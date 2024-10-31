South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 239 Existing and 106 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia dominates Southeast Asia's upcoming data center market with almost 50% of the total power capacity.

Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Some of the emerging data center locations are Thailand and Vietnam. Upcoming data center capacity in SEA is over 4.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.

Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Princeton Digital Group and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers.

Key Market Highlights:

Detailed Analysis of 239 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (239 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: The existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.



Upcoming Data Centers (106 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

Irix Sdn. Bhd.

AIMS Group

AirTrunk

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings

BDx

Beeinfotech

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Bridge Data Centres

BW Digital

CapitaLand

CAT Telecom

China Mobile International

CMC Telecom

Converge ICT Solutions

CSF Group

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyber Data International

Datacomm

DCI

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Digital Realty

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

DODID

DTP

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion DC

ePLDT

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Evoque Data Centre Solutions

FPT Telecom

FTP Telecom

Fujitsu

FutureData

Gaw Capital

GDS Services

Global Switch

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Hanel-CSF

HDC Data Center

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Huawei

i-Berhad

INAP

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Iron Mountain

Jakel & PiDC

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Keppel DC REIT

KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co)

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

Mapletree Investment Trust

Megawide Co

Metta DC

Minoro Energei

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

National Telecom

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

Nex

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Poren Internet

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

Racks Central

Regal Orion

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Singtel

SpaceDC

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telekom Indonesia

Telekom Malaysia

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

Total Information Management Corporation

True IDC

UEM Sunrise & Logos

United Information Highway (UIH)

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

WHA

Worldwide DC Solutions

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr Group

YTL Data Center Holdings

