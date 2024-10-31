UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 34 Existing and 24 Upcoming Data Centers with Coverage of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Dubai. Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Gulf Data Hub and Equinix.
Dubai dominates the upcoming data center market in UAE with almost 50% of the total power capacity. The existing data center capacity in UAE is over 240 MW on full build, which is almost 70% of the current upcoming capacity in the country.
This database (Excel) product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers
- Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (34 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
- CtrlS
- Datacenter Vaults
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- eHosting DataFort
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Equinix
- Gulf Data Hub
- Injazat
- Khazna Data Centers
- Morohub
- PacificControls
- Quantum Switch
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
