The 2024 WLA Forum concludes in Shanghai by embracing future with excellence in science

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 World Laureates Forum (WLA Forum) was held in Shanghai from Oct. 25 to 27 at the forum's permanent site in the city's Lin-gang Special Area.

The forum brought together nearly 300 global scientists and representatives from academia, industry, and research institutions, including 11 Nobel laureates, over 50 outstanding overseas scientists, more than 40 Chinese academicians and senior scientists, as well as approximately 100 outstanding young scientists from China and abroad.

This year's forum, themed "Excellence in Science," featured nearly a hundred high-quality activities, including forums, presentations, interviews, and exchanges.

The opening ceremony of the forum witnessed the presentation of the 2024 WLA Prize. The 2024 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics was awarded to Jon Kleinberg, a professor at Cornell University, while Jeremy Nathans, a professor from Johns Hopkins University and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute received the 2024 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine.

Five representatives of scientists from China and abroad, including Nobel laureates and academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered keynote speeches at the opening ceremony. They shared their cutting-edge thoughts on global scientific and technological development and the most pressing issues facing human society.

This year's forum initiated the WLA Basic Science and Interdisciplinary Frontier Forum, sharing the latest advancements in fields such as carbon neutrality and energy system transformation, ocean negative carbon emissions creating new productive forces, and other related areas.

It also inaugurated the WLA Physical Science Forum, complementing the existing Intelligent Science Forum and Life Science Forum as the forum's three primary conferences. Additionally, a new case study session was included for the first time, bringing together the scientific community, investment sector, and industry players to create a multidirectional platform for collaboration.

Highlighting the support and nurturing of young scientists, the forum comprehensively built platforms for communication among top scientists, young scientists, and teenagers, which was achieved through the Young Scientists Forum, the Young Scientists HUB, the Sci-T Conference, the She Forum, and the newly introduced Science Education Forum.

In a groundbreaking move, the academic exchange activities for award winners and cutting-edge lectures were held at major scientific research institutes and top high schools in Shanghai, creating a week-long academic gala that brought about a surge of ideas and sparked innovation in the vibrant and open city of Shanghai.

Amidst the multiple crises and challenges the world is currently facing, the successful hosting of this forum and related fruits will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for innovation and as a catalyst for overcoming future obstacles.

Source: World Laureates Association