Asia-Pacific Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis of 744 Existing and 303 Upcoming Data Centers

The expansion of data center presence across APAC and the increase in AI demand will fuel strong growth in this market.
Australia dominates APAC's upcoming data center market with almost 20% of the total power capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Japan, Australia and India.
Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by NTT Communications and Equinix. Upcoming data center capacity in APAC is over 13 GW on full build, which is almost 2x the current existing capacity in the region.
Key Market Highlights:
- Detailed Analysis of 744 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 303 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (744 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: The existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
Upcoming Data Centers (303 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- Irix Sdn. Bhd.
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve
- 5G Networks
- AAPT (TPG Telecom)
- Acer eDC
- Actis + ADIK
- AdaniConneX
- AGS
- AIMS Group
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- AirTrunk
- AIS Business (CSL)
- AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy
- AkashiQ
- Amber Infrastructure Group
- Angelo Gordon
- AnsonNet
- APT Satellite
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
- AT TOKYO
- AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
- AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings
- BAM Digital Reality
- BDx
- Beeinfotech
- Benzy Infotech Data Center
- Bitera Data Center
- Bitstop Network Services
- Biznet
- Blackstone
- Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
- Bridge Data Centres
- BSNL & NxtGen Datacente
- BW Digital
- Caduceus Systems
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)
- Canon IT Solutions
- CapitaLand
- Carrianna Group
- CAT Telecom (National Telecom)
- CDC Data Centres
- CentersquareDC
- Chief Telecom
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chinachem Group
- Chorus
- Chunghwa Telecom
- CITIC Telecom International
- CMC Telecom
- Colocity
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
- Converge ICT Solutions
- CSF Group
- CTC
- CtrlS
- Cyber Data International
- Cyfuture (Go4Hosting)
- Data Centre 220
- Data Vault
- Datacom Group Ltd
- Datacomm
- DataGrid
- DataSamudra
- DC Alliance
- DC Two
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Digital Realty
- Digital Sense
- Diode Ventures and ENDEC
- DITO Telecommunity
- DODID
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- DTP
- DTS Telecom
- DXN
- EasyLink
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex
- Elitery Data Center
- Empyrion DC
- Enable Networks
- ePLDT
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)
- Equinix
- ESDS Data Center
- ESR Cayman
- Etix Everywhere
- EverYondr
- Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana
- Evoque Data Centre Solutions
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- FPT Telecom
- FTP Telecom
- Fujitsu
- FutureData
- Gaw Capital
- GDS Services
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
- GreenSquareDC
- Hanel-CSF
- HDC Data Center
- HKCOLO
- HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
- Hostway ID
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Huawei
- i-Berhad
- IDC Frontier
- IGIS Asset management
- INAP
- IndiQus Technologies
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Infracrowd Capital
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Internet Thailand
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- Internode Pty Ltd
- Iron Mountain
- iseek
- iTech Tower Data Centre Services
- ITI Limited (Government Owned) + Trimax - Existing
- Jakel & PiDC
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- Kakao Corp
- Kedia Infotech
- Keppel DC REIT
- KINX
- KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co)
- Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group
- KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets
- KT Corp
- Larsen & Turbo
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- LG CNS
- LG Uplus
- Localhost
- Macquarie Data Centres
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- MC Digital Realty
- Megawide Co
- Metta DC
- Micron21
- Minoro Energei
- MIRAIT Technologies Corporation
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- National Payments Corporation of India
- National Telecom
- Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land
- NEC
- NetDataVault
- netXDC (SCSK)
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- New Generation International
- New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
- Nex
- NEXTDC
- Nextgen Data Centre
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- OPTAGE
- Over the wire
- Pacific Internet
- Phcolo
- Pi Datacenters
- PIPE Networks
- Plan B Limited
- Polaris
- Poren Internet
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
- Pure Data Centres
- Qualysite Technologies
- Rack Bank
- Racks Central
- Regal Orion
- Reliance Communication (RCOM)
- Reliance Jio
- Ricoh
- SAKURA internet
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- Sejong Telecom
- Shinsegae I&C
- Sify Technologies
- Singtel
- SK broadband
- SK Ecoplant
- Skyy Development
- SLG Capital
- SoftBank & IDC Frontier
- Space DC
- Spark Digital
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- SunnyVision
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- Supernode
- Syncom
- T4 Group
- Taiwan Mobile
- TCC Technology
- Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telekom Indonesia
- Telin Singapore
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telstra
- TIS INTEC Group
- Total Information Management Corporation
- Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
- Trifalga
- Trijit Data Centre
- True IDC
- UEM Sunrise & Logos
- Umbrellar
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vector Fibre
- Verizon
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
- Vocus
- VueNow
- Web Werks
- WHA
- Worldwide DC Solutions
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr Group
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
- YTL Data Center Holdings
- ZR Power Holdings
