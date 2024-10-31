Taiwan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 15 Existing and 4 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The existing data center capacity in Taiwan is around 60 MW, with over 80% concentrated in Taipei. Chunghwa Telecom is the largest data center Operator in the Country, followed by Chief Telecom and Acer eDC. Taichung is an upcoming data center location in Taiwan that is witnessing investments from major operators.

This database (Excel) product covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 15 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (15 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered

  • Acer eDC
  • AnsonNet
  • Chief Telecom
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • Far EasTone Telecommunications
  • NTT Communications
  • Taiwan Mobile
  • Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)

Target Audience:

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing
  • Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8swgy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data