through its regulatory sandbox initiative. This sandbox enables selected companies to pilot their solutions under regulatory oversight, facilitating early engagement with regulators while promoting trust in new technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 3717 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global



Scope: Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of RegTech. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level.



Regulatory Compliance Spending

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

Small Company

Medium Company

Large Company

