Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 225 Existing and 88 Upcoming Data Centers

The existing data center capacity in Latin America is over 1.3 GW on full build, almost 80% of the upcoming capacity in the region. Brazil dominates Latin America's upcoming data center market with almost 45% of the total power capacity.Almost 70% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brazil and Mexico
Ascenty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by ODATA and Elea Digital. Some emerging data center locations are Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay.
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 225 existing data centers
- Detailed analysis of 88 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (225 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (88 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- ADA Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Air Link Communications
- Anacondaweb
- Angola Cables
- Antel
- ARSAT
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Blue NAP Americas
- Centrilogic
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- ClaroVTR
- CloudHQ
- CTEX
- Cybolt
- Datalab
- DHAmericas
- DialHost
- Digicel Group
- E-Commerce Park
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Elea Digital
- Entel
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- Fujitsu Caribbean
- G2K Argentina SA
- Gigared
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Gtd Peru
- HostDime
- HostName
- InterNexa
- IPLAN
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Kyndryl
- Latechco
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Link Telecom
- Matrix
- Megatelecom
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Nabiax
- National Computer Center
- Navegalo
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- Netglobalis
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX
- Optical Networks (Win Empresas)
- PowerHost
- Provincia NET
- Quantico Data Center
- Qxygen
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Sky Online
- Soluti
- SONDA
- Surfix
- SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telmex (Triara)
- Tigo
- TIVIT (TAKODA)
- UFINET
- Um Telecom
- Unifique
- V.tal
- WireNet
- Zetta Data Center
