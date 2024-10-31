Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 169 Existing and 43 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia dominates the existing Rack and Power capacity in the Oceania region. The upcoming data center capacity in Oceania is over 3 GW on the complete build, which is almost 2x the current capacity in the region. Emerging data center locations include Canberra and Darwin.
Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in Oceania, followed by NEXTDC and CDC Data Centres.
Key Market Highlights:
- Detailed Analysis of 169 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (169 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve
- 5G Networks
- AAPT (TPG Telecom)
- AirTrunk
- Amber Infrastructure Group
- Caduceus Systems
- CDC Data Centres
- Chorus
- Colocity
- Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
- Data Centre 220
- Data Vault
- Datacom Group Ltd
- DataGrid
- DC Alliance
- DC Two
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Digital Sense
- DXN
- Edge Centres
- Enable Networks
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- GreenSquareDC
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internode Pty Ltd
- iseek
- Keppel DC REIT
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Localhost
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Micron21
- NEXTDC
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- Over the wire
- PIPE Networks
- Plan B Limited
- Polaris
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
- Spark Digital
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Syncom
- T4 Group
- Telstra
- Trifalga
- Umbrellar
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vector Fibre
- Verizon
- Vocus
