Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 225 Existing and 88 Upcoming Data Centers

The existing data center capacity in Latin America is over 1.3 GW on full build, almost 80% of the upcoming capacity in the region. Brazil dominates Latin America's upcoming data center market with almost 45% of the total power capacity.Almost 70% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brazil and Mexico

Ascenty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by ODATA and Elea Digital. Some emerging data center locations are Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay.

This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed analysis of 225 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 88 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (225 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (88 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

ADA Infrastructure

Adentro

Air Link Communications

Anacondaweb

Angola Cables

Antel

ARSAT

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Blue NAP Americas

Centrilogic

Cirion Technologies

Claro

ClaroVTR

CloudHQ

CTEX

Cybolt

Datalab

DHAmericas

DialHost

Digicel Group

E-Commerce Park

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Elea Digital

Entel

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

Fujitsu Caribbean

G2K Argentina SA

Gigared

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Gtd Peru

HostDime

HostName

InterNexa

IPLAN

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Kyndryl

Latechco

Layer 9 Data Centers

Link Telecom

Matrix

Megatelecom

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax

National Computer Center

Navegalo

Neogrid (TecPar)

Netglobalis

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX

Optical Networks (Win Empresas)

PowerHost

Provincia NET

Quantico Data Center

Qxygen

S&A Consultores Asociados

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Sky Online

Soluti

SONDA

Surfix

SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telmex (Triara)

Tigo

TIVIT (TAKODA)

UFINET

Um Telecom

Unifique

V.tal

WireNet

Zetta Data Center

