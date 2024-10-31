South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 239 Existing and 106 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Malaysia dominates Southeast Asia's upcoming data center market with almost 50% of the total power capacity.
Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Some of the emerging data center locations are Thailand and Vietnam. Upcoming data center capacity in SEA is over 4.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.
Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Princeton Digital Group and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers.
Key Market Highlights:
- Detailed Analysis of 239 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (239 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: The existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
Upcoming Data Centers (106 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- Irix Sdn. Bhd.
- AIMS Group
- AirTrunk
- AIS Business (CSL)
- AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy
- AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
- AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings
- BDx
- Beeinfotech
- Bitera Data Center
- Bitstop Network Services
- Biznet
- Bridge Data Centres
- BW Digital
- CapitaLand
- CAT Telecom
- China Mobile International
- CMC Telecom
- Converge ICT Solutions
- CSF Group
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Cyber Data International
- Datacomm
- DCI
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Digital Realty
- Diode Ventures and ENDEC
- DITO Telecommunity
- DODID
- DTP
- DTS Telecom
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex
- Elitery Data Center
- Empyrion DC
- ePLDT
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana
- Evoque Data Centre Solutions
- FPT Telecom
- FTP Telecom
- Fujitsu
- FutureData
- Gaw Capital
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Hanel-CSF
- HDC Data Center
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Huawei
- i-Berhad
- INAP
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Infracrowd Capital
- Internet Thailand
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- Iron Mountain
- Jakel & PiDC
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- Keppel DC REIT
- KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co)
- Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- Megawide Co
- Metta DC
- Minoro Energei
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- National Telecom
- Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- Nex
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Pacific Internet
- Phcolo
- Poren Internet
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pure Data Centres
- Racks Central
- Regal Orion
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- Singtel
- SpaceDC
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- TCC Technology
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telekom Indonesia
- Telekom Malaysia
- Telin Singapore
- Telkom Indonesia
- Total Information Management Corporation
- True IDC
- UEM Sunrise & Logos
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viettel
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
- WHA
- Worldwide DC Solutions
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr Group
- YTL Data Center Holdings
