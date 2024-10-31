Middle East & Africa (MEA) Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Market Highlights:
- Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East and Africa with almost 30% of the total power capacity.
- Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Digital Realty.
- AI is expected to be one of the significant factors that will significantly boost the growth of the data center market.
- Almost 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and South Africa.
- Some of the emerging data center locations are Morocco and Kuwait.
- Upcoming data center capacity in MEA is over 2.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.
This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 255 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 157 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (255 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (157 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- 21 Century technologies
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Agility
- Airtel Africa (Nxtra)
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Business Connexion
- Bynet Data Communications
- CipherWave
- CityNet Telecom
- Cizgi Telekom
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- CloudAcropolis
- Cloudoon
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- CtrlS
- CWG PLC
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Digital Parks Africa
- Digital Realty
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- ECC Solutions
- EcoCloud-G42
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- EgyptNetwork
- eHosting DataFort
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Excelsimo Networks
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
- GPX Global Systems
- Gulf Data Hub
- Infinity
- Injazat
- Internet Initiative Japan
- Internet Solutions ZA
- inwi
- ipNX
- Isttelkom
- IXAfrica
- Kasi Cloud
- Khazna Data Centers
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- Maroc Telecom
- Medasys
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital
- Mobily
- Morohub
- MTN
- N+One Datacenters
- NaiTel
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- NourNet
- NTT & Dimesnsion Data
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Orange Business Services
- PacificControls
- PAIX
- Paratus
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Quantum Switch
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Rack Centre
- Radore Hosting
- Raxio Group
- Raya Data Center
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Safaricom
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center
- Serverfarm
- sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.
- Techtonic
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Telekom Kenya
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Centers
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodacom Business
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ab6ul
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.